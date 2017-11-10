Might tech super-firms mean the Great Stagnation is over?

I am now giving this a chance of somewhat over 50 (!) percent, and that is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column. Here is one bit:
Gross domestic product growth for the last two quarters was over 3 percent, even in light of hurricane damage in August and September, and middle-class income growth has resumed. You might think that would mean high price inflation from credit growth and “overheating,” but the 12-month change in core prices for personal consumption expenditures has fallen to 1.3 percent.
And:
Low rates of inflation, however, reflect productivity gains that already are here. The tech giants — Google, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. — have become major managers of our information, our businesses and our lives. They’re meeting political resistance, but whatever you think of those complaints, they are signs the major tech companies are having transformative effects. I used to say that we are overrating what tech has done for us to date, and underrating what it will do in the future. Perhaps reality has caught up with that prognostication.
And:
The major tech companies are growing their platforms quickly, supporting low prices with scale, product diversity, data ownership and superior service. Hardly anyone today worries about the eventual disappearance of competition and monopoly prices from Amazon or the other major tech companies. Do you really think Amazon is going to double book prices five years from now?…The tech companies have shown that their radical model of low price, high market share, high quality rapid expansion will keep them profitable for a long time to come.
Big if true, as they say…do read the whole thing. The still-remaining negative possibility, of course, is that the current positive wave is like 1995-1998, and we will sink back to less positive economic times, as we did back then.
So that is what America has become: a Facebook economy, a digital Potemkin village.
Cowen: “Hardly anyone today worries about the eventual disappearance of competition and monopoly prices from Amazon or the other major tech companies.” Hardly anyone? What Cowen likely means is hardly anyone he knows. When Walmart opens a store in small-town America, the consequences are evident for all to see: disappearance of small business especially retail. It’s not as easy to see with Amazon since, other than all those UPS trucks racing around, Amazon’s only presence is on a computer screen. As for Google and Facebook, these “tech super-firms” make their revenues by selling advertising primarily for products made the old-fashioned way in the industrial sector, the industrial sector in China and other low-cost countries. Speaking of Apple, the fourth of the “tech super-firms” mentioned by Cowen, which manufactures the i-phone and other products in China and other low-cost countries while avoiding U.S. taxes with schemes that allow Apple to report much of its income in tax havens. Whatever one may think of these “tech super-firms”, the investors in their stock have done extraordinarily well. Indeed, the investor class has done so well during this economic recovery that the Congress is responding to their needs by proposing large tax cuts for the investor class while proposing tax increases for working Americans including those working at the “tech super-firms”: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/09/opinion/trump-ryan-republican-taxes.html
That’s exactly what I was going to say. You’d have to be an idiot to think “Hardly anyone today worries about the eventual disappearance of competition and monopoly prices”. That’s exactly what people are worrying about.
Amazon is a vast marketplace, as is eBay, not just a book seller.
Unlike other endeavours, such as medicine and law, tech companies look for volume rather than to price gouge vulnerable yet wealthy individuals. Look how pocket computers (ie smartphones) have spread around the world, and most people seem to manage to get one regardless of wealth.
On the other hand, low income is often a bar to getting quality medical or legal advice. This is why tech companies are looking at health as another market to disrupt. They have already made inroads into law, with software replacing tax filings, previously an avenue for rich pickings amongst private practice accountants. I read the other day of an application to enable couples to file their own divorce settlements. There are will writing applications, and there is talk of a blockchain application to enable people to buy and sell houses in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost at present.
“even though Apple’s iPhone X is a specially priced luxury item, the trend is for pocket computing power to become cheaper and better.”
Sure, smart phones and their associated networks are a technological miracle but what does their computing power mean in the big scheme of things? Nobody is designing airliners or bridges with cell phones. They’re shopping for lingerie at Victoria’s Secret, watching cat videos and looking at each others’ wedding pictures.
” There has been a significant drop in quality-adjusted prices for wireless telephone services, which Fed Chair Janet Yellen cited in a recent speech as one reason for lower inflation.”
