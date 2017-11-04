Medicaid, asthma, and ADHD caseloads

There is a new NBER working paper on these topics, by Anna Chorniy, Janet Currie, and Lyudmyla Sonchak, here is the abstract:
In the U.S., nearly 11% of school-age children have been diagnosed with ADHD, and approximately 10% of children suffer from asthma. In the last decade, the number of children diagnosed with these conditions has inexplicably been on the rise. This paper proposes a novel explanation of this trend. First, the increase is concentrated in the Medicaid caseload nationwide. Second, nearly 80% of states transitioned their Medicaid programs from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to managed care (MMC) by 2016. Using Medicaid claims from South Carolina, we show that this change contributed to the increase in asthma and ADHD caseloads. Empirically, we rely on exogenous variation in MMC enrollment due a change in the “default” Medicaid plan from FFS or MMC, and an increase in the availability of MMC. We find that the transition from FFS to MMC explains most of the rise in the number of Medicaid children being treated for ADHD and asthma. These results can be explained by the incentives created by the risk adjustment and quality control systems in MMC.
The economics of medical diagnoses remain a drastically understudied area.
Sounds plausible.
Conservatives are the ones behind going to managed care for Medicaid. They promised it would cut Medicaid costs.
NCLB has also been identified as a culprit:
“The No Child Left Behind Act, signed into law by President George W. Bush, was the first federal effort to link school financing to standardized-test performance. But various states had been slowly rolling out similar policies for the last three decades. North Carolina was one of the first to adopt such a program; California was one of the last. The correlations between the implementation of these laws and the rates of A.D.H.D. diagnosis matched on a regional scale as well. When Hinshaw compared the rollout of these school policies with incidences of A.D.H.D., he found that when a state passed laws punishing or rewarding schools for their standardized-test scores, A.D.H.D. diagnoses in that state would increase not long afterward. Nationwide, the rates of A.D.H.D. diagnosis increased by 22 percent in the first four years after No Child Left Behind was implemented.
To be clear: Those are correlations, not causal links. But A.D.H.D., education policies, disability protections and advertising freedoms all appear to wink suggestively at one another. From parents’ and teachers’ perspectives, the diagnosis is considered a success if the medication improves kids’ ability to perform on tests and calms them down enough so that they’re not a distraction to others. (In some school districts, an A.D.H.D. diagnosis also results in that child’s test score being removed from the school’s official average.) Writ large, Hinshaw says, these incentives conspire to boost the diagnosis of the disorder, regardless of its biological prevalence.”
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/10/20/magazine/the-not-so-hidden-cause-behind-the-adhd-epidemic.html
My son had ADD when he was a child but was never diagnosed despite being evaluated by numerous specialists. Why? Well, he is 47 and when he was a child there was no such condition as ADD. Well, that’s not entirely accurate as ADD was first recognized in early 1900s, but wasn’t recognized by the APA in the DSM until 1968 and even then it was called hyperkinetic impulse disorder. It wasn’t until 1980 that the condition was called ADD in the DSM and wasn’t until 1987 that it was called ADHD in the DSM. In 2000, the DSM recognized three subtypes of ADHD. ADHD cases began to climb significantly in the 1990s. There may be many factors behind the rise in diagnoses, including: doctors were able to diagnose ADHD more efficiently, more parents were aware of ADHD and reported their children’s symptoms, and more children were actually developing ADHD. As for the explanation given in this study, the authors could lso find a correlation between global warming and the rise in the rise in the number of diagnosed cases of ADHD and asthma. Here’s another clue: during the great recession, income of many allergy and asthma specialists dropped significantly, as did the income of cardiologists. Why? Because cash-strapped patients and their parents elected not to see them to avoid deductibles and co-pays. Whether the transition from fee-for-service to a managed care plan affected deductibles and co-pays I don’t know, but that may well explain the rise in the diagnosed cases of ADHD and asthma in 2016. As for my son, ADHD was never mentioned by any specialist. One, a nationally recognized psychologist (long since deceased) diagnosed a case of “mixed dominance”. Rather than prescribing ritalin (which also was never mentioned by any of the specialists), the specialist who diagnosed “mixed dominance” prescribed swimming to treat the condition. I don’t believe it did much for his ADHD but he became an excellent swimmer. .
The so-called autism epidemic was similarly mostly cases of expanding definitions and over-enthusiastic diagnoses. Not autism diagnoses in general, rather the “epidemic”.
