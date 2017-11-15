Game of Theories: The Monetarists

Here’s the second chapter of our mini-series on business cycle theories: The Monetarists. For the real econ aficionados, today’s video features an un-credited cameo. A free Game of Theories t-shirt to the first person to identify the cameo in the comments.
Zeus
Scott Sumner!!!
Winand is our winner! Congratulations!
Scott Sumner
Besides the heads of Friedman, Keynes, and Hayek, there were pictures of Paul Volker and a head shot of Scott Sumner on a cartoon body with a t-shirt saying market monetarism.
Luckily, the donors that made MRU possible will never have to worry about making a cameo and being identified.
Despite the problems mentioned (such as “which money supply?”), Monetarism still provides the most consistent and non arbitrary (Looking at you “animal spirits” and “soup kitchens caused the great depression”) framework to analyse business cycles (Most empirically accurate if you no longer assume velocity to always and everywhere grow at a constant rate). Friedman opposed reacting to shifts to velocity because of the discretionary aspect (never mind that there is good reason to think velocity shifts would be more infrequent with 1) a monetary rule and 2) a rule that means no adverse money supply shocks). Perhaps he would support NGDP targeting were he alive so long as the market futures forecast was used? We will never know.