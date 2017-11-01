Dept. of Just Wait, central banker edition

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday brushed off the notion that researchers can use artificial intelligence to analyze his facial expressions and predict changes in monetary policy.

Kuroda spoke in response to questions about two artificial intelligence researchers, one from Nomura Securities (8604.T) and the other from Microsoft (MSFT.O), who are using software to analyze split-second changes in Kuroda’s facial expressions at his post-meeting press conferences.

The study claims that at news conferences that preceded two recent major policy changes, Kuroda flashed brief signs of “anger” and “disgust”.