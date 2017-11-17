Friday assorted links

1. “…broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, and collard greens are all technically the same species, Brassica oleracea.” Link here.
2. “Our bland, featureless Midwest—on some level, it is a fantasy.”
3. Does a study of Twitch.tv indicate net neutrality is a bad idea?
4. A dozen business lessons from Waffle House.
5. Tweetstorm on Cheesecake Factory design.
6. “Jones’ choice of hosiery proved most offensive, according to the editor. For the occasion, Jones had chosen a pair of tights — not in a neutral black or gray as is common in the halls of Vogue — but rather a pair covered with illustrated, cartoon foxes.” Link here.
The Cheesecake Factory is white exoticism run amok!
People who communicate via “tweetstorm” need to be kicked in the taint.
This, like all tweetstorms, will be quickly forgotten, but I did enjoy this line:
“It feels like a relic of another era, one where such a vision was sold to the American public as a utopian concept. It, like the brief period of neoliberalistic prosperity that made it possible, is a fever dream made manifest. Enjoy it while you can.”
In other words, more ’90s than the ’90s. Got it.
He makes some good points, even if he does commit the heinous sin of unironically using empty buzz phrases like “neoliberalism.”
The Waffle House homage was quality stuff, though.
2. That took an unexpected turn. But yup, I can attest that the California experience is different. When your elementary school has a Spanish name (originally given by the property developer as a cool street name), you know you are in a cultural mix, even before you build a Spanish Mission out of sugar cubes (perhaps the major use of sugar cubes in the state).
A place near me is selling “banh mi tacos.” Of course.
Just a pathetic attempt at something or other.
I think the insight might be that while much of the country is about actively creating a cultural mix, the Trump rallies were about “returning” to something that was regional.
The author goes further, but that part seems solid.
And that Spanish-named elementary school is far less diverse, much poorer in quality, and, when you add in the various bonds and special assessments, actually more expensive than the private fully-accredited Montessori school your children attended in the mid-south-slightly-west cheap flyover country you recently vacated for the Left Coast. But it’s pretty and has great weather!
I lived in SoCal for 4 years. The people in SoCal couldn’t understand why I would ever move back to Alabama. Folks in Alabama couldn’t understand how I ever survived in California. Of the two, I’ll take the South. Yeah, there’s problems, but those same problems exist in CA and the cost of living is much, MUCH cheaper.
Alabama has native hardwoods and people who know what to do with them.
http://www.lonniebird.com
I am not sure what that fantasy was supposed to accomplish, but we can certainly compare it to “worst moments in modern political history.”
Less than six hours after securing the endorsement of House Speaker Paul Ryan, the presumptive Republican nominee said that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel had “an absolute conflict” due to his ethnic background, adding, “I’m building a wall. It’s an inherent conflict of interest,” according to a interview in The Wall Street Journal.
Curiel was born in East Chicago, Indiana, to Mexican parents. He spent years prosecuting drug traffickers coming across the U.S.-Mexico border as a top official in the Justice Department’s South District of California, and was later appointed to the federal bench by President Barack Obama.
That was all pretty shocking to someone from a Spanish named school, with Hispanic teachers, and Hispanic fellow students. In America. My America.
And yet it got traction where? In regions of the country where my experience seemed “foreign?”
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/donald-trump-judge-gonzalo-curiel-223849
Curiel was a member of La Raza – the race. Imagine if he joined the KKK it’d be OK with you.
I am a good citizen, and respect any serving judge, with the expectation that bad ones will be removed.
http://www.al.com/news/birmingham/index.ssf/2017/04/suspended_alabama_supreme_cour.html
As a Mexican-American whose ancestors came to this country in 1910 fleeing their haciendas in the wake of the Mexican Revolution, there is so much odd baggage with the term “La Raza.”
“La Raza” means “the race,” yes. So, many Latinos flock to it as a way to refer to themselves with varying amounts of vehemence, in much the same way that being white is not the same thing as being a white supremacist. However, La Raza carries a classist component as well, a “not the 1%” meaning. It’s a way to suggest that everyone can bond in their common status, safe in numbers.
My grandmother made it very clear to us that we were not “La Raza.” But, it’s also why you can find the term on both political and apolitical organizations, with a “we are all one” vibe, and varying amounts of “and so are you, bub.”
IVV, don’t bother. To TMC you are a filthy brown invader.
La Raza may be benign, but it is disingenuous that to believe that Trump’s was being racist rather than identify a conflict of interest in the judge. Optics alone were terrible and the judge should have recused himself before it became an issue.
In regards to you non sequitur, I’m with you about Moore. The complaints seem credible.
TMC, do you even remember what the case was?
A federal judge has approved a $25 million settlement President Donald Trump agreed to late last year in a bid to head off a civil fraud trial over his Trump University real estate seminar program.
What are you going to do now, say that it was “bias” and Trump University was a noble institution serving both students at a fair price and the national interest?
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/trump-university-settlement-approved-gonzalo-curiel-236756
Let’s lay this out, just because it is such a fun example of Trump and his followers.
