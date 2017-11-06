China degree of the day

Competitive video game tournaments enjoy a huge following in China, and now, 18-year-old Feng is among 60 students enrolled in the country’s first-ever college program specializing in esports.
Last year was a landmark year in the world of esports. In September, “esports and management” was added to the Ministry of Education’s list of permitted college majors. Three months later, the Communication University of China, Nanguang College, in Nanjing announced the launch of its own esports-related degree: Art and Technology (Esports Analysis), a four-year undergraduate program teaching event organizing, data analysis, gaming psychology, video content production, and esports team coaching. According to the school, graduates can expect to carve out careers in China’s booming esports industry as tournament organizers, online show producers, commentators, strategy analysts, and club managers.
Here is the full story, from the consistently interesting Sixth Tone. And note:
Staffordshire University in the U.K. will offer an undergraduate esports program starting in September 2018, while a number of U.S. colleges now provide esports scholarships for talented gamers.
Just don’t tax their tuition waivers!
So the West is exporting its model of useless university degrees to China? The fools are copying us?
Somehow I think that a Masters degree in interpretive puppetry is more affordable for America than an undergraduate degree in this nonsense is for China.
Also, perhaps connected, the Chinese government has just announced that rehab boot camps for Chinese boys suffering internet addiction are not allowed to use electro-shock therapy.