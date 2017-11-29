Game of Theories: The Austrians

November 29, 2017

Here is the fourth video in our Game of Theories mini-class: The Austrians.

1 clockwork_prior November 29, 2017 at 7:27 am

One hopes that GMU’s home team will be prominently featured.

2 Tom November 29, 2017 at 7:36 am

Looking like this would one of the best video I have seen. There may some chances of I am telling my friend to create and checking out more services.

3 shrikanthk November 29, 2017 at 7:46 am

A most excellent video. Thanks.

The Austrian account of the economy is the one that appeals most to the conservative in me. It is deeply virtuous and god-fearing. And it is the way the world should work.

