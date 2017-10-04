Wednesday assorted links

1. Are people on Facebook ashamed to admit they live in New Jersey? And why is DC so popular?
2. How is Catalonian independence like Brexit?
3. John R. Allen named next Brookings President.
4. John Cochrane’s Op-Ed arguing for a VAT.
5. Who’s complacent?
yes, the two biggest cities in new jersey aren’t actually in new jersey. And very few people live in DC proper. I really dislike these deliberately obtuse stories.
Young professionals in Washington DC very much prefer living in the actual District of Columbia over the NoVa or Maryland suburbs. There’s a substantial premium for an apartment in DC itself, and that premium has grown significantly since I moved to the area in 2010. Everyone knows somebody who lives in DC and refuses, on principle, to cross the river into Virginia.
I’m sure this is the exact same phenomenon as New Jersey vs New York, except that DC is much smaller than New York state.
(Full disclosure: I live in a Northern Virginia suburb and list myself as doing so on Facebook.)
4. Here is Cochrane’s case for the VAT that’s not gated (it’s on his blog): http://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2017/04/a-progressive-vat.html
5. I have a dog. I love my dog. She is (almost) the perfect dog. But not everybody loves my dog, so I wouldn’t take her to a restaurant, not inside or on the patio, even though I never feed her people food, so she wouldn’t beg for a handout off someone’s plate. She is a dog, which means that she does what dogs do when they feel the urge to do it. Unlike the polite Michael Corleone, she doesn’t ask for permission to go.
#4. Cochrane is so obviously correct. Alas our political system is wholly incapable of disrupting the vested interests benefiting from the status quo. Rather than turning over the keys to the Chinese Communists as Cochrane has suggested maybe we would all improve our contributions to public discourse by rereading our copies of The Uses of Information in Society, pondering the lessons of the principle of subsidiarity, and taking a second to remember what empire building did to humanity in the 19th and 20th centuries, and open our minds to the possibility that maybe, just maybe, absolute power in the hands of remote, unconstrained authorities may not be the best ultimate solution to all the world’s problems.
Leftish, Socialisht, Progressives are always correct… in their own minds.
Thus the requirement for a “progressive tax structure” is self-validating & and a fundamental constant of the universe.
Reality is that all progressive tax systems are unjust. (SJW’s take note)
Yeah, Cochrane has made the simple 19% flat tax of Germany and simply 17% flat tax of China into a horrible mess. Trump is correct in calling for a 15% flat tax on businesses by eliminating wasteful tax dodges like wasteful payment of wages and benefits!
Then the US will have the same tax system as China and Germany, but a lower tax rate. Deductions for outsourcing to US businesses, no deductions for outsourcing to non US businesses. And reward selling outside the US by not taxing non US revenue, and taxing only revenue from inside the US. Use the tax revenue to benefit US individuals. Just like China and Germany.
Cochrane is an idiot!
I have been arguing for the tax policy Trump et al have been pronising/calling for.
A 15% tax rate on businesses with the tax base broadened by eliminating tax dodges and deductions!
Eliminate the tax deduction for wastefully paying wages and benefits! Reward outsourcing jobs, but only to American businesses, ie, businesses can deduct the money paid for goods bought and resold made in the US, and for services rendered by American businesses.
But promote cutting pay and benefits by not allowing tax deductions for wages and benefits, including those the income to the business owner for his work. Higher productivity requires paying ALL WORKERS LESS INCLUDING THE BUSINESS OWNERS. If you want less of something, paying workers, tax it! Productivity will be increased! If you want more outsourcing, exempt it from taxes. If you want less of something, buying from non US firms, tax it. If you want more of something, revenue from selling outside the US, exempt it from taxes.
Trump is Correct! We need to adopt the tax system of Germany and China, but at a lower tax rate!
A 15% VAT instead of the 17% VAT of China and 19% VAT of Germany!
This lower tax rate on businesses with fewer wasteful tax dodges will generate more business tax revenues which can be used to cut the tax burden on individuals such as paying the private taxes imposed by health insurance companies – government exempts everyone from the burden of paying for health care and thus eliminating the burden of taxes for not paying taxes to insurance companies. This will promote business productivity increases by eliminating businesses paying worker health benefits.
6. Don’t blame males my age (we get blamed for most everything), because the age distribution of mass killers clusters around two ages (average age 23 and average age 41). The author states that these two age clusters couldn’t be more different. Au contraire. Age 23 is when a male is starting out on his journey, when the difference between success and failure is for the first time very real, apparent, and painful (in the case of failure). Age 41 is when a male can no longer deceive himself into believing he is a success, as the excuse of just starting out and success is just around the corner is no longer believable, even to the poor sap who everybody knows is a loser.
This is a good comment. The brevity helps.
Ditto
Who are you, Mr/Ms Censor?
#6 – But sample size was small N=70. Recall you can only at best suggest a Gaussian distribution with error less than about 5% with N >= 30, and even then it’s hard to draw conclusions from such a small sample size. It could be the multimodal distribution shown (‘twin peaks’) is in fact two distinct distributions of N=35 each. That means the conclusions drawn are even more dicey than what the #6 author draws, which to me seem like psychobabble. The fact that Ted Bundy has admirers in prison means there’s a lot of sick women out there, that’s all, no big evolutionary insights. The so-called fact that 60% of men fail to reproduce is bogus seems to me, I think this author is confusing different concepts like long-term survivorship vs short term reproduction. I once did a computer simulation that confirmed the Pearson distribution and found that most men do reproduce but the probability of your line (genetically) surviving is only much greater than 50% if you have at least five offspring. If you have two kids only, the chances are only (as I recall) 25% that your DNA will ‘live forever’ (I self-published this on Usenet back in the days it was not all spam). If you believe in your “family surname” surviving forever, to have well over 50% chances of your family name surviving, you have to have at least five sons.
“The so-called fact that 60% of men fail to reproduce is bogus seems to me”
I for one thank you for doing your part to keep the percentage up Ray!
The percentage of men who have children is about 95%.
(citation needed)
Here’s one that totally contradicts you: http://lesswrong.com/lw/h4e/differential_reproduction_for_men_and_women/
You’re making exactly the same point the article’s author did. Did you not even skim the text?
#1. How many New Jersey people are ashamed to admit they’re on Facebook?
(How many DC residents [and/or aspirants] are ashamed to admit they’re on Facebook?)
# I think #6 falls short. He planned to commit suicide. How does suicide enhance your evolutionary fitness. Is there a next of kin benefiting ?
As far as status and seeking recognition, it’s only partly evolution. Some people have an exaggerated need to be admired, recognized or to aggrandize themselves simply because they were ignored, or belittled as a child by unloving parents for whom the child was never good enough. I think that’s more common.
Rayward above mentioned that 41 is an age one might know one is a failure. Perhaps the Las Vegas shooter knew for certain he would never have offspring, and elected to be mentioned as a footnote in a history book as preferable to complete obscurity? (Should we watch out for certain old bachelor posters?)
Heh. I wonder also if this guy maybe thought “damn I have so many guns and converters and scopes, don’t I need to use them?”
What he had a lot of was ammo. I made a crude estimate of the lower bound, and I figure he must have fired at least 6000 rounds. He moved nearly a ton (possibly more) of ammo into his hotel room. We’re probably talking about more than 50 trips down to his car or truck and back. He checked in on Thursday, so he had time to do it. About 12 trips a day, quite doable.
After firing the first 500 or 1000 rounds, there would have been lots of smoke in the room. Probably hard to see and breathe. That’s almost certainly why he knocked out the second window.
I think we can agree he had a lot of ammo AND a lot of guns. As Mark Zuckerberg said, there’s gotta be a way we can make it harder to do this.
Smoke?
Wut
Take a gene’s eye view:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inclusive_fitness
Imagine a ‘scary dude’ gene which predisposes the carrier to the possibility of a violent, suicidal outburst in response to disrespect and loss of face/status. Now, think of all the other ‘scary dudes’ who carry the same gene as the Vegas shooter. Haven’t his actions increased the credibility of the others carrying the ‘scary dude’ gene? Won’t people tend to go to more trouble to avoid pushing them too far?
