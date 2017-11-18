When does caste integration bring greater understanding?

It should be collaborative rather than adversarial:
Integration is a common policy used to reduce discrimination, but different types of integration may have different effects. This paper estimates the effects of two types of integration: collaborative and adversarial. I recruited 1,261 young Indian men from different castes and randomly assigned them either to participate in month-long cricket leagues or to serve as a control group. Players faced variation in collaborative contact, through random assignment to homogeneous-caste or mixed-caste teams, and adversarial contact, through random assignment of opponents. Collaborative contact reduces discrimination, leading to more cross-caste friendships and 33% less own-caste favoritism when voting to allocate cricket rewards. These effects have efficiency consequences, increasing both the quality of teammates chosen for a future match, and cross-caste trade and payouts in a real-stakes trading exercise. In contrast, adversarial contact generally has no, or even harmful, effects. Together these findings show that the economic effects of integration depend on the type of contact.
That is from a new paper by Matt Lowe, and Matt is a job market candidate coming out of MIT.
And here is a recent paper by Devesh Kapur, Chandra Bhan Prasad, Lant Pritchett and D. Shyam Babu, on the benefits of modernity for Dalits, here is one short bit of the abstract:
The survey results show substantial changes in a wide variety of social practices affecting Dalit well-being—increased personal consumption patterns of status goods (e.g. grooming, eating), widespread adoption of ―elite‖ practices around social events (e.g. weddings, births), less stigmatising personal relations of individuals across castes (e.g. economic and social interactions), and more expansion into nontraditional economic activities and occupations.
That said, please do not confuse “big improvements” with “no serious problem.”
One doesn’t have to go to India to observe the phenomenon, the NBA and the NFL provide the same short-term results from integration. Short-term? Yes, because in the long-term the caste with the greater natural talent will eventually dominate the leagues. Segregation, Integration, segregation, the natural order of things I suppose.
There has been a great deal of progress in the past 20-30 years, what with rapid urbanization.
I am some 20 years younger than Gidla. And I can vouch for the progress on the ground. During all my years of schooling in Bangalore, Kerala and northern Karnataka, I don’t recall a single instance of Dalits being snubbed or derided.
A lot of the discourse on caste is led by people like Gidla as well as middle aged Indians who quit India several decades ago and are not quite willing to accept the progress on the ground.
Sure, you don’t see a lot of upper-caste – Dalit marriages yet. That, in my view, will take a few more decades. But nevertheless the progress is undeniable. And the secret sauce for emancipation lies, as I said before, in two things – a) Rapid urbanization b) Hindu nationalism.
My cousin (nair) married a med school classmate who I think is a Ezhava.
Larger family is “accepting”; her father — who is a prominent communist — is very upset. Various rumors go around that he is a wife beater. The biggest problem seems to be gentlemen in question who refuses to come to family functions although he is invited.
So where I think that Gidla is correct is sex and gender relations control a lost of the caste dialgoue. Go look at Shadi.com and the clear preference for marrying someone like yourself.
(Much like the midwest, in a a strange way.)
Where Gidla is incorrect — as you identify – is that she is talking of an india 20 or 30 years ago.
Globalization is far larger. A relative moved to England in about 1915 and married an English girl; that was considered quite usual. Out of my grandmothers 20 grandchildren, all but one live abroad now.
I certainly now have more in common with Gidla than the children of the one cousin child back in India. Although as an IIT grad I am sure he will leave as well .
And that is how caste lives on. Everything much change so that everything may stay the same.
We can’t get rid of caste.
Caste reflects diversity in society. If you don’t want caste, then you have to homogenize society by force. That’s ethnic cleansing for you. Nobody wants that.
I am looking for a girl myself. Though I am open to a wide range of castes, I prefer brahmin because it ensures greater cultural compatibility. In terms of religious preferences, food habits, common culture etc.
These preferences won’t go away unless you get rid of the underlying diversity. Abrahamic societies have managed to do that with force! How on earth do you think Christianity managed to turn every European into a CHristian? Through peaceful preaching? No. Force was involved. I am opposed to that.
While caste will remain, caste oppression is clearly going down. And that’s a very very good thing. And it’s going down because of Hindu consolidation and economic growth. Period.
what I am suggesting is that caste is a way of encoding those differences.
And that “Race” as we know is in the US is slowly turning into caste. I could take your statement on brahmin preferences for a spouse and re-label it as “Ivy League” in the US. The creation of a new caste.
Back to India — yes as you have said caste based oppression is down.
But I’d go back and so some of the critical reception to Gidla’s book is a recognition that caste is overcoming race. Hence the widespread condemnation of Obama’s comment on Travyon Martin. If he had a son he’s look like an Ivy Leaguer — as does his daughter.
” I could take your statement on brahmin preferences for a spouse and re-label it as “Ivy League” in the US. The creation of a new caste.”
