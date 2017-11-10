Friday assorted links

1. North Korean snacks.

2. Why non-complacency is hard, Trump and Native Americans edition.

3. Ways in which computers are getting worse.

4. “You Can Rent a (Grounded) Private Jet Just to Take Instagram Photos In.

5. Helen Dale’s libertarian novel about Christ and Roman law.

6. “…there’s nothing more offshore than a yacht.”  And then: “Otherwise, the Paradise Papers seem to be “dull reading,” and they describe plans that are “mostly, if not totally, legal” — “Some are not even questionable from a legitimacy point of view.””

1 Sam Haysom November 10, 2017 at 11:38 am

Everything is a snack if all you have is an empty stomach.

2 dan1111 November 10, 2017 at 11:40 am

#3 – great rant, I wholeheartedly agree. It’s very disappointing that UI design seems to be going backwards despite the advances in computing. Google is a particular disappointment, as many of their apps seem to be getting worse, not better, over time.

3 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 11:56 am

Android Auto tells me “a new text has arrived from Nan, would you like me to read it?” I say “yes” and it does, etc.

How do you even compare that to a five minute boot and another five minutes for AOL to say “you’ve got mail!”

4 wait November 10, 2017 at 12:25 pm

The subject of the twitter rant is ways in which computers are getting worse, not reasons the computing experience as a whole is worse now than it was then.

5 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 12:32 pm

Did I anchor too much on the opening statement?

“almost everything on computers is perceptually slower than it was in 1983”

6 FYI November 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm

Well but the whole article is incredibly naïve. You cannot compare the complexity and scope of current Apps with their 1983 equivalent. Doing a search on a local file system is not comparable to doing a search on a highly available, geographically dispersed data center. It like comparing the fuel efficiency of a single prop to a fighter jet.

Reply

7 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

The first available internet search for home users was WIAS. As I recall it was pretty slow. Maybe 30 seconds for a simple keyword search?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wide_area_information_server

Blasts from the past, Brewster Kahle and “Gopher Space.”

8 Zach November 10, 2017 at 1:13 pm

Yes, but you’re working with, what, a billion times more computing power than the 1983 equivalent? More, if you count the data center.

The Apple IIE had a clock cycle of a few thousand hertz. We kids would put our hands over our ears when it was booting up, because it was an audible shriek — within the range of human hearing.

9 Tony November 10, 2017 at 1:42 pm

A few thousand hertz? 1,023 thousand, to be specific. More commonly known as 1.023 megahertz, well outside the range of human hearing.

10 FYI November 10, 2017 at 2:09 pm

Sure but the complaints here are all about user experience, which is hard to scale. To compare a “F3 and search” experience with cross referencing data in a map interface is a very misleading thing. A map interface has to account for a variety of inputs, mix and match of graphical and text data, access to a huge amount of different data sources, etc. I actually agree that many of our current experiences are not optimal, but you have to understand how complex these scenarios really are. Most users do not have enough insights to understand this difference.

11 derek November 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

3. In the mid 80’s at the local Credit Union. I was doing my banking with a teller, and behind was a woman using an IBM PC with 5 1/4 floppy disk updating records. She would type something in, hit enter, crank crank, then enter again, crank crank and the next would come up.

This describes exactly almost every application that does something today. Type something, crank crank, type something else, crank crank then go to the next task.

12 A Truth Seeker November 10, 2017 at 11:50 am

“Jesus went in armed (with a whip) and trashed the place, stampeding animals, destroying property and assaulting people. He also did it during or just before Passover, when the Temple precinct would have been packed to capacity with tourists, pilgrims, and religious officials.”

Thinking better, it reflects rather poorly on Rome and the Jews. I mean, I doubt a lone protester armed with a whip would be able to cast out the moneychangers from the New York Stock Exchange. They would make a stand, and the NYPD would be on the case faster than one can say “partial return reverse swaps”.

13 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 11:52 am

3. I had been running Debian on SSD. Connected to a 50 mbps internet, it was certainly faster than anything in the world in 1984. I have lately noticed a bit of a regression, switched to SUSE for faster boots. (I just counted 40 seconds to login prompt.)

But dudes, in 1984 I was booting off floppies, and using my weight bench to fill the time.

If you are Windows on HD, at least boot a Chromebook as Best Buy, for comparison. SSD and a light OS is another world.

