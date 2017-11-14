The dystopia of Malcolm Harris

He is the author of the new and interesting Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials. Most of the book is about millennials as the generation that invests in itself. Towards the end he lays out a somewhat separate discussion of what a future dystopia might look like, I am very briefly summarizing his seven points, noting that some of the headings are my rewordings:
1. The equitization of human capital. This will start out as “win-win” transactions, but eventually will become “subprime human capital.”
2. The professionalization of childhood. Kids will start preparing for fairly specific and very locked-in careers at quite young ages, and find it difficult to deviate later on.
3. “Climate privilege.” The ability to live somewhere insulated from most of the costs of climate change will become a major marker of class and privilege.
4. Discrimination by algorithm.
5. “The Malfunctioning.” “America will need institutions for people who just can’t make it….I don’t think this will be “funemployment” of a guaranteed minimum income. It’s more likely to be an unholy combination of mental asylum and work camp.”
6. Misogynist backlash.
7. Fully tracked. The “data self” will increasingly approach the “real self.”
Worth a ponder.
#2 I’d be interested to know what he sees as evidence for this. To me it appears the opposite is true. People wait to decide on a career longer then ever before, with many college graduates still not sure of what they want to do. Also, there appears to be a lot less career lock in than in the past, with many people going in new directions later in life.
Also I would think his description has been true for most of history, with modernity being the only significant break in the pattern.
I have a similar objection to #5, where current society seems about the least likely of all time to be willing to put people in “an unholy combination of mental asylum and work camp.”
Obviously he’s predicting this for the future, rather than describing the present. But I’m not sure how we get there, or why.
The US prison system could be accurately described as “an unholy combination of mental asylum and work camp.”.
Pretty much.
+1
Are not jails pretty much “institutions for people who just can’t make it….”?
Well…maybe. I’m sure the prison system could use improvement. However, on a global-historical perspective, current prison conditions in the U.S. are very good. There doesn’t seem to be a tend toward bad conditions.
Some people may argue that the current high level of imprisonment is turning prison into the destination for people who can’t make it in society, though. I don’t want to completely discount this argument, but I’m not fully on board with it either.
‘However, on a global-historical perspective, current prison conditions in the U.S. are very good.’
Debatable in a way, but sure, for most prisoners, most of the time, better than historical norms, though not as good as 1960s in the U.S. (imprisonment conditions in the U.S. have grown worse in the last 5 decades, particularly in comparison to other countries, though of course some nations have not improved prison conditions at all during that time frame). What is not debatable is the historically atypical high number of people imprisoned in the U.S., both from a current global perspective and historically.
And do not forget the interaction with points 4 and 7 in this regard.
@prior, all valid points. While it’s not quite my view (to use a Tyler-ism), I can see a case being made in this way to support the author’s point #5.
‘The ability to live somewhere insulated from most of the costs of climate change will become a major marker of class and privilege’
Not to mention an ability to predict the future in a way that has yet to be demonstrated.
“The US public school system could accurately be described as an unholy combination of mental asylum and work camp.”
Too true.
This f**kin’ guy
A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America, Bruce Cannon Gibney.
“His essential point is that by refusing to make the most basic (and fairly minimal) sacrifices to manage infrastructure, address climate change and provide decent education and healthcare, the boomers have bequeathed their children a mess of daunting proportions.”–https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/may/17/generation-sociopaths-review-trump-baby-boomers-ruined-world
Touché. I will ponder his prognostications with a grain of salt.
The author tweets 20x/day and uses a voice that implies he is chatting with a large community of people he knows. Kind of ironic for him to be the defender of millennials.
I was thinking of issuing shares to fund the acquisition of signalling skills, especially the use of “privilege” always and everywhere.
I could be just another drone, wouldn’t that be nice!
Powered with this information, I can prepare my young children for their future dystopia by teaching them how o create a good algorhythmic picture, and preparing them for the best possible future career available to them.
#5 sounds like present day Baltimore (among other places), except the inmates are running the asylum and the walls are permeable, and there is little work.
Discussion at breakfast yesterday of the instance where 6 juvies stoke and wrecked a car. They had 126 prior arrests among them. What do you do with a city full of such broken people? I don’t see an effective solution.
#3. That’s risible,and should be treated as such.
4. Who knew a few short years ago that the quants would be ruling and ruining our lives. Here’s a timely essay on the need and a way to make quants accountable: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/14/opinion/academia-tech-algorithms.html I’m not optimistic. Besides the blatant conflict of interest among academics, who are more concerned about collecting their share of the lucre than accountability, the damage being done is opaque: unlike cancer caused by cigarettes or death and mayhem caused by unsafe automobiles, the damage done with algorithms is done in the dark. Add to that the human capacity of self-deception, and it’s a perfect storm; indeed, how many comments have been written on this blog stating as a fact that Google and Facebook are “free”. Flying cars and spaceships to Mars are a diversion to exploit the human capacity to believe anything.
.