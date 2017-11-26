Audio of Robert Nozick?

Nozick was one of the smartest and quickest thinkers, and I feel sorry for those who never had the chance of experiencing him in person. Recently I received this email from Michael P. Gibson:

Robert Nozick is one of my intellectual heroes and I have wondered why there aren’t any recordings out there of his lectures. Well, after some probing around, I’ve discovered there are! http://hollis.harvard.edu/primo_library/libweb/action/dlDisplay.do?vid=HVD&search_scope=default_scope&docId=HVD_ALEPH009785781&fn=permalink Alas, they are 17 audiocassettes at Hollis at Harvard. Do you think it’s worth a bleg on MR to see if some enterprising Harvard student out there might digitize them and make them accessible to the public?

Anyone? Do you know of any other recordings of his lectures? It’s a shame he was never on Firing Line.