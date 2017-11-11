The new political culture that is American Thanksgiving

Using smartphone-tracking data and precinct-level voting, we show that politically divided families shortened Thanksgiving dinners by 20-30 minutes following the divisive 2016 election. This decline survives comparisons with 2015 and extensive demographic and spatial controls, and more than doubles in media markets with heavy political advertising. These effects appear asymmetric: while Democratic voters traveled less in 2016, political differences shortened Thanksgiving dinners more among Republican voters, especially where political advertising was heaviest. Partisan polarization may degrade close family ties with large aggregate implications; we estimate 27 million person-hours of cross-partisan Thanksgiving discourse were lost in 2016 to ad-fueled partisan effects.
That is from a new paper by M. Keith Chen and Ryne Rohla, via the excellent Kevin Lewis.
Cool research idea, but not only is Big Brother watching us, now Big Professor is.
All just faces of Big Data
….the idea may be “Cool”, but its methodology, assumptions and execution are
preposterous. This is junk social science.
I initially assumed it was something satirical from “The Onion”
“This is junk social science.” A distinction without a difference.
It’s a family thing. On the one hand, my brother and I were polar opposites when it came to politics and it often made holidays a challenge. On the other hand, my best friend and I are polar opposites when it comes to politics but I cherish my time during the holidays with him and his family. We are hardest and least tolerant of family. Why is that?
I think this an illusion caused by the fact that in your case your family isn’t imaginary.
I reckon the wysdome doth incarnate is self-inflicted, mutually reinforced, and bycause the incissors are inconsistent with the molars.
Russian attempt
To destroy
Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Or the Rothschilds? So hard to know, isn’t it? The Freemasons? The Pope? Queen Elizabeth? The Illuminati?
But you must be right. It’s the Russians. Why, the FBI and CIA agree.
Or is it Turkey?
Very cool research.
Tyler often chooses to highlight abstracts like this: stuffed full of overgeneralized, unjustifiable claims.
The hardest idea to swallow is that “close family ties” is related to “cross-partisan Thanksgiving discourse”. The article provides zero evidence for this, but just glibly assumes it to be true. Also notice the word may. Partisan polarization may do a lot of things, or it may not, but I repeat myself. The abstract primes us in its first sentence to accept that “damaged family ties” will be the subject of the study, but except for wishful thinking of the authors, the subject of the study is no such thing, but rather just anonymized cell phone location data.
“Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword. For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law. And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household.”
Ah, but was he prophesying what would happen in individual families, or in Jewish society? In other words, was he predicting the split into Christianity and Rabbinical Judaism? He could be rather enigmatic, eh?
By the way, if the sword was the metaphor for a instrument of division, does that mean that scissors had not yet been invented?
WKPD says Egypt, 1500BC. OK, he used sword because it implies fighting rather than merely dividing. Dead easy this biblical exegesis, eh?