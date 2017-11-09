‘Why isn’t the Indian caste system more protested in the United States?’

About one-sixth of India is Dalits, or “Untouchables.” And while Western criticisms of caste segregation are a long-standing observation about India, I hardly hear serious complaints over the last two decades or so. In contrast, the apartheid system of South Africa met with demonstrations, boycotts, campus activism, frequent dialogue, and so on. Why don’t we see some modified version of the same for the Indian caste system? No matter how you compare its relative oppression to that of South Africa, it still seems like a massive system of unjust and opportunity-destroying segregation, and an efficiency-loser as well. Here are a few hypotheses, not intended as endorsements but rather speculations:
1. The caste system is simply too difficult for most Americans to understand, whereas apartheid could be represented more readily in what I dare not call simple black and white terms.
2. Most of the Indians who migrate to the United States are higher caste or at least middling caste, and they sway American opinions of India in a way that South African migrants to the USA never did.
3. Libertarians don’t want to focus on the caste system because it persists without active government support being the main driver. Democrats don’t want to focus on the caste system because Indian-Americans are often leading supporters and donors. It doesn’t feel like a Republican issue either. So who is there to push this one for domestic ideological reasons?
4. Talking about the caste system makes harder the (justified, I should add) program of raising the status of non-minority whites in America.
5. Talking about the caste system would focus light on caste-based discrimination in the United States, and distract attention from other domestic issues.
What else? Overall I find this a disappointing topic to ponder. Perhaps all politics, like envy, really is local after all.
I am indebted to Sujatha Gidla for a useful conversation on this topic. My formal Conversation with her will be up in a bit, I still recommend her book on caste, Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India.
Can you name any discrimination that gets any significant media attention that does not include white people?
It’s not that discrimination or racism is evil. Only white privilege is evil.
‘Why isn’t the Indian caste system more protested in the United States?’
Because people remember Gandhi, and how a founder of modern India was opposed to ‘untouchability,’ whereas South African apartheid was explicitly based on implementing a government system that enforced racial discrimination?
‘So who is there to push this one for domestic ideological reasons?’
You do realize that there was a world wide campaign against apartheid, not merely an American domestic one, right? A fairly concrete demonstration that all politics are not local, one would have assumed..
May be because the Indian state is actually doing a good job at integrating castes, the lower caster has significant political power, reservations in education, jobs etc. A lot of the lower castes have moved up in life, they are starting businesses, employing people etc. Unlike the apartheid the state has no explicit anti lower caste policies. In fact the two are not really comparable.
Yeah, it seems obvious that when the lower castes use their population size to control the government via voting and create all sorts of government set-asides, it’s difficult to argue that there is a massive legally enforced segregation to demonstrate against. Some might argue that post-Democracy in India, the highest castes are the subject of legal discrimination, even if socially they are the opposite.
Not seeing the mystery here, but maybe Tyler can explain it to us a little better…
I don’t see any convincing arguments rebutting TC’s. I’ll simply say ‘because a caste is based on thousands of years of history, it’s at least 1500 years old, whereas apartheid was probably about 100-150 years old, if you count the time the Orange Free State was formed and when the British beat the Boers and so on’
In short, history matters.
Apartheid dated from 1948.
Thanks but concentration camps segregating populations started in the Boer war from 120 years ago, which the South Africans continued afterwards with shantytowns and de facto segregation between blacks and whites probably when the British took over Dutch colonial claims in 1806, as well as before, so I was roughly close.
1. Perhaps the mistaken assumption of intercaste mobility, and that discussions of India’s economic gains are fueling a version of the American Dream.
2. Rising inequality in the US makes the concept of castes less surprising. The US has distinct social classes, perhaps more observable now,
a caste system in a far away land seems less about slavery and more about rigid social classes.
“Rising inequality in the US makes the concept of castes less surprising”
I would change ‘less suprising’ to ‘less repulsive’.
Surely the obvious answer is that caste is not enforced by Indian law and, indeed, India’s constitution bans caste discrimination. Apartheid was racial discrimination enforced by law and courts and police; protests against it were put down with brutality. That is what the global boycott movement responded to.
That said, if the BJP continues on its present course I would not be surprised to see organizing in the U.S. and elsewhere around lynchings of dalits and Muslims.
(I can think of no post better calculated to stir up the racists, though.)
The fact that it’s not government-enforced is a pretty important distinction. What, exactly, would a Westerner rail against? The general backwardness of Indian culture? That hardly seems liberal. The Indian government actually has a giant, complicated quota system of which American affirmative-action advocates could only dream. And India has historically been socialist-leaning, which is always a good way to get Western leftists to overlook your faults.
The fact that it was whites oppressing blacks in South Africa was also an important factor in galvanizing American attention. It allowed Americans to project their own history onto the conflict and then take a position that aligned with their local politics.
Pretty easy to explain- the upper castes aren’t white enough to draw protests.
Most people in the US, to the extent that they’re even aware of the caste system at all, generally just perceive it to be a stricter form of the class divisions in the US and everywhere else. That is they don’t perceive it to be significantly different qualitatively from class divisions elsewhere like Apartheid, especially since all Indians look the same to them.
Blacks have status in the US while Indians do not
Apartheid was produced by and justified by Western thinking; it is therefore fair and workable for other Westerners to engage in criticize its basis. Further, the attack on apartheid dovetailed with racial politics at home. The caste system originated outside of Western thought; Westerners do not really understand its foundations well enough to try to undermine them.
Also, Westerners less and less “hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” (There is no Creator, Rights are just a social or legal construct, and social concerns trump Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness, particularly your Liberty makes me feel unHappy.) So what are we going to say against the caste system?
What’s to explain?
“End Apartheid” was conceptually simple, obviously just, and quite actionable; you just get rid of the specific laws that discriminated on the basis of race. Very easy to explain to people, to rally them around, and to demand. And ever since it was done, there has been no significant outside pressure on South Africa to deal with any of the social issues left over, which are many and numerous.
In India, the apartheid-equivalent ended long ago; Indian law does not discriminate on the basis of caste (except for remediation purposes, like low-caste set-asides). And just like in South Africa, there has been no significant outside pressure on South Africa to deal with any of the social issues left over, which are many and numerous.
Give the world a conceptually-simple, obviously-just, easily-actionable plan to deal with the caste system, and sure, then you can complain that the world isn’t pressuring India to adopt it. But, frankly, I’d expect there’s a decent chance that India would enact it anyway.
Beautifully explained.
Hope the morons writing gibberish on this thread would read this comment instead.
Well, any number of places have some sort of problem involving systematic class based or race/ethnicity based unfairness going on, so naturally India has their version. It’s only when the unfairness sort of looks to Americans like their own problems (and then just the most obvious ones) that Americans bother to notice.
Perhaps another thing: The caste system is viewed as cultural, which is not considered very correct to criticize. Apartheid was political.