And will the credible threat of violence make them even more attractive to women?
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273809664_The_Dark_Triad_personality_Attractiveness_to_women
Interesting.
I think it’s taking too far the explanatory power of evolution. Is there a gene for being a bad driver ? a messy eater ? a conservative economist ?
While there may well be an evolutionary drive for status seeking, the author has not proved that: 1- such a pathological extreme behavior is expressing status and leads to increased reproduction 2- status seeking is a consequence of evolution only, and there are no other drivers of status such as environment or culture.
If there is a gene for criminality/murder I think it would have been found by now. Most likely this pathological behavior it is a consequence of myriad nurture/nature influences. In the case of Charles Whitman it was a brain tumor driving him, not status
#2. ah yes, renounce your identity, your family, your neighbors, and friends. Submit to the Holy Trinity of the EU, USA, and China and you will be blessed with many virgins or something. Anybody tempted to convert to this religion, just remember, once you join, you may never leave.
The case for citizen control of government rather than submission to supranational entities discussed here: https://amgreatness.com/2017/10/03/conservatives-need-a-remedial-course-in-sovereignty/
#6. Something is wrong with the frequency distribution. Either the graph is drawn incorrectly or there are way more than 70 observations. Also, even if one assumes that graphic is correct the “bimodal” distribution is a dip of about 2-3 observations at each age category. I’d hardly call that significant. That said, I find the inferences about status motives appealing. However, I wouldn’t assume that guys in their mid-30s commit fewer spree killings simply because they are between status motivations.
#2 Because Rivers of Blood will flow if Madrid tries to enslave Catalonia.
I would think that a Catalonia secession would n]be closely comparable to the US experience in 1861 than to Brexit. Maybe that’s because for me history didn’t begin at breakfast this morning.
I think there is no Second Amendment in Spain, so Madrid will be able to get its way.
There was a 2nd Amendment in the US in 1861, and Washington still got its way.
Difference being a war which killed 600,000 men and dragged on for years.
Hungary. Tianamen Square. Holocaust.
I’m not a gun nut. But their whole shtick seems to be an armed populace is much harder to control. Hard to argue with on the merits.
The charitable version of the response from Vox/nytimes et al seems to be: your chance of the US infringing upon your rights is astronomically lower than the chance of being killed in a random mass shooting. Which, ok. Maybe. But show your work please.
#6 The Vegas shooter was the oldest mass killer on record. Far, far away from both of the bimodal peaks, the older of which is 41.
60 is the new 40?
He was depressed that within a year, he’d be on Medicare.
It was not his AARP status. It was the 47 fully-automatic assault rifles, the NRA, the Republicans, the IRS, Trump, the white privilege, the black lives matter, The Flag oppresses black millionaires, . . .
Some people can’t understand the concepts of “inanimate object,” evil, “no religious affiliation,” etc.
Limit the heights and numbers of rooms of hotels. Paddock couldn’t have killed all them red necks from the second floor of a hotel with 16 rooms.
Being in the periphery of news media is hard, like I’ve heard somewhere: In Africa we do not count wounded people, we count dead people… a day before Catalonia vote, English speaking regions in Cameroon planned a protest to declare the two Anglophone region independent of the country and split the bi-lingual West African nation into two different countries but the government – led by a long time autocrat – went way farther than Spanish police and 17 people have been killed including a deputy-mayor… Catalans please show your solidarity to your fellow “freedom fighters”.
#4…The point of taxes is to raise money to pay for what actions government decides to take. From the standpoint of decency and equity and fairness, the wealthy should pay more than the less fortunate. As well, taxes should not make people poorer than before being taxed. In a progressive income tax, the tax should be on the increase in income from one year to the next. That is, the people who are taxed are those who have demonstrably become wealthier in the intervening year. If people want to pay less taxes, then they should reduce the amount of money the government spends, not try and push tax plans that do not guarantee people will be poorer after taxes or are a feeble ( because not the real point ) attempt to push people into spending their money in a particular way they deem properly incentivized.
A progressive income tax also figures into the best proposal for regularizing government operation, namely Milton Friedman’s essay A Monetary and Fiscal Framework for Economic Stability.