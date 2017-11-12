Assorted gated and ungated links

1. NYT profile of Stephen Dubner. And WSJ profile of Dubner: “Sitting in New York’s Central Park, he sees two tennis players nearby and wonders, “Why is the average age of top-tier tennis players going up and the average age of golfers going down?””

2. Claudia Goldin on gender pay gaps (NYT).

3. Arizona as the new mecca for testing self-driving cars (NYT).

4. The politics of sex abuse in sacred hierarchies (ungated).

5. “35-year-old Ben Sansum of Cambridgeshire, England has chosen to completely immerse himself in the year 1946.” Neatorama is ungated. More photos here.