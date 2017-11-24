Friday assorted links

1. Is the clustering of innovators responsible for about 20% of the increase in segregation by income?
2. “The Political Economy of Famine: the Ukrainian Famine of 1933.”
3. Why didn’t the Soviets veto the UN resolution authorizing the Korean War?
4. Is the demand for male escorts going up? (model this)
5. Did extending the right to vote kick-start economic development in Sweden?
6. The Economist reviews Doug Irwin’s new book on the history of trade.
When I was a child, we were just told the Soviet representative was absent – I thought he was on vacation, maybe in Siberia. Now, it seems Stalin’s plan was coming together, slowly but surely.
“Fourth, to give the American government a free hand and give it an opportunity to commit more foolishness using a majority in the Security Council so that public opinion can see the true face of the American government.”
So, in a certain way, Stalin was the architect of the coalition of the willing that freed South Korea from the North Korean invaders.
“First, America, just like any other country, cannot cope with China, a country with such large armed forces at the ready. It follows that America would overextend itself in this struggle.”
Indeed, the red fascists defeated the American aggressors and expelled them from North Korea.
#5 The title to our modern eyes reads as if it were universal suffrage that kick started development, the article however only mentions the extension of suffrage to industrialists/capitalists as a boost to development. Perhaps not the result that American Sweden lovers were expecting.
#5 : This sentence seems to be the summary of the key claim: “The first finding is that in local governments where landowners retained political power, there was much less investment in railways compared to those areas were industrialists gained political power due to the suffrage reform. The estimated effect is large: a 10 percentage point increase in the vote share of industrialists increases the probability of having a local railway by 15–17 percentage points.“ — does the paper go into what caused the industrialists to gain control in some areas vs others?
#4 — seems quite logical as economic might moves towards women.
#2 — “back-of-the-envelope calculations show that collectivization raised total 1933 death toll by at least 19%;” — who the heck writes in base 91? Strange.
#1 — paging Ray! They use patents in their models, you’ll love it. Also punchline: it’s all about high tech. No kidding.
My wife hires a lot of male escorts here in Singapore. I can attest it’s really interesting to see this new service emerging.
How new is it really?
Do you mean it is “new” as in more acceptable? I think (above) it may always have been around, but underground??? Don’t know.
Um, you do mean “escort” in the physical / sexual sense? Whatever floats your / her boat.
I mean escorts catering exclusively to women has really exploded here – of course traditional escorts for males have been around for ages (world’s oldest profession and all that). Yes I mean escort in the physical sense – and I think most of the people reading this blog at in the same boat as me. Basically I’m a hardworking professional with a good income and as a rational couple we use our time/labor directed towards our comparative advantages. Mine is in the office not the bedroom so we outsource that work.
4. Obesity’s up?
5. At the bottom of this link is another study “Childbirth prevents female executives from reaching the top”. Reminds me every time a Progger claims ‘Woman are equal (unqualified) to men”. Always makes me wonder if these anti-science Proggers will ever get a basic education in human biology or some hands-on experience? Otherwise they will remain ignorant.
#4. Setting off the spark just to see the comments section burn I guess.
Ha HA I would think it an appropriate topic for this readership hahahahaha!
tl;dr Stalin wanted the Korean War because he believed that the U.S. would be drawn into a conflict with China that would benefit the spread of communism. SO: when Truman fired Macarthur and kept us from invading/escalating China, maybe he it wasn’t just about insubordination and he knew what he was doing.
And yet, only Macarthur could go to China and destroy China’s red fascists.