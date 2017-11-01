My Conversation with Brink Lindsey and Steve Teles

This is an out-of-synch bonus episode, rushed out because I think their new, just-out book — The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Slow Down Growth, Enrich Themselves, and Increase Inequality — is so important. You will find the podcast here, lots of rapid fire back and forth.
Everyone wanted me to interview them together, but I said no, I would instead interview them separately and ask about 2/3 the same questions to see how their answers might hang together, or not. That is how co-authors should be treated! I also asked each what the other has for breakfast, and by the end each had confessed to several crimes, to avoid a longer sentence of course.
Here is the smallest of bits:
11:43 COWEN: Are higher levels of executive compensation part of the problem?
11:47 TELES: There you probably would get a different answer between me and Lindsey.
11:50 COWEN: That’s why I asked
Recommended, again here is the podcast (no transcript, we wanted to get this out right away).
I am interested in their two answers to the question posed by Cowen. My view is that, first, inequality is a problem and needs to be addressed. My view is also that while income inequality can be a problem by contributing to wealth inequality, the latter is the main problem. The graph of wealth inequality in the U.S. during the past 100 years will notice that it’s bowl shaped, the vertical axis being the level of inequality, with the top of the bowl around the years 1928 and 2007 (and today) and the bottom of the bowl during the long period of shared prosperity after the war, and with a steep drop in wealth inequality following the 1929 financial crisis and a steep climb in wealth inequality starting around 1980. Nothing really new there. But what’s often forgotten is that the steep drop in wealth inequality following the 1929 financial crisis did not coincide in a drop in income inequality; instead, even during the worst years of the depression, income inequality was high. I would think there are a few lessons here. First, wealth inequality is primarily the result of a rise in asset prices, the rise in asset prices producing lots of (capital) income for those fortunate enough to own the assets. Second, (non-capital) income inequality isn’t such a big deal.
“My view is that, first, inequality is a problem and needs to be addressed.”
Why?
I have not listened yet. I will save it for my walk a little later. But this seems related:
Only 25% of American’s think Trump’s tax plan is a good idea. Less than 15% think they’ll benefit.
Something like that can’t last. A congress, a political party, can’t serve ~15% with ~25% approval for long. They will have to come up with a better plan.
Famous Bulgarian communist Dimitrov famously pointed out that nazism was the dictatoship of Krypp and Thyssen. Likewise, famous Yugoslavian dissident Milovan Djilas pointed out that the commmunist regime had become, as British writer George Orwell, by the way, had argued a few years earlier, the dictatorship of a New Class, which was obvioulsy defined by its collective control of the means of production.
In the same vein, the American refime can be defined as the dictatorship of Wall Street, K Street, Main Street, Sillicon Valley, politically connected churches, oil barons, the Chinese, Japanese, Zionist and Saudi lobbies and powerful public workers’ unions and elite universities. The Americannstate has become the executive committee of those special interests.
This was very good, a return to form!
Quoting from the blurb”
In The Captured Economy , Brink Lindsey and Steven M. Teles identify a common factor behind these twin ills: breakdowns in democratic governance that allow wealthy special interests to capture the policymaking process for their own benefit. They document the proliferation of regressive regulations that redistribute wealth and income up the economic scale while stifling entrepreneurship and innovation. When the state entrenches privilege by subverting market competition, the tradeoff between equity and efficiency no longer holds.
Goldman-Sachs runs the debt cartel and they conspire with Treasury and the wealthy to keep the government yield curve stable and flat. Thus, they can predict price volatility, they actually compute it. If you know volatility and rates ahead of time then then they front run the market daily. All the senators have financial advisors connected to the cartel for inside trading.
“A belief that explains an event as the result of a secret plot by exceptionally powerful and cunning conspirators to achieve a malevolent end”…is a conspiracy theory. Were the Goldman traders also seen on the grassy knoll?
Would be very interested in a transcript. Speech-to-text, anyone?