14 Gabe Atthouse November 10, 2017 at 11:54 am

#2 Throw in Trump dropping that he’s a billionaire, and that’s how I imagine literally all of his meetings going.

Reply

15 chuck martel November 10, 2017 at 12:05 pm

“Trump interjected again: “Guys, I feel like you’re not hearing me right now. We’ve just got to do it. I feel like we’ve got no choice; other countries are just doing it. China is not asking questions about all of this stuff. They’re just doing it. And guys, we’ve just got to do it.”

So is he going to be there when the BLM cops with AR-15s show up to arrest the cat skinners and truck drivers?

16 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 12:03 pm

2. “Non-complacency is hard” where “complacency” is rule of law?

I guess at first reading we are supposed to believe nothing happened, and no one went home to violate federal law at the president’s request.

But at second reading .. is that the future you want, Tyler?

17 Borjigid November 10, 2017 at 12:07 pm

Yeah, I dunno if that’s an example I’d want to use to illustrate my thesis.

18 Just Another MR Commentor November 10, 2017 at 12:07 pm

I don’t know about the rest but “people shouldn’t be upset because something is legal” is a super weak argument.

19 widmerpool November 10, 2017 at 12:14 pm

Why? When it comes to taxes, this seems to me an extremely powerful argument. There is no moral component to paying taxes. Just man-made laws to be complied with.

20 Just Another MR Commentor November 10, 2017 at 12:28 pm

It’s super weak, if anything one would expect to be more upset that it’s legal and the laws have been structured to allow evasion by the kind of people buying yatchs.

21 widmerpool November 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

Well, “evasion” is a loaded term. You buy the yacht this way, you pay the tax, you buy the yacht that way, you don’t. That’s the case with just about all tax laws – they influence behavior. Your fix would have the same result, I’m sure.
The question for policymakers is whether taxing it this way raises sufficient revenue (or too much revenue) or it the law should be tinkered with to raise more.

22 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm

On the one hand legal tax avoidance is acting at the direction of the law. And so if you don’t like the “direction” sent, change the law.

But I’m not sure you should say “no moral component.” We all benefit from the common weal, and so it would be both self-interested and morally responsible for us to support it.

https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/the_common_weal

23 chuck martel November 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

2. The only reason the tribes were allowed to squat on the property was because the feds thought it was valueless. When it turns out to be of some worth the big shots in Washington want to tell them how it’s all supposed to work. It’s easier now than it was during King Phillip’s War in 1675 because there aren’t as many natives.

24 Raj Patel November 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

#2 reads like satire.

Reply

The whole Trump phenomenon reads like satire. Elect a clown, get a clown show.

Reply

26 ladderff November 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm

Cry! Cry! Cry! Cry!

27 The Other Jim November 10, 2017 at 1:46 pm

Guess what? He Won! Get over it.

28 rayward November 10, 2017 at 12:29 pm

5. Jeepers! The author knows very little about the New Testament, and what she knows she learned from Mel Gibson. Not to put to fine a point on it, but Ms. Dale is writing about Jesus in the way many libertarians approach the world, based on what she believes Jesus was rather than what He was according to the scholars who, you know, actually studied Jesus and His time and place. She chose an interesting subject (Jesus and Roman law), buy, unfortunately, she knows about as much about Jesus as I know about string theory. She is a fiction writer, and it would help if she acknowledged what she writes about Jesus is fiction.

Reply

29 JWatts November 10, 2017 at 12:34 pm

“She is a fiction writer, and it would help if she acknowledged what she writes about Jesus is fiction.”

Whooo thanks for clarifying that rayward. I thought the Romans really did have air travel and modern technology. If you hadn’t told me it was fiction, I would have thought it was a documentary.

30 FYI November 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

#2 – You can read this as an indictment of Trump (or at least of his lack of abilities as a politician) OR you can read this as an insight of why he was elected and why he might even be good for the country after all. No, this is not the right way to do things and it might not even help these folks in this situation but at least you see an attitude that is diametrically opposed to “traditional” politicians in which there is a lot of talk and nothing gets done most of the times. Changing attitudes sometimes is important.

31 JWatts November 10, 2017 at 12:37 pm

I could easily imagine Obama taking this approach and the glowing articles that would be written about it. And the conservatives would ridicule and condemn him for sidestepping the process and the progressives would applaud him for making government work.

32 FYI November 10, 2017 at 12:51 pm

Fair point. However, even conservatives need to recognize that sometimes “the system” is indeed broken.

33 A Truth Seeker November 10, 2017 at 12:56 pm

“And the conservatives would ridicule and condemn him for sidestepping the process and the progressives would applaud him for making government work.”

So it is working, like, right now? I mean, the Indians can just get the sweet, sweet Texas tea or whatever it is they want without further ado.

34 Erik November 10, 2017 at 12:47 pm

Yeah, fundamentally whether it’s a good or bad thing depends on whether or not something is changing/being done. Of course, fundamentally it seems to be a legislative issue.

35 Rafael R November 10, 2017 at 12:59 pm

3. I think the peak of computers was Windows 98. Those were the days. I remember my PC had windows 98 and it run smooth. The people started using XP and then Vista and everything went to hell. Now Windows 10 is even worse so that I mainly use my tablet and phone now instead of the PC to do stuff.

36 Anonymous November 10, 2017 at 1:10 pm

Really? In my experience Windows 10 is the pinnacle. It just works, flawlessly, all the time. Couldn’t say that about Win 98.

37 HL November 10, 2017 at 1:12 pm

Back in 98 days I used to reinstall Windows periodically to make my PC run better. Win 2000 was an improvement on that and xp was when I stopped having to do that. Win7 was the best Windows I ever had. Once MS tried to tabletize their is with 8 things went back downhill

38 rayward November 10, 2017 at 1:06 pm

6. Of course, the reason offshore bank accounts and such work is because one political party, the Republican Party, supports tax avoidance schemes (some might say they support tax evasion schemes), once greeting the worst evaders as heroes when they appeared before Congress. What they ignore, what Republican voters ignore, is that somebody has to pay the taxes that are avoided by these schemes; and that somebody is you and me and that fellow behind the tree.

39 jseliger November 10, 2017 at 1:17 pm

Speaking of computers getting worse, this discussion: https://danluu.com/keyboard-latency/ of keyboard latency is interesting.

Reply

Relevant text from the linked post:

I had this feeling that some old computers feel much more responsive than modern machines. For example, an iMac G4 running macOS 9 or an Apple 2 both feel quicker than my 4.2 GHz Kaby Lake system. I never trust feelings like this because there’s decades of research showing that users often have feelings that are the literal opposite of reality, so got a high-speed camera and started measuring actual keypress-to-screen-update latency as well as mouse-move-to-screen-update latency. It turns out the machines that feel quick are actually quick, much quicker than my modern computer – computers from the 70s and 80s commonly have keypress-to-screen-update latencies in the 30ms to 50ms range out of the box, whereas modern computers are often in the 100ms to 200ms range when you press a key in a terminal. It’s possible to get down to the 50ms range in well optimized games with a fancy gaming setup, and there’s one extraordinary consumer device that can easily get below 50ms, but the default experience is much slower. Modern computers have much better throughput, but their latency isn’t so great.

41 rayward November 10, 2017 at 1:33 pm

3. The ranter unintentionally identifies the greatest flaw in the computer: it’s intended to be all things to all people, in the ranter’s case, someone who relies on his computer to find his refrigerator. I suspect that most users use, maybe, 10% of a computer’s capacity, no, 5%, no, 1%. I’ve never used a computer (smart phone) to pick a restaurant for me, but many do. Why don’t they make computers for those people. I’ve never used a computer to pick the place I will go on vacation, but many do. Why don’t they make computers for those people. I’ve never used a computer to go on social media, but many do. Why don’t they make computers for those people. I’ve never used a computer to develop algorithms that will discern market anomalies so I can generate millions in trading stocks and other assets before anyone else discerns the anomalies. Why don’t they make computers for those people. And so on.

42 William November 10, 2017 at 1:53 pm

#3 Christ, is this what the Internet is turning into? A series of 27 tweets makes for a shitty read when it could be a single, well formatted article instead.

43 Butler T. Reynolds November 10, 2017 at 1:56 pm

3. It’s the web browser. The more tasks that move to the browser, the more it feels like we’ve regressed. That’s true for programmers as well as users. Programming for the web seems like it should be better by now.