There is a difference. People who have an “Ivy league” preference have it because they believe “Ivy leaguers” to be superior to others. While caste preferences in Indian marriage bureaus does not stem from a sense of superiority. Not always. It’s often just a tool to ensure compatibility and cultural connect, and also limit the search to more manageable proportions.
Certainly true of urban environments or better schools and colleges. Only 40 years after school, meeting in Southern CA I realized that my classmate and I were the same caste, only of academic interest . Never struck us to care for that then or now.
May be not that true in other environments.
A lot of your comments on Caste are through your lens of socialization. But
“there are more things on heaven and earth…….:
“I realized that my classmate and I were the same caste, only of academic interest”
That’s my point. It is of “academic interest” to you because you are probably westernized and not as much invested or even aware of your community’s culture specifically. Which is why caste is just an academic thing.
But for the people who live the culture, caste is not “academic”. It matters. And it matters for a reason. And I don’t see that as a bad thing. I view it neutrally. As long as there is no oppression and the law treats everyone the same (which it does), I don’t mind these preferences.
Matt Lowe would have made a more significant contribution to society by becoming an expert in the repair and maintenance of medical diagnostic equipment or acquiring the necessary skills to compete successfully in pocket billiards.
Some of the figures there in that second paper are highly encouraging and astounding –
In the Bulandshahar district survey, % of dalits who responded that only dalits lift dead animals was 72.6% in 1990, 5.3% in 2007. Only 3.6% of non dalits drank / ate in dalit homes upon being offered the same in 1990. In 2007 the figure was 47.8%. In Azamgarh district it was 72%!
However the survey also suggests that despite growing freedom, the levels of angst and confrontation appear to be increasing on the part of the Dalits. Eg : In Azamgarh district, 76% of dalits attended non-Dalit weddings in 1990. That figure is down to 51% in 2007.
That’s not the fault of the traditionalists….but the politicians who have fomented hate against the so-called higher castes.
Only the complete destruction of the Indian state and it being replaced by a civilized regime can prevent India from drowning in rivers of blood.
A calm, rational take.
In the 1940s, a Brazilian diplomat warned the world that India was not ready for self-rule. Again, Brazil was ignored. Now, apparently, we must pay for being right all along.
You are the only truly intelligent poster here.
Thanks.
It’s not surprising. The word Dalit means “oppressed.” It has a terrific mobilizing and unifying power for the first generation to employ it but then what? There is a real problem for future generations because if you’re identity is “oppressed” then you can never stop being oppressed without losing your identity. Furthermore being oppressed is always in relation to an opressor but an identity which depends on outsiders is no good for Maslowian self-actualization at all. So what is the Dalit yuppie to do?
Reassert your traditional identity. Tyler asked Sujata the question about Malas and Madigas which she brushed off by saying these are terms outsiders have given us but this is bullshit. The various communities lumped together as Dalit had histories of their own with all the fighting, politics, and hierarchy that entails. It goes against the Marxist narrative where the “oppressed” are only victims without agency, a blank slate for history to be written on by other people. Another problem is that Dalit is juxtaposed with “savarna” or “Caste Hindu.” Admitting history means admitting that they were partially integrated into Hindu society which is also bad for the narrative. (Here it is useful for observers to make a distinction between those who are against the system versus those who are against being at the bottom of the system.)
Make up a past identity. “We wuz Boddhisattvaz and sheeit” Dr. Ambedkar spun the notion that the untouchables were the descendents of the (conveniently extinct) Indian Buddhists. Others claim to be indigenous e.g. Adi Dravid, Adi Karnataka. etc. However it is too easy to debunk such claims. Although the conventional wisdom on both left and right is that conversions to Islam or Christianity are made for economic reasons, I think a lot of impetus for them is they provide the convert with an alternative history.
Join the mainstream. In the current year this is so obviously wrong do I need to even explain why? But seriously adopting upper caste customs and mores was the historic route to social mobility and I am willing to bet this is still the case today. Hindu nationalism of both the RSS and Gandhian varieties are modernized versions. Gandhiji advocated the term Harijan (“People of Vishnu or God in general from a hymn by a medieval Gujarati Vaishnava saint.) Nowadays Dalit is politically correct but Harijan is still in popular use. It’s like how everyone says Native American but they themselves are ok with Indian.
Keep insisting that you are oppressed. As conditions improve, there becomes more and more hysteria over smaller and smaller issues. (Has microagression been translated into Indian languages yet?) Or you can pickup the cause of some other purportedly oppressed groups. (e,g, Rohingyas at the moment.) Apart from the psychic toll of permanent victimhood it invites a backlash as the rest of society loses sympathy for you.
I think all of the above will be part of the cultural discourse of the future but it will be interesting to see in which proportions.
Excellent point about the heterogeneity of Dalit groups and their experiences.
The Adi Karnataka Dalits, for instance, were a land owning group in the Mysore region, who were doing pretty well till the 17th century, following which their fortunes reversed partly due to a persecution drive against them led by the Gowdas (another land-owning shudra caste) who were abetted by the British.
The Dalithood of the Adi Karnataka group is very modern and is a consequence of the events of the past 300 years.