Yellen has been perturbed by low oil prices keeping inflation down but that’s going away. Now it’s cell phone plans sabotaging inflation. What’s a central banker to do when money refuses to turn into wastepaper?
“Quite possibly the American productivity drought is over. There are major technological changes on the way — Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., premiered this week in Arizona a car that doesn’t have a human in the driver’s seat at all.”
A driverless shuttle bus was involved in an accident in the Glitter Gulch area of Las Vegas during its first two hours of operation on Nov. 8.
> “but what does their computing power mean in the big scheme of things?”
It means we have so much computing power available that we can waste some on leisure. Compare to theories about washing machines.
> “a driverless shuttle bus”
Was hit by another vehicle. I don’t see how even a perfect self driving car could really avoid being hit by another vehicle while stopped.
That’s what I’ve wondered – whether the size and influence (and cool factor) of these mega tech companies will have the power to overcome the regulatory protection of entrenched interests.
“do read the whole thing”: why? You boast that you never do.
Oh, I see: it’s a running joke. Fairynuff.
This is a far bigger wave than 95-98, and it will be about more than just the companies that will reach 100b of valuation. What it all really is about is a change in how to run companies. The power of computer automation is about putting more and more of the company’s knowledge into code. The first computer revolution just turned paper forms into digital records, but ultimately you just have the same company, doing the same things with fewer bookkeepers, This next stage of the transformation moves so much more into algorithms that being able to interact with said algorithms and help them improve is the one way to be useful. Therefore programming becomes pretty much mandatory: Everyone is a tech worker, along with their specific business knowledge.
The trick here is that when creating better algorithms, a key piece is data. Without reaching a sensible size, and having enough data, the advantages you need vs an established opponent using a similar approach are staggering. There’s cases where you can self train a model, but most of the time, you can’t, and whoever has more data pretty much wins. If I started a new automated driving company tomorrow, I’m millions of testing miles behind. Going to market more than a year or two later will put a competitor in a tremendous disadvantage. There’s very little fraud in chinese companies that handle money, because there’s just too many interactions with them to pretend to be who you are not. Walmart has great logistics because they see so much of the US economy they can make good predictions: The same logistics are impossible with 30 stores, because the data isn’t good enough to make good predictions.
It’s all this data, which companies hoard so closely, that will make the big difference, and what will probably lead to problematic levels of concentration. The megacorps from cyberpunk are coming: There will be smaller corporations that take on more boring markets (say, data analytics for farmers), but barring changes in how a company must run, we’ll end up in niches with little competition, and therefore, a new stagnation, after our economy is transformed. It’ll take decades though.
‘Do you really think Amazon is going to double book prices five years from now’
No, but this is what happened 5 years when a publisher started to also sell books using Amazon – ‘Baen is finally on the verge of getting its titles placed directly into Amazon (and is negotiating with others such as Barnes & Noble, etc.) The problem is, that comes with pesky contractual obligations.
The changes amount to the following:
“Old” bundles containing books that have already been published will no longer be available for bundle-priced purchase. (Already-purchased ones should still be available for download, though it is possible some books may need to be removed. Some books may need to be removed from the Baen Free Library as well; Toni hopes to get advance notice when such removals are necessary, but recommends backing them up while you can.)
The price rise by a publisher agreeing to use Amazon can be seen immediately above – with the highest rise being on the order of 66%. Baen is a decent publisher, and much of the price rise was passed on directly to its authors. However, many books that Baen used to offer for free had to be removed, as Amazon does not agree with the idea of a publisher simply offering e-books on its web site for free.
And notice that there was no benefit to the readers, only higher prices and less material available for download for free directly from Baen.
The link for the above information is http://teleread.com/baen-inks-deal-with-amazon-makes-major-changes-to-webscriptions-and-free-library/index.html
Amazon also continues to cut payouts to authors publishing through KDP (specifically through Kindle Unlimited, which they are trying to push people into).
“The tech companies have shown that their radical model of low price, high market share, high quality rapid expansion will keep them profitable for a long time to come.”
Low price, high quality, high market share? Time for the DOJ to break them up!