Wednesday assorted links

1. Are positive and normative economics really all that different?

2. The movie The Florida Project is flawed, but its strengths are very strong.

3. Frakt and Carroll on health care and innovation (NYT).

4. New Macarthur winner Elizabeth [Betsy] Levy Paluck on what works in prejudice reduction. Here are more of her papers.

5. Decentralized credit scoring through a blockchain? (pdf)

6. The myth of massive support for Catalonian independence.

7. Profile of health economist Mark Pauly.