“Dr. Ambedkar spun the notion that the untouchables were the descendents of the (conveniently extinct) Indian Buddhists.”
Ambedkar also claimed elsewhere that the Shudras were the descendants of former Kshatriyas! Another bogus claim. Also regarding the Buddhist extinction, I am not even sure what proportion of the Indian population was actually “Buddhist” even during Buddhism’s heyday (let’s say 400AD). The ruling classes definitely seem to have been enamored of Buddhism atleast uptil 800 AD or so. But I doubt if Buddhism was ever a rage among the general public. There is not much evidence of that.
I view Buddhism as an intellectual movement among elites that lost the intellectual battle to Vedanta. I strongly suspect these Buddhists were mostly well to do upper castes who reverted to the Hindu religion.
The only solution I see is for the Indian government, to actively “promote” Dalit castes from SC category to OBC over a period of time based on a census-based assessment of their social / economic status. Eg : Mala vs Madiga….you can get to a stage where Malas graduate to OBC status and leave the Dalit fold.
That takes guts to do. And I hope Dalits welcome such a strategy. So over a period of time, we can aim at reducing the share of Dalit population from 1/6th to 0%, by gradually moving all of them to OBC/BC category.
Off topic but Buddhism did have a mass following although it was already in decline by 500AD or so. As evidenced by Buddhist polemics, its principle opponents were Samkhya and Nyaya. Vedanta barely gets mentioned. On the popular level it was supplanted by Shaivism and Vaishnavism.
The principle argument against the idea that Dalits are the descendents of egalitarian Buddhists persecuted into slavery and extinction by jealous Hindus is the continuing presence of Jains. Jains are just as heretical from the Vedic viewpoint as Buddhists and for exactly the same reasons. So why do they still exist? They were also criticized by philosophers. There is also evidence of sometimes violent rivalry between the Jains and Shaivas etc. Yet in the 21st century there are Jains in India but not Buddhists. Jains are not particularly different in their mores (including on the subject of caste) than the people around them. In fact the man in the street probably thinks of them as just another Hindu sect. So why should we assume Buddhist behavior would have been any different? Why should we assume the Hindu attitude towards them would have been any different?
Fair enough. With you here.
But I am not very sure if Buddhism had a mass following. Do we have evidence of that? Sure there are N number of Buddhist philosophical texts – mostly intellectual works. You had monarchs like the late Mauryan kings who were Buddhist. The Guptas, though brahminical, did sponsor many Buddhist constructions. So I am not sure if Buddhism was already in decline by 400AD. After all, the great Buddhist university at Nalanda was constructed towards the end of the Gupta period (circa 400-500AD. And that university lasted for over 500 years. Harsha too was Buddhist and he dates to 7th century.
However, were the masses Buddhist? I don’t see much evidence of that in Indian literature. Do you?
Among the options you suggest, being the conservative that I am, I would be an advocate “Join the mainstream”.
I think that is already afoot. But the “Dalit” tag is still a big deadweight burden there. Also no matter how much Dalits sanskritize (like for instance, visiting temples, or eating less meat, etc), there will still be resistance to sexual inter-mingling with them from the castes immediately above them in the hierarchy – the so-called “other backward castes” (Yadavs for instance).
That I think, is the source of most Dalit tensions today. Which castes will let Dalits into their fold? I don’t think that will be a smooth transition. So I do understand some of the dalit angst here against this option you suggest.
Joining the mainstream doesn’t require intermingling of sexual or any other kind. In fact endogamy is one of the mores that is mainstream. It just requires thinking of oneself as participating in society from the inside rather than the outside.
Am I the only one unsettled by West-based academics going to India to run experiments on poor people??
Why yes, yes you are. The rest of us are giddy about the possibilities….
It’s a good way to learn about others, so don’t knock it, snowflake.
I just listened to the “Sujatha Gidla on being an Ant amongst the Elephants” podcast. It was very good. A foreign problem from the American perspective, and from the American perspective a surprisingly sticky one.
Relatedly, we don’t even teach civics here anymore? Horrible. Teach civics if you want an egalitarian civil society.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/17/opinion/were-with-stupid.html
So that’s what America has become: a narion with stupid and that Russians play like a balalaika…
Gandhi wanted to get rid of caste, but wanted to get rid of the British Empire more. Too many top Indians, like Gidla, are socialists / communists wanting a better society thru having people be different than they are, and often act against their own material well being. Like in Zimbabwe and Venezuela.
India has been getting better as they’ve had less socialism and more capitalism, with hesitant reforms for the last 20 years. There has also been an increase in Hindu nationalism. Probably both help reduce the power of castes, as people identify more as “Indian” rather than as “Dalit”, and see their neighbors more as a possible source of money thru a deal, rather than one to avoid for caste reasons.
The competent Indian business folk who serve all castes well will, over time, make more money than the ones who discriminate (at least most of them). This should be visible in statistics about restaurants and how many are caste neutral vs caste selective (even if illegal).