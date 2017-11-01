My Conversation with Brink Lindsey and Steve Teles

This is an out-of-synch bonus episode, rushed out because I think their new, just-out book — The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Slow Down Growth, Enrich Themselves, and Increase Inequality — is so important. You will find the podcast here, lots of rapid fire back and forth.

Everyone wanted me to interview them together, but I said no, I would instead interview them separately and ask about 2/3 the same questions to see how their answers might hang together, or not. That is how co-authors should be treated! I also asked each what the other has for breakfast, and by the end each had confessed to several crimes, to avoid a longer sentence of course.

Here is the smallest of bits:

11:43 COWEN: Are higher levels of executive compensation part of the problem? 11:47 TELES: There you probably would get a different answer between me and Lindsey. 11:50 COWEN: That’s why I asked

Recommended, again here is the podcast (no transcript, we wanted to get this out right away).