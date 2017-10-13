What I’ve been reading

1. J.M. Coetzee, Late Essays 2006-2017. The pieces on Robert Walser, Ford Madox Ford, Patrick White, Gerald Murnane, Samuel Beckett, and Juan Ramón Jiménez make this worth buying, the rest are mixed in quality. Coetzee remains minimlisatically grumpy in the right way.
2. Grant N. Havers, Leo Strauss and Anglo-American Democracy: A Conservative Critique. Havers argues against Strauss from “the Right,” but sympathetically. He suggests Strauss underrated Christianity and had too high an opinion of antiquity, and was a true liberal democrat, while the American founders consciously rejected ancient political thought.
3. Neil Monnery, Architect of Prosperity: Sir John Cowperthwaite and the Making of Hong Kong. I didn’t find this inspiring to read, but still it is a useful account of the under-covered early days of how Hong Kong evolved into a freedom-oriented economy after World War II. Here is a review from The Economist.
4. Anne Applebaum, Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine. “As Dolot remembered it, the presence of the Soviet state in his village in the 1920s had been minimal.” And “Initially, collectivization was supposed to be voluntary.” And “When their potatoes were gone…people began to go to the Russian villages and to exchange their clothing for food.”
I have only browsed my library copy of Masha Gessen’s The Future of History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, but it looked very good and so I ordered it from Amazon.
William Blake and the Age of Aquarius is a beautiful exhibition catalog, with text, edited by Stephen F. Eisenman, for a show currently on at Northwestern University.
David Kynaston, Till Time’s Last Sand: A History of the Bank of England, 1694-2013, seems to be a fine work of history, but it is not organized analytically in the way I might wish. Still, some of you should be interested, as this is 796 pp. of well-written, carefully researched material on the BOE.
LOL.
Why LOL? Have you ever done something similar? I am sure you have something interesting to say about something – almost everybody does. But you wasted my time here, Randall, and I am no big fan of Masha Gessen, so ordinarily I would side with you. But you know what – you wasted my time. Grow up.
LOL indeed. Russia is not totalitarian.
It might be if some of us were in charge but thank God we aren’t.
???
P — Randall made fun of Tyler (by making a comment that assumes Tyler is just signaling when he writes about books, which he is not, I think he is just a hard working honest person who writes a lot, leaving aside whether knows what he is talking about – a subject which is extremely complicated): then anonymous (i.e., me) called out Randall, and maybe got in a dig at Masha Gessen, who is well known as a critic (some would say an unfair critic) of the post-soviet Russian federation; the anti-Gnostic chimed in (indeed) with the comment of anonymous, and noted that Masha Gessen’s assumption that Russia is totalitarian is itself the sort of claim that requires an LOL.
My favorite book is the little collection of memories Juan Ramon Jimenez (one leaves off the accents if one calls him by the three names – he had four, if you use all four, use the accents) wrote about his good friend Platero. Not just better than Cervantes, but as much better than Cervantes as a dream in 2020 about a good day in 1980 would be than a dream in 1980 about a good day in 2020.
I am totally sympathetic to Cowperthwaite’s approach to economic management, but I do think the success of Hong Kong has a lot more to do with the genetic character of the inhabitants to work hard and engage in trade and industry, plus it’s long term role as a way to funnel trade into China, rather than the economic policies of it’s colonial government. Let’s say they just didn’t mess it up like the communists did on the mainland.
So the Chinese are so genetically superior and it was only the communists who ruined it eh? That’s why we kept giving them a good roughing up before Mao eh?
I made no comment on the superiority or otherwise of the Chinese. I will say that anyone who made the effort to escape the mainland and look for a better life in Hong Kong is quite likely to have more than average willingness to want to better themselves. But there are definitely other dimensions to humanity than a willingness to better yourself.
But how many of them can determine if Stevie Wonder is actually blind?
Time to add value with my five second reviews, judging by the titles and my vast erudition:
1) J.M. Coetzee, Late Essays 2006-2017. This man wrote about racism. I would argue (as have others?) that makes him a racist. But maybe in a good way. Never read him, don’t plan to.
2) Leo Strauss? Before reading this blog, I never heard of him. Never read him, don’t plan to. Should I? I never read Nietzsche in the original either. Thus Spoke Zarathustra sounds like such a cool cult classic too.
3) Neil Monnery, Architect of Prosperity: Sir John Cowperthwaite and the Making of Hong Kong. – what? some sort of ‘single Great (white) Man builds HKK” theme, for simple minded people that like an easy to understand narrative? Bonus trivia: HKK came into being during the 1830s Opium Wars, where, dare I say it, Adam Smith and Free Trade was used by the UK parliament (yes! they actually mentioned this in debate) as a reason to forcefully peddle drugs to the hapless Canton Chinese. True. Helped weaken the Qing (pronounced “Ching”) dynasty, as did the later Taipai movement and Boxer rebellions.