1) Donald Trump founded a skeezy “Trump University” which preyed upon, of all people, those who believed in Donald Trump.
2) The University got in trouble in an number of ways, piling up to be “fraud.”
3) Faced with this legal threat, Donald Trump, the Presidential candidate, attempted to skate by telling his followers that “it’s all Mexicans, I tell ya!”
4) This fails.
5) Some still believe.
It’s ok to be La Raza?
“A place near me is selling “banh mi tacos.” Of course.”
What’s special about Californians is that they’re too insular to know this really isn’t special — restaurants and food trucks selling those kinds of things are found all over the country. As a result, visiting ‘flyover people’ are mysteriously not as impressed as Californians perhaps think they ought to be.
There are enclaves certainly, but .. don’t you even remember “taco trucks on every corner?”
That was funny, but it started in a sad and fearful place.
#6: I thought that one would be about Garett Jones.
Solid links today.
Is the author of #1 in touch with David Friedman? I bet the two of them have much to discuss.
The “same species” thing is not as simple as it sounds.
There are multiple definitions of “species”. The one they teach in school (ie, ability to successfully interbreed) is called the biological species concept, and is the one most people think of when they hear “species”. However, it has some major problems. Most important among these for this discussion is that it was developed for sexually reproducing animals–it is useless for organisms that reproduce asexually, and plant reproduction is so alien to animal reproduction that the concept is inapplicable. The mere fact that we can discuss hybrids demonstrates that. (Other definitions of species include the morphospecies concept, used extensively by paleontologists and field biologists, and various genetic species concepts. The Wiki article on this is actually really good, and the links are even better, for anyone curious about this.)
This makes defining plant species extremely difficult. It also makes defining animal species extremely difficult–populations of lions and tigers can reproduce, for example, it’s just fairly complex and not common. The biological species concept is generally inapplicable to microbes of all sorts–bacteria that exchange plasmids are particularly problematic.
The important thing to remember is that the concept of “species” is a human construct imposed on the biological world. It works most of the time, when properly applied. But you get a lot of complicating factors, because frankly biology doesn’t care about species (it cares about populations–groups of organisms actually sharing genetic information).
So while it’s true that all those plants are the same species, it’s only true in one sense; in other senses, it’s NOT true. It’s the kind of thing that makes biology fun.
#2 “My freedom so to drive is afforded, in part, by my whiteness.” huh? Who’s not free to drive around? Maybe I’m a simple midwesterner, but is this some kind of signal to the coasties that he’s really one of them?
” I can’t stay up too late.” Sure you can, a lot of people do.
The midwest is simple. A little more live and let live, but not too different than the east coast. Just less packed in, better housing prices. I spend too much time in the Tysons Falls are and in NYC. Not impressed by the food or anything else. Food options got boring soon. Not that I dislike either that much. Well, people seem fine, but it’s nice the leave the over crowding.
I live in the same town he does, and I staid up till 2 am last night.
If a non-white person drives around in the “wrong place”, they’re likely to find themselves constantly getting pulled over,
I’ve heard of white drivers getting pulled over in black neighborhoods because cops think they’re there to buy drugs.
“The midwest is simple.”
I think this is the exact mentality that he’s arguing against. You aren’t ‘simple’: you’re repressed. There’s a complex and unaddressed element of humanity that sits in midwesterners, and it never gets acknowledged. They just drink it away. They divide themselves up into neatly segregated neighborhoods. They are overly obsessed with superficial ideas since complex ones will force them to address problems they don’t want to acknowledge exist.
Yeah, don’t think you’ll find a lot of repressed people around here. Maybe tired of the hissy fits from the coastals. Tired of the childish behaviour too. Maybe it’s just that most people around here eventually grow up. Pretty nice actually.
#6 That’s the strangest thing I’ve read in a long time. I feel I’m completely missing something…
Really? Frankly, the fashion editors of a fashion magazine judging their new editor-in-chief on the basis of her fashion seems completely normal (I don’t pretend to understand their standards) and arguably more normal than judging on the basis on outside politics or whatnot.
Except the magazine shares the old New Yorker’s personality split. It wants to have serious articles and those decadent fashion advertisements, with some personality pieces about aristocracy and stars, etc., thrown in. Sounds like the war between the sides is going as usual. For an example of how the other side can be stupid, just remember Wintour’s disgrace by running a puff piece in Vogue that I think included pictures of the man and his wife just as Assad began using chemical poisons in Syria.
Women really are other women’s worst enemies. At least the Women’s Wear Daily writer at least recognized this with her comment that no one commented on what Carter was wearing.
Political feminism will remain a fundamental disaster until this is recognized.
3: Most (but not all– see Sen. Franken) net neutrality advocates make a distinction between traffic shaping by the owner of the pipes and an application riding on top. Many of the most adroit among them will make a concession of “In a truly competitive market, we wouldn’t need it, but Internet access is monopolistic in a way that applications are not.” I don’t see how this will persuade them.
The distinction might be between a provider offering a value added (good) or using a pinch point to exclude competition (bad).
We don’t want Time Warner taking a tire iron to Netflix, Sandra Harding style.
That’s Tonya Harding. Her sister Sandra prefers guns.
oops.
#1: similarly, tomatoes, potatoes, and eggplants are all actually mutated nightshade plants.
#6 So that is how people are judged in America… by their looks, not by the content of their character.
#2: great read
“It also leads us to one of the other great stereotypes of Midwesterners, one that I think has a little more truth to it than the nonsense about hard work and humility: We are repressed. Any emotion spiky or passionate enough to disrupt the smooth surface of normality must be shunted away.”
As an aside, midwesterners conjure up an imagine in my mind of a controlled fusion reaction. That is, the place is so restrictive and conforming with a massive, seemingly inescapable force pushing everyone into some restricted place, and it keeps 99.999% of its particles “in line” (for people, that means being a boring cog of capitalism in a very not self actualized life), but the whole system is actually chaotic, and every so often people great like Dylan or Robert Noyce or David Foster Wallace break out of its suffocating culture to truly impact the world, much like the fusion reaction never staying controlled, and blowing the whole apparatus up.
Really?
Shorter Matthew “Ive never been to the midwest for any length of time, here is the stereotype i believe about them”
I’ve lived there for a decade. My father grew up there, My grandparents live there.
Before living in the midwest, I thought the people were just nice. I never thought about them much, but being greeted with a friendly smile and a fresh pie was the stereotype in my mind. It wasn’t until living there that I realized it’s a deeper, far more insidious and sad, culture.
Ive lived in the midwest my whole life, save a small stint in Florida. Nothing you describe rings true to me.
If what I describes is accurate, then it shouldn’t ring true to you. No?
Same here–lived there my whole life (my family lived there for the last 10 generations or so, in fact), and nothing describes anything I saw, with one exception: Teenagers wanting to sound deep spouted out this sort of nonsense. Then they grow up, and realize that the Midwestern lifestyle is actually a pretty good one, all things considered. It’s not going to win you any awards, nor is it going to get your name remembered for ten thousand years, but on the flip side there’s a stability, a community, and a way of life.
The comments about emotional repression are particularly ignorant. I’ve seen very, very passionate people growing up. The thing is, they express emotions differently than the more flamboyant Coastal regions, and they get excited about different things. My grandfather rarely raised his voice and never marched for any cause, but he worked 80 hours a week because he deeply enjoyed the work–he’d work 40 hours a week on his job, then come home and do the same things in his downtime because he liked it. To say that he’s “emotionally repressed” is to fundamentally misunderstand the purpose and expression of emotions.
@James
I don’t think anything you said is inconsistent with anything the author of the essay wrote or with things I’ve said.
What you pass off as “growing up” we just call other things, and when we talk about them, we try not to use language like “growing up” to be condescending in order to shame people into agreeing with us. I think of the midwestern version of “growing up” as getting interested in a lifestyle of alcohol-centered community and various sorts of material competitions (e.g. who has the bigger house, nicer car, &c).
I have nothing to say about your grandfather or the specifics of his life. But if you think that telling me about a man who worked 80 hours a week is a good example of how to express the emotional range of a midwesterner, I think you actually have supported the points in the essay.
Does your father and the rest of your family agree with this analysis?
sounds like Scandinavia where everyone professes to be “happy” because they think that’s the correct answer and everyone is suffocatingly conformist.
Midwest is full of Scandis…so it makes sense.
You should read Tom Wolfe’s brilliant article on Bob Noyce, first published in Esquire‘s “Fifty Who Made a Difference” anniversary issue in 1983, and later slightly rewritten and published in Wolfe’s “Hooking Up” collection in 2000. Part of Wolfe’s take is that Noyce and those like him, who came from that Dissenting Protestant Midwest, succeeded in significant part because of that background (as always, Wolfe has a memorable phrase for this phenomenon that I won’t spoil here – you can get the book or read the original essay at the Esquire web site).
Printed it out for the train ride home. Thank you!
As a native Midwesterner, Nebraska, American Honey, and Winter’s Bone are a few semi-recent movies that give a good representation of the culture and feeling of the Midwest for me. I’ve found that movies tend to do a better job of this than books.
For those outside the U.S. visiting, I think Midwest college towns (Ann Arbor, Madison, etc.) are “hidden gems.” They tend to have good food, interesting people, and they showcase the red/blue dichotomy of the U.S. in closer quarters than anywhere else in the country.
Yes, solid links. Sorry to be late.
1. I suppose every decade or so someone needs to point this out.
2. Former midwesterner – I’ve lived in MN, IL, and OH. They are all very different. Not only geographically. One anecdote. I used to walk past a high rise in Minneapolis. I dreamed one day I would be able to live in such a place. Turns out it was subsidized housing.
3. Dunno.
4. Doesn’t FEMA use some kind of Waffle House indicator? I think the WH is the first business to reopen after a storm. Or something.
5. Yeah I don’t get it. But I owned the stock for a while. (*waggles eyebrows*)
6. RIP Si Newhouse.
5. Wonder what he really thinks.