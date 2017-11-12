Further claims about Saudi

Here is Ali Shihabi:
In the short term, these detentions will lead, directly and indirectly (i.e., by example of what can happen to those who do not cooperate), to the recovery of substantial ill-gotten assets from many members of the elite, including, in all probability, vast tracts of urban land that were “acquired” by senior royals in decades past. The monopolization of this resource limited the amount of urban land available to the masses, pushing up land and home prices, which contributed to massive land and home shortages. Remedying this situation will reduce the cost of home ownership, thereby alleviating a major source of grievance among middle- and lower-class Saudis.
More importantly, in a country beset by an extremely wide political spectrum ranging from the extreme religious right to the liberal left, achieving consensus on key issues is virtually impossible. Hence, if any reform is to take place within a reasonable time frame, it will have to be autocratically managed. Reforms such as removing the prohibition on women’s driving, combating extremism, and curbing elite entitlements would have been impossible to accomplish through deliberation and consensus. Coercive action and an authoritarian hand, rather than endless debate, discussion, and negotiation with thousands of royals and political, economic, and religious elites, was needed to drive home to these individuals that the monarchy is serious about fundamental reform and that the “old guard” needs to get with the program or face dire consequences.
Previous attempts to negotiate elite entitlements achieved negligible results. To cite just one example, relentless pushback and delay tactics scuttled a recent initiative that would have forced elites to pay full utility costs and newly introduced property taxes on undeveloped land. Arresting high-profile household names, people long considered to be untouchable, was the best way for the King and the Crown Prince to deliver the shock needed to recalibrate the behavior and expectations of the elite class.
Paradoxically, the Saudi “purge” may very well secure the future of Saudi elites as a class, and even the future of the very elites who were arrested. In Dubai, the crackdown ended when convicted elites were quietly released after they had returned looted state assets. It is probable that the Kingdom will follow a similar path. For Saudi elites, succumbing to a “revolution” from above that requires them to forfeit some of their extreme wealth and privilege is still preferable to a real populist revolution from below, which would wipe them out completely and destroy the country.
Decent analysis that could be read as a general critique of democracy and deliberation.
I do wonder when the backlash of the old guard will be, though. The monarchy will have to continue to act decisively including sussing out more critics within the inner circles – the Saudi royal family is quite large, and those that could stand to lose from a reshuffling could make alliances with religious conservatives. I would expect the religious right to say that Shiites, who are still the bogeyman to even moderate and liberal Sunni (majority) Saudis, are benefiting the reforms. It’s hard to see how this all goes over peacefully.
‘The monopolization of this resource limited the amount of urban land available to the masses, pushing up land and home prices, which contributed to massive land and home shortages.’
But isn’t the rich getting richer the only way to make sure that the ‘masses’ are able to enjoy the benefits which the rich so freely provide when using the marketplace for their benefit? This sounds scarily like land reform, e.g. socialism.
What is not to be convinced about this – ‘Saudi elites, succumbing to a “revolution” from above that requires them to forfeit some of their extreme wealth and privilege is still preferable to a real populist revolution from below, which would wipe them out completely and destroy the country.’ Unless, of course, one thinks that would just be virtue signalling behavior, which all loyal readers undoubtedly know, is something easily dismissed.
As you wish – but when it comes to property ownership in American cities, particularly Prof. Tabarrok is a big fan of removing zoning laws, so that a land owner could build a 50 story apartment building in place of a 5 story apartment building. Do note that this would ensure the rich getting richer, while also apparently providing more apartments available on the market and removing government interference from the proper functioning of the free market. (We will, as Prof. Tabarrok always does, leave aside the question of infrastructure – think water/sewage, as a concrete example.)
However, this is not what is happening in KSA. There, the rich are being deprived of the opportunity to use their wealth to provide more housing, which is what Prof. Cowen and Prof. Tabarrok generally argue is the normal process of creating a better world, instead of a government deciding to seize the land of the rich to provide land to the poor.
The second point could be brought into clearer focus by pointing out that generally, using history as a guide, the extremely rich prefer society to be plunged into the destruction of a revolution before forfeiting some of their extreme wealth and privilege, and that Prof. Cowen, with his immense knowledge, is aware of that fact. Thus, he disagrees with the more optimistic assessment, but stating it so baldly goes against his priors? mood affiliation? if he were to point out how disastrously societies have suffered the results of letting those with extreme wealth and privilege be in charge over generations, even with full awareness of history in such cases.
He tries to sell Bin Salman’s actions as his way to solve the “elite overproduction” theory synthesized by Peter Turchin. However, even if it solves it, that’s not the real motivation behind the actions. I rather see talented aposteriorism from the writer.
And well, it is incoherent to blame society for pushback against liberalism when your Government is still funding the structures who ensure lack of any liberalism.
To sum up, it is a pity that so much talent is lost in mercenary PR BS. If only we were able to focus the Overton’s window on Washington’s fifth column generator lobbying.
The King will deliver The People from The Nobles.
It worked for Ivan the Terrible.
Paradoxically, the Saudi “purge” may very well secure the future of Saudi elites as a class
This is just nonsense. We are in the world of Ibn Khaldun. The solidarity of the Saudi family cannot survive when it is this large. Instead of a small tribal group held together by kinship ties and their associated feelings, the Saudi King is gradually asserting himself over his clan with the help of his slaves and personal dependents – foreigners in this case made up of Western advisers and South Asian labor.
His clan members will respond by abandoning the Royal family, while looting as much as they can and moving to London and Paris.