4). Anne Applebaum on the Ukraine Holodomor. Boooring. Martin Amis did a better bitter book on bthis, and he even showed a Ukraine family of cannibals dissecting their next meaty meal in an apocryphal photo captioned “anthropophage” (Greek for ‘Man-Eaters’). Bonus trivia: Stalin, to raise hard currency, was actually selling wheat while the Ukrainian kulaks were starving. Communists, strangely, made excellent creditors on the international credit market. Reputation is important!
5) William Blake and the Age of Aquarius … Blake, the Romantic, was anti-science, as were the Romantics. Let’s not be romantic (nostalgic) but frankly the Romantics were responsible for the 19th c. “Nationalist” movement, and essentially they are like today’s BrExit supporters and White Supremacists. I am not saying that the Concert of Europe was a counterweight, but essentially Blake today would be a Luddite and “Occupy Wall Street” type, just saying. He was no milquetoast.
6) David Kynaston, Till Time’s Last Sand: A History of the Bank of England, 1694-2013, “seems to be a fine work of history” – boring! OMG so boring, but I would pick this book as the best of the six picks. And despite the fact that I believe money is largely neutral. Right now I’m reading 2 books by the gold expert Bardo on the gold standard, each about 600 pages long. And yes I totally think money is neutral so this entire debate is sterile (not to be confused with the alleged sterilization of gold by central banks).
(1) no value added (2) there are no “cool cult classics” only truth, sometimes expressed in art, usually expressed in the life we and our friends live: Nietzsche was a poor befuddled coddled little man who thought he could leverage his hard work in learning Greek into being some sort of Bismarck-era sage – sad! he couldn’t, as we now know (3) see, that is why I don’t skip Ray Lopez comments – no idea if you know what you are talking about, you probably don’t, but there is a hint of the love of truth in (3): I am impressed: (4) but then we come to (4) – disastrously inappropriate, as if you gloried in being afflicted with some unpleasant unkind form of neurodiversity: (5) and then we come to (5) which I will not say anything about, except: poor Blake! so much talent and so little love in his heart! and (6) you can do better – I am not saying you do not have vast erudition – just saying you can do better. Bonus trivia : less than one in 9 World Series games is won in the third inning. Good job on (3), though, Ray. Next time double up on the things you know a little about and abstain from the things you know nothing about.
More bonus trivia: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” is the best known book of that little band of books whose titles constitute, independent of the subject of the book, supremely good advice! (Read a little Leo Strauss – not much, just a little: or don’t: but whatever you do, don’t let the pigeon drive the bus). (Bonus trivia – both the bus driver and the pigeon in Mo Willems’ beloved classic look nothing like Leo Strauss, although the driver is a ringer for poor Hume and the pigeon looks suspiciously like a young Alfred North Whitehead: although, surprisingly, the beloved cartoon Tiger Hobbes looks more like the Genevan writer Hobbes than his little friend Calvin looks like the Cockneyish pamphleteer Calvin. You would think it would be the other way around.)
Please substitute (“re” # 2) for (“more bonus trivia”). For the record: Cubs (last year) Astros (never) Yankees (a long time ago) Dodgers (East Germany’s golden Olympic years).
#4 But can we know if Stevie Wonder is actually blind?
‘while the American founders consciously rejected ancient political thought’
No they didn’t – just looking at the Commonwealth of Virginia’s seal, from 1776, shows the idiocy of that observation. A seal presented by George Mason to be approved by the Commonwealth’s Government on the same day, by the way. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_and_seal_of_Virginia
The idea that a tyrant deserved to be overthrown is most distinctly a part of ancient political thought, after all. ‘Tyrannicide can also be a political theory, and as such dates from antiquity. Support for tyrannicide can be found in Plutarch’s Lives, Cicero’s De Officiis, and Seneca’s Hercules Furens. Plato describes a violent tyrant as the opposite of a good and “true king” in the Statesman, and while Aristotle in the Politics sees it as opposed to all other beneficial forms of government, he also described tyrannicide mainly as an act by those wishing to gain personally from the tyrant’s death, while those who act without hope of personal gain or to make a name for themselves are rare.
Various Christian philosophers and theologians also wrote about tyrannicide. In Thomas Aquinas’s commentary on the Sentences of Peter Lombard, Aquinas gave a defense not only of disobedience to an unjust authority, using as an example Christian martyrs in the Roman Empire, but also of “one who liberates his country by killing a tyrant.”‘ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyrannicide