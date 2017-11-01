Dept. of Just Wait, central banker edition

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday brushed off the notion that researchers can use artificial intelligence to analyze his facial expressions and predict changes in monetary policy.
Kuroda spoke in response to questions about two artificial intelligence researchers, one from Nomura Securities (8604.T) and the other from Microsoft (MSFT.O), who are using software to analyze split-second changes in Kuroda’s facial expressions at his post-meeting press conferences.
The study claims that at news conferences that preceded two recent major policy changes, Kuroda flashed brief signs of “anger” and “disgust”.
Here is the full story, via David Wessel.
If he would just start tweeting we wouldn’t need the AI.
Came here to say that. Another win for Trump!
If he imitated Mr. Trump, we would still need the AI to understand what is behind the Incomprehensible harangues. I think narional leaders should behave in a dignified way. President Temer, for instance, speaks and behaves as the accomplished professor and statesman (one of the framers of Brazil’s Constitution) he is. His famous letter ending his alliance with former President Rousseff was rich with classical resources: http://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/brazil/2015/12/1716327-brazil-vice-president-accuses-president-rousseff-of-mistrust-and-contempt-in-letter.shtml
A leader’s demeanor reflects on the people he leads – as it should.
Lie to me, Kuroda
So he is not inscrutable?
The Japanese regime is hypocritical: http://www.gocomics.com/doonesbury/1993/06/04. When will the Japanese apologize for their crimes and srop slandering other peoples?
Is this where big data and quants are taking us? Why not convict someone of a crime before she commits it based on facial expressions that evidence an intent to commit one. Of course, the technique to avoid such a conviction, which could be called the Trump Preemption, is to actually say outlandish things and to make outlandish facial expressions so nothing one says or does can be the basis for what one might actually do. In his press conferences Kuroda needs to act like Trump and nobody will be able to predict what he intends to do according to what he says or his facial expressions. We are all Straussians now!
Under the current thinking shouldn’t FED chairs welcome this technology? — assuming it is reliable. Just a reinforcing means of improving communication.
As Tyler has said recently, AI is part of the future of finance. Part of the road that will make bad credit risks, or anyone who resembles a bad credit risk, lose access to credit, investment, and even apartment rental, is people doing silly things like taking individual mood analysis very seriously. Hopefully it amounts to nothing: otherwise, I can’t wait to have kids not getting access to the best schools because an algorithm doesn’t rank their smile high enough.
Good luck in piercing through a culture that has https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honne_and_tatemae !
And how will AI bots fare reading the clammy post-plastic surgery faces of increasingly gerontocratic leaders (including those of the US)?
Three options come to mind:
1. Hire a poker player as the head of the Fed… such players spend years trying to erase their “tells”
2. Hire Jim Carrey as the Fed chair, and insist he go “full Ace Ventura” during each press conference: this will overload the AI (grin)
3. Hire someone with Moebius Syndrome (“a rare disorder characterized by lifetime facial paralysis; people with it can’t smile or frown, and they often can’t blink or move their eyes from side to side”). (Before the Outrage Machine kicks in, I am not trying to make fun of people with this Syndrome.)
Or 4. Just put the AI in charge of the central banks
I like that, and make the code open source so all will be seen.
Can I use the software in a bar to determine if I’m going to get somewhere with the lovely lass I’m chatting up?