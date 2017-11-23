The painting is by Marcial Camilo Ayala, who sadly passed away earlier this year. I am very grateful to have known him.
by Tyler Cowen on November 23, 2017 at 5:02 am in Food and Drink, The Arts | Permalink
Happy Thanksgiving Tyler.
I bet it’s a Happy Thanksgiving with all the Telco money rolling in now.
Happy Thanksgiving all you [redacted] [redacted]ing [redacted]s! Thankful even for all of you, too.
Likewise.