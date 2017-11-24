Cryptocurrencies don’t belong in central banks

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column. Here is one excerpt:
An additional reason for skepticism stems from the nature of crypto assets. The word “cryptocurrency” is far more common than “crypto asset,” but it’s a misleading term. Bitcoin, for instance, is used only rarely in retail transactions, and for all its success it isn’t becoming more important as a medium of exchange. Bitcoin thus isn’t much of a currency in the literal sense of that term. There is a version of bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, that changed the initial rules to be better suited as an exchange medium, but it isn’t nearly as popular.
If you think of these assets as “cryptocurrencies,” central bank involvement will seem natural, because of course central banks do manage currencies. Instead, this new class of assets is better conceptualized as ledger systems, designed to create agreement about some states of the world without the final judgment of a centralized authority, which use a crypto asset to pay participants for maintaining the flow and accuracy of information. Arguably these innovations come closer to being substitutes for corporations and legal systems than for currencies.
Put in those terms, an active (rather than merely supervisory) role for central banks in crypto assets is suddenly far from obvious. Consider other financial innovations: Does anyone suggest that central banks should run their own versions of ETFs or high-frequency trading? Is there a need for central banks to start managing the development of accounting and governance systems?
Central banks are too conservative anyway, which of course is how they should be. Don’t forget:
…consider a simple question: Would any central bank have had the inspiration or taken the risk of initiating the bitcoin protocol in the first place?
Should cryptocurrencies be kept by central banks? Should tulip bulbs be kept by central banks?
You couldn’t pay taxes with tulips, and so far, you can’t pay taxes with any cryptocurrency.
At the point you can pay taxes with a cryptocurrency, the people in control of the cryptocurrency will change their rules to mint currency at extremely high rates just to sell it to people wanting to pay less in taxes.
After all, Venezuela currency would not be worth more over time if it were a cryptocurrency.
Both cryptocurrencies and Venezuela currency values are listed primarily in US dollars or Euros, not in Bitcoin for Venezuela currency value, or Venezuela currency for Bitcoin value.
Gold doesn’t belong in central banks either.
Maybe it’s central banks that don’t belong. :sadface
Finally something Cowen doesn’t want to subject to unhinged experimentation and tinkering and what is it… central banks.
What fascinating self parody.
If it is simply a ledger system, you would know the identity of the person who passed one asset to another.
But, it isn’t.
And, therein lies its value.
So, the question to ask is:
What kind of commerce will use this method of payment, and do you want to lose control of preventing some transactions (drug dealing, extortion, etc.) that come with an unidentifiable ledger chain.
I am sure North Korea, any country facing sanctions, the Taliban drug empire, and others would favor widespread adoption of such a ledger system.
But, what would you lose?
What would i gain? The age of hey this might be cool is over. It was a way for a lot of pernicious people to bilk a lot of money from taxpayers. Thankfully we are returning to the age of hard truths.
Non-net neutrality seems to allow price discrimination not based no scarcity of a commodity. Where I am wrong there?
The resource is scarce by the demands of the technology, it is endogenous to the network. The memory buffers are finite, to keep the from jamming up the marginal price of the next increment of bandwidth has to go up.
For most of the Internet history, jams were common because the next increment of price was constant, everyone started watching video for free. It is like highways, when the incremental cost remains the same regardless of congestion,then building more highways never helps, drivers immediately jam them up. The cost of driving that extra two miles to get a 10% discount is not totally observable to the driver.
Since bitcoin was/is a bad idea, hopefully not?
I’m thinking of a Bitcoin like currency except new coins are somehow tied to total transactions. In other words, instead of a central bank setting monetary policy, the currency would set its own monetary policy by tracking to demand. The more economic activity demanded from the currency, the more the currency expands.
You could keep actual currency, a bank could transfer a million ‘Bitdollars’ to the Treasury and receive a million dollar bills.
Wouldn’t this lead to either run-away inflation or a deflationary depression when this monetary policy reinforces and strengthens the recent trend?
Well I’m thinking of:
MV=PT
I’m wondering if the function could keep track of V, T in order to hold P level. If V picked up new coins would be released at a slower pace, likewise additional T would push towards the release of coins. Think of this as establishing an alternative economy of ‘Bitdollars’ which may exist along side the regular currency denominated economy. People could opt to enter or leave the Bitdollar economy and the currency would adjust as needed just as if a very small economy suddenly had a surge of immigration or migration its central bank may have to expand or contract its money supply as needed.
If the currency works well lots of people will use it. Otherwise no harm done, just use traditional currencies.
It’s a tautology. Central banks should never get involved in designing watermarks for paper bills. By extension, they should never get involved in designing watermarks for digital money.
The rest of the question, in popular terms, is should the central banks get involved in auto pricing, AI? Yes, most definitely. Skip the concept of crypto, this is really about algebraic pricing, crypto is the same as abstract algebra. Then, since auto-pricing is coming to finance, it is based on algebraic methods, and it becomes the central tool for the central banks.
Blockchain congestion becomes the overriding issue in auto traded system. That becomes just another queuing problem over network, abstract algebra has the solution to that.
Crypto, also using abstract algebra, is a way of watermarking digital bills. One might say, two different technologies, different purpose, they opth use abstract algebra. Not quite so simple because the allocation of watermarks available to transactors becomes a congested, and managed flow.
A generic term that considers both ledger systems, watermarking, and auto pricing is Fintech. Fintech is about automated congestion management in finance. Should the central bank endorse Fintech? Absolutely, the central bank job is managed monetary congestion, it is right in the center of the revolution.