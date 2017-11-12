The culture of harassment in Washington, D.C.

The sexual-harassment revolution is coming more slowly to Washington. Even the four female lawmakers who recently told the Associated Press of sexual harassment they faced from their male co-workers didn’t feel comfortable sharing the names of their harassers. “I’m not sure women in D.C. would be rewarded for their bravery [if they came forward], it’s just a different business,” Ellen says. “The thing about this town is that everyone is connected. The people who get ahead keep the peace and angle everything to their advantage.”
Add to that the tribal nature of politics: Most aides are terrified of doing anything that might bring bad press for their boss, or their side. “There’s an anti-snitch sorta thing — you don’t air your dirty laundry,” says Anne Gregory Teicher, a Democratic campaign manager. “It gives the other side power.”
And it doesn’t stop when the campaign is over. “Staffers are told from day one that they do not talk to press, full stop,” says Travis Moore, a former legislative director for the now-retired representative Henry Waxman, a California Democrat. As a Waxman aide, he says, “I spoke to a reporter once, on background, and I was incredibly nervous going into it … people are socialized not to ever talk about what’s wrong in the institution because it could reflect poorly on their member of Congress. There’s a culture that doesn’t accept criticism unless you’re talking about partisanship. It’s really bad for the institution.”
I heard similar rationales from the other women I reached out to. “We’re all a bit more scared. We don’t have platforms like big-name actresses do…”
Here is the full piece by Marin Cogan.
Coming more slowly? Clinton was impeached for his actions 20 years ago, after all.
Clinton was not impeached for sexual harassment. He was impeached for perjury, obstruction of justice and abuse of power.
To be more succinct, lying about having sex.
Lying under oath in a sexual harassment case that invoked law created, in part, by Hillary Clinton back in her younger days as a proud feminist lawyer.
Yet everybody seems to leak on everything else
It’s not that the info doesn’t leak out, it’s that no one will publish or broadcast anonymous accusations. The article details why no one will speak on the record. So it’s all a big open secret.
I think the reason so many women only claim it happened to them and refuse to say more is because then the actual facts might come out. A good example is the most recent accusation against president Bush. My first thought when I heard what the young lady said was “are you stupid?” But my second thought was “just another liberal trying to skewer Republicans with false claims”.
Most “sexual harassment” is pure poppycock. One pundit once said that sexual harassment is when a man shows interest in a woman but he isn’t Brad Pitt. Probably a better definition is that sexual harassment is what women use either for revenge or to get promoted. The fake sexual harassment has so polluted the situation that it is impossible to tell who is being truthful any more (or ever).
“Add to that the tribal nature of politics: Most aides are terrified of doing anything that might bring bad press for their boss, or their side….There’s a culture that doesn’t accept criticism unless you’re talking about partisanship.”
It’s somewhat of a paradox that, in a culture where party label is so strong, the parties are actually so weak as institutions. Corporations can easily fire CEOs for misbehavior because they can replace the CEO without (really) harming the firm. The firm has enterprise value that transcends any individual. Similarly, even in star-oriented Hollywood, star actors and producers can be replaced and the industry will still continue to produce hit films and shows. When it comes to politics though, even though party label drives so many voters, the parties do not feel like they can simply replace candidates no matter how obviously scandal ridden. Recent examples include Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Roy Moore. Yes, some ballot rules prevent replacement if too close to the election. But, the elevation of individual politician over party extends even when ballot rules are not the binding constraint, e.g., early in the primary season and post-election impeachment or forced resignation.
In Hollywood getting one’s name in the media is a positive, regardless of the circumstances. For the underlings in DC it makes one an untouchable who has to go into another line of work in another place.
> “The sexual-harassment revolution is coming more slowly to Washington”
But when it arrives, it will surely be no less dramatic than the sexual-harrassment revolution in the UK: I’m willing to bet that more than one male American politician touched a female knee within the last 15 years or so. The horror, the horror. Luckily, an accusation now suffices to make such monsters fall on their swords.
“an accusation now suffices to make such monsters fall on their swords.” In Wales one of the accused politicians has actually committed suicide. The boss who sacked him from the Welsh government had allegedly refused to tell him what he was accused of.
paging wonkette…paging wonkette…
In Colorado, where a scandal caused vacancy allows a vacancy committee of the same party to replace a candidate, the incentives are the opposite of those in DC. Here, you want to out the scandals of your own party so that you don’t have to have a damaged candidate face the voters, and you don’t try too hard to throw stones at the other side for fear that their damaged goods will be replaced by someone else who isn’t damaged and is in an honeymoon period with voters.
A narrative encompassing a string of episodes in which mashers get rejected is transmogrified in this woman’s ‘mind’ into a story about ‘male power’.
So people can criticize partisanship, but must act in a partisanship way. Such are the paradoxes of life under America’s regime.
How many women want to hide that they got favors for sex? There may be many reasons for both sides to not report what happens.
Women have options. Men have obligations.
Do you remember when
Bill O’Reilly
Just called this
Politically Correctness.
PC or DC Police?
I don’t know what Tyler is reading,
But another article in the same magazine is entitled:
“Why Men Force Women to Watch Them Masturbate.”
https://www.thecut.com/2017/10/men-force-women-masturbate-louis-ck-harvey-weinstein-sexual-assault.html
A fairly level head psychologist / sex expert there. I tended to dismiss the behaviour of a minority of men as “deranged” and “childish” — which they can be, of course — until I had kids. Having daughters made a difference. I know the vast majority of men are not doing this. But what about that 2%? 4%? 6%? who get off on sexual bullying? As mentioned, she explained these jerks pretty well.
South Park with a good take on how everyone is astonished at this unseemly aspect of human (male) nature:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_Healing_(South_Park)
There will always be an ample supply of ambitious women willing to sacrifice their dignity to this trade.
Not pretty all the way around, but there it is.
Sure, and many of them are strippers, etc. In other words, have work that reflects their choice of having entered a sexualized marketplace.
But it’s obvious that there are many decent ambitious and hardworking women who are aggressively propositioned if not harassed, and it’s not as they are interested in this as an exchange or transaction.
My fear is the current moral panic will make lefties claim (as many do) that all male sexuality is suspect, and conversely on the right, there’ll be the usual “boys will be boys” sweeping under the rug.
Perhaps Washington should be consider unsafe for young female staffers. Or anyone else for that matter.
Anyone else really enjoy Fallout 3?