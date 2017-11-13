The Growth of Marginal Revolution University

Tyler and I are always pleased to get emails like this:

Dear Prof Alex and Prof Tyler, I write to express my profound gratitude to you and your team for putting those videos online for the benefit of mankind. I am currently running an Executive MBA at University of Ibadan School of Business in Nigeria. Your videos have been extremely useful to me and lots of my colleagues. Exam comes up tomorrow. I am revising with your videos again. Everything is made simple, easy to understand, remember and apply. I look forward to sharing my exam success story with you in addition to applying the principles to a personal business in the nearest future. I can’t thank you enough. Ibrahim HAMMED

And here are two from teachers of economics at high schools in the United States:

Dear Profs, I’m an Economics teacher at a public charter school in Mesa, Arizona. I use your videos in my class on a regular basis. My students and I love you. Thank you for all that you do! Ben Fenton Gentlemen,