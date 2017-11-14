Investment in sons crowds out investment in daughters

…sons crowd out human capital acquisition by daughters. If all daughters of self-employed men experienced the “sisters-only” level of transmission, the overall gender gap in self-employment would be reduced by nearly 20 percent.
That is from Elizabeth Mishkin, on the job market from Harvard.
While we are on related topics:
I establish that women in U.S. counties with heavier casualties were more active in starting new businesses after the war [WWII] ended and this difference persists to this day. I also find that single women were more likely to start new businesses than war widows. Evidence in favor of the marriage market channel suggests that reducing opportunity cost is more effective in encouraging women to start new businesses than merely providing financial subsidies.
That is from Patrick Luo, also on the job market from Harvard.
So the way to help women is to deprive them of the opportunity to do what they want to do, i.e., get married, thereby forcing them into the inferior alternative of starting their own businesses? Unbelievable. Thank God academics have no real power (pace Keynes).
“Casualty” means killed or injured. Maybe these women started businesses in order to support fathers, brothers, husbands wounded in the war. As between war widows and single women, widows likely had children to care for whereas single women did not; and with all the male “casualties”, somebody else had to start businesses after the war.
I thought the Harvard solution was to declare yourself a Cherokee and use AA to advance your career?
Given that there’s a higher variance in life outcomes for sons, couldn’t you make the case that unequal investments are a rational parental choice?
The fact that we keep talking about these “gender based” issues on a supposedly libertarian blog bugs me big time. This is all bs on top of bs.
Gender-related issues aren’t a thing that can be addressed by libertarian ideas?
Miss Mishkin’s entry into the job market will hopefully be something like manicurist or personal trainer.