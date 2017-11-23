Happy Thanksgiving!

by on November 23, 2017 at 5:02 am in Food and Drink, The Arts | Permalink

The painting is by Marcial Camilo Ayala, who sadly passed away earlier this year.  I am very grateful to have known him.

4 comments

1 Artimus November 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

Happy Thanksgiving Tyler.

Reply

2 Just Another MR Commentor November 23, 2017 at 8:02 am

I bet it’s a Happy Thanksgiving with all the Telco money rolling in now.

Reply

3 Sam the Sham November 23, 2017 at 8:00 am

Happy Thanksgiving all you [redacted] [redacted]ing [redacted]s! Thankful even for all of you, too.

Reply

4 Alex November 23, 2017 at 8:12 am

Likewise.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: