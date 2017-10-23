What I’ve been reading

1. Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education, edited by Stephen M. Kosslyn and Ben Nelson. The new university Minerva explains its educational philosophy, imagining redesigning higher ed from scratch. I would do something very similar to what they did, and this book explains the curricular philosophy and practice in great detail.
2. Olivier Roy, In Search of the Lost Orient: An Interview. There should be a book like this for every substantive thinker, namely a very long, book-length interview with frank rather than perfunctory answers. The dialog covers Afghanistan, Yemen, 1968 Paris and radicalism, China, “political Islam,” and women (ahem), among other topics. Recommended.
3. Aaron Carroll, The Bad Food Bible: How and Why to Eat Sinfully. Yes, that is the Aaron Carroll, the one who writes about health care policy. What does the evidence actually say about which foods are good and bad for you? I’ll just say my diet is healthier than I had thought, and beware added sugar.
I have only browsed Abbas Amanat’s Iran: A Modern History, but it appears to be a very readable and highly useful 908 pp. overview of Persian/Iranian history, though less theoretical and conceptual than what an economist might be looking for.
Harvey Sachs, Toscanini: A Musician of Conscience, is a very high quality book, I would have read more of it except I can’t stand listening to Toscanini.
Eric A. Posner has the forthcoming Last Resort: The Financial Crisis and the Future of Bailouts. He argues that much of what was done was not fully legal.
Dani Rodrik’s Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy is a very good introduction to Rodrik’s basic ideas on trade.
Good stuff. I’ve been trying to get TC to read Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money” (hat tip to Rayward) but he doesn’t seem interested. Where else can you read such gems as: “Sharing a building with the Mercatus Center was the heavily Koch-funded Institute for Humane Studies, chaired by Charles Koch … Anxious at one point that the war of ideas was proceeding too slowly, Charles reportedly demanded better metrics with which to monitor students’ political views. To the dismay of some faculty members, applicants’ essays had to be run through computers in order to count the number of times they mentioned the free-market icons Ayn Rand and Milton Friedman. ” LOL! Even if not true it’s good prose. Prior_Approval, you approve?
Unless Jane Mayer gets into the details of how the GMU Foundation was used to magically transform donations to ‘GMU’ to millions of dollars that went to public policy institutes with no actual connection to GMU that were controlled by the same people giving the donations, I’m not all that interested.
It is really a fascinating dodge, to be honest. The Kochs have contributed very little to GMU, a Commonwealth of Virginia supported institution of higher learning. Instead, they have contributed large amounts of money to the GMU Foundation, which is a private entity – for example, this is why the secret donor who was able to change the name of a taxpayer funded law school remains secret, as the Foundation has no obligation to make its business public.
You can trace, to an extent, what is going on using tax returns, but the entire process has now been working for decades. It hinges on the idea that people associate GMU with public policy institutes which are actually thoroughly separate from GMU itself. For example, it would clearly be illegal for a university program to search for ‘better metrics with which to monitor students’ political views’ – something which is not the case with IHS or Mercatus.
Mayer does not drill down into GMU Foundation that much. She does make the claim there’s a “Koch-to-pus” using inferences. For example, tonight I read now the Tea Party was supposedly a Koch-to-pus “Astroturf” effort rather than a real grassroots effort (*sample blurb below). I don’t think she makes her case but I like her prose, and reading between the polemic lines, you can learn about the personalities in politics.
Meyer: “The next morning, Santelli delivered his [‘Tea Party’] rant, and within moments it went viral. Matt Drudge, the conservative news aggregator, linked to it under one of his Web site’s rotating red siren emblems, promoting it to the site’s three million daily readers as a pulsating political emergency. Within hours, another Web site called TaxDayTeaParty.com appeared on the Internet, spreading the rebellion under the Tea Party label. Its domain name was registered by Eric Odom, a young member of the Libertarian Party of Illinois who lived in Chicago. Odom had been working until recently for an organization called the Sam Adams Alliance, whose chief executive had long and close ties to the Kochs.”
#2 – to compliment this book read: Video Night in Kathmandu by Pico Iyer (on “East meets West”), and get this free book online: George Myron Merrick, “Old Times on the Upper Mississippi: 1854-1863”, well written biography of a river pilot, no flowery prose, gets into engineering and describes, credibly, a timber wolf attack (as a boy he ran up a tree and after an hour they lost interest and left).
Bonus trivia: riverboats are wide but have a very shallow draft, so just a few feet of water will float them, but their loads must be balanced very carefully since a few inches less displacement will get them stuck on a sandbar.
