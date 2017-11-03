Friday assorted links

1. Volatility crashed in October.
2. The Faroe Islands by Google Sheep View.
3. The economics of elephants in Laos, and more here.
4. Can neuroeconomics explain “penny wise, pound foolish”? Paper here.
6. By 2030, will religious Catholics be a minority in Brazil?
7. Does Bitcoin use as much energy each year as does Nigeria?
7. I don’t like blockchain because it is an incredibly energy-inefficient path to security, but .. sometimes you want the heat:
https://qz.com/1117836/bitcoin-mining-heats-homes-for-free-in-siberia/
*Religious* Catholics are probably already a minority. This is just ground-level anecdotal evidence (I’m a Brazilian atheist, but I have relatives who provide services to the church), but religious Catholics in Brazil have a demographic similar to print newspaper subscribers.
7. The author of that article failed to differentiate mining a new Bitcoin vs transferring an existing Bitcoin from Wallet A to Wallet B. He mentions 300k “Bitcoin transactions” per day. This is a correct statement, but in point of fact the 300k ‘Bitcoin transactions per day’ represents transfers of existing Bitcoins and *not* new Bitcoins being mined. I don’t know how many Bitcoins get mined per day but there’s about 17 million in circulation right now and a hard cap of 21 million. Someone smarter than me can do that math, but there’s nowhere near 300k Bitcoins being *mined* per day.
Mining a new Bitcoin might take as much energy as a house uses in a week. Transferring an existing Bitcoin is probably more akin to using an ATM machine or paying a bill online with respect to energy use.
They are a minority now, being much outnumbered by superstitious Catholics and lip-service Catholics.
Anyway, why pick on Brazil? Indeed, why pick on Roman Catholics?
7. In a few decades there will be econ-blogs where commenters will be saying “hey, bitcoin couldn’t have been that bad, I mean that’s all so irrational.” Yes: it is that bad.