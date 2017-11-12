Assorted gated and ungated links

1. NYT profile of Stephen Dubner. And WSJ profile of Dubner: “Sitting in New York’s Central Park, he sees two tennis players nearby and wonders, “Why is the average age of top-tier tennis players going up and the average age of golfers going down?””
2. Claudia Goldin on gender pay gaps (NYT).
3. Arizona as the new mecca for testing self-driving cars (NYT).
4. The politics of sex abuse in sacred hierarchies (ungated).
5. “35-year-old Ben Sansum of Cambridgeshire, England has chosen to completely immerse himself in the year 1946.” Neatorama is ungated. More photos here.
I love Dubner’s work. But the NYT story (and accompanying photos) is a case study in Bobo lifestyle porn.
The gender pay gap has become much less an issue of whether one gender is being paid more than the other, but more so an issue of where information is coming from and how people close themselves off to dissenting arguments. This is the prevailing issue and the primary obstruction which has imposed itself on people, yielding them incapable of making sense of anything or producing any progress.
” Whatever changes have already taken place in American society, the duty of caring for children — and for other family members — still weighs more heavily on women.”
Basically, the history of not only the human race but also most mammals. Women, like other mammals, by definition suckle their young and are thus the primary providers of care for their offspring. Denial of biology is a cornerstone of the progressive philosophy.
Aside from that, why is the wage difference between genders a matter of concern or even notice? Shouldn’t the wage difference between any two individuals be more important? I’m pretty sure that Megan Kelly makes more money than my cousin Ralph, a prison guard. Is that right or fair?
#2) It would be interesting to determine whether the “pay gap” is completely offset by women’s outearning men in home production (commonly referred to as women “bearing a disproportionately large burden of household chores” by those wishing to frame every observation as an example of privilege). Buried far down in the article, Goldin explains that “classic economic[s]” explains that couples can earn more by optimizing which one works less flexible hours and which one works more flexible hours outside the home to exploit comparative advantage in outside production vs. home production. If couples are optimizing their welfare though, it’s unclear why “there are many battles ahead” to fight such welfare maximization, even if it results in men bearing a disproportionately large burden of earning outside income to support household finances.
#5: 1946 was a good year for dogs. I wonder whether he tries to survive on 1946’s rations.
That was exactly my reaction: England had food rationing well into the 1950s. Unless he’s incorporating that into his lifestyle too, he’s not walking the walk (or meeting the meat i.e. Spam).
London had deadly smog episodes into the 1950s too (however I don’t know about 1946 specifically). 4K-12K died in early December 1952.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Smog_of_London
3. Google engineers have already made it clear by their gaffe that autonomous vehicles aren’t safe sharing the road with non-autonomous vehicles unless the autonomous vehicles are limited to about 35 mph. Yea, right, what’s the demand for a vehicle that can’t exceed 35 mph. Of course, there are stupid people everywhere, perhaps more in Arizona than in other places. Yet, in the many articles in the NYT I’ve read about autonomous vehicles, how may repeat the Google engineers’ gaffe? That’s right, none. I suppose that’s the same number that questioned WMD in Iraq. Anyway, here is a book review in the NYT of two books with contrasting views of Silicon Valley. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/10/business/review-two-contrasting-views-of-silicon-valleys-influence.html You won’t guess which the reviewer agrees with. I might point out that the book with the negative view of Silicon Valley makes it a point to identify Cowan’s friend Peter Thiel as especially villainous. You may recall that Thiel endorsed Trump for president, giving both money to his campaign and delivering a speech on his behalf at the convention. Well, Thiel, the arrogant fellow that he is, has since decided that Trump, the narcissistic ignoramus that he is, is about as likely to be a total catastrophe as the “disruption” Thiel hoped Trump would be. That’s the problem with arrogant folks like Thiel: they think they are smarter than they are just because they have lots of money
#2. Goldin takes a passing swipe at employers who pay employees for the work they actually do rather than their job “qualifications”. I’m too dull to understand how she expects longer hours (ceteris paribus) to NOT result in higher pay. She’s hardly unbiased and has a political axe to grind: equal outcome. Apparently, she believes the “solution” is to restructure our society in some unspecified way so that women and men choose “flexible” work schedules in equal proportion. I’ll not hold my breath.
1: The WSJ article is gated so I don’t know the context of Dubner’s claim that the average age of golfers is going down. But I keep seeing articles that talk about the diminishing and aging demographics of golfers. The optimistic ones say that golf in recent years has stopped its slide; I’m curious about what stats he is seeing that say that golfers are getting younger.
http://awfulannouncing.com/soccer/mls-youngest-tv-audience-sports-pga-tour-oldest.html
That article of course is not definitive either; some current 20-somethings who are following soccer might switch to golf when they hit 50. A lot of 8-year old soccer players switch to American football when they reach 12 or 14. And concussions or the next Tiger Woods might affect those future sports decisions.
#2. If you force men to take more responsibility at home you end up with fewer children, especially from the couples who should be having the most children (i.e. the ones who are able to stay married). Her way of addressing things makes it seem that top-down forced equality is the only way to go, but to me it seems like it’ll force a much worse equilibrium on us all.