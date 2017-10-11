Wednesday assorted links

1. Are positive and normative economics really all that different?
2. The movie The Florida Project is flawed, but its strengths are very strong.
3. Frakt and Carroll on health care and innovation (NYT).
4. New Macarthur winner Elizabeth [Betsy] Levy Paluck on what works in prejudice reduction. Here are more of her papers.
5. Decentralized credit scoring through a blockchain? (pdf)
6. The myth of massive support for Catalonian independence.
4a. I come from a fairly quantifiable field, software development. First and foremost, our programs crash or not. But beyond that it is pretty easy to generate functional requirements, testing regimes, error rates, and test coverage.
“Entire genres of prejudice-reduction interventions, including diversity training, educational programs, and sensitivity training in health and law enforcement professions, have never been evaluated with experimental methods.”
I think I’ve come to a surprise that many fields that I expect to use the scientific method in testing for validity do not. More should, and not limited to this.
Well, that depends on the software, and the level of available resources. I know of large (multi-million line), complex technical software products that shipped with many hundreds of known defects, and as demonstrated by subsequent use, many more hundreds of unknown defects, albeit many were minor or associated with uncommon use cases. And with gaping holes in meeting business needs.
Even Level 1 (chaos) software organizations usually make some attempt to verify (meets stated specs) the product, although validation (meets the business need) is often very informal and implicitly delegated to customers. More mature organizations devote a lot more attention to validation.
None the less, I share your surprise. In that area, one suspects lack of resources, lack of incentives (a “reasonable” claim is just as career enhancing as a validated one), delays from input to output longer than the stable lifetime of the involved organizations, and general inability to really prove effect even if they tried, all contribute. And many of the practitioners are probably in a Level 1 world.
We are agreeing though, because when products ship with “hundreds of known defects,” testing and quantification are clearly in play. In modern environments those hundreds have been reviewed, assigned a severity, and “allowed” on that basis.
What would be the contrary example, something from (early) Taleb? One of his examples was an oil organization that put out predictions for future prices, simply adjusting them each month, never looking back, and never commenting on errors. He called it “do overs.”
Or in the original quote, someone doing “training” with no idea of value added.
I was for Catalonian independence until I read, from what TC wrote, that it’s not 90% of people for it, but 50%. It’s more like Quebec. However, I am for Kurdish independence because there it really is 90%. A land-locked country like a Kurdistan would be doomed to mediocrity but let them have it I say.
“A land-locked country like a Kurdistan would be doomed to mediocrity but let them have it I say.”
@ #1 – this paper is good, you should read it. Basically all of economics is normative, an an extension of political science, and should be (ought to be) read as such. They don’t call the dismal science “political economy” for nothing.
No comment on the Kevin Bryan post? It’s all about patents, I’m honestly curious to read your take
3. Carroll and Frakt make the observation that innovation in health care tends to be at the margin, an example being a (very expensive) drug that might add a year or less to a terminally ill patient (my example not theirs) – the macabre television commercial for a new cancer drug with the jingle “tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow”, the promise being a few more tomorrows for patients who take the drug. Of course, such expensive drugs aren’t equally available to all. In an earlier thread today I made the point that, while everyone is waiting for the next big innovation (flying cars and spaceships to Mars), in the real world it’s the sum of the marginal (mini) innovations that add up to the big innovation from which economic growth flows. Whether I’m right is debatable (I’m merely repeating what economists have concluded), but in health care it’s much the same: everyone is waiting for the next big innovation, such as a (non-existent) “cure” for cancer, while in the real world it’s marginal (mini) innovations that broaden the delivery of life-saving and lie-prolonging drugs and treatment that have the greatest impact.
#6: What’s interesting is that people’s responses are influenced by the position of the People’s Party. This rather affluent region of Spain rejects the starboard party by 10-1 margins. In Scotland, a mildly affluent region, the starboard party is rejected by more than 3/4 of the electorate. In Greater London, the most affluent part of the UK, 70% of the population lives in Labour boroughs. In the United States, the most affluent commuter belts – the Bay Area, Washington, New York, Boston, give a huge advantage to the Democratic Party.
#6 A useful reminder of the Washington Post’s truly rotten quality. The piece is based upon one series of polls by one organization that ends back in July. Thank god for wikipedia where we can easily see that the data point the piece hangs on is unrepresentative and that there other multiple polls that are more in agreement on higher levels of support for independence: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalan_independence_referendum,_2017#Opinion_polls
