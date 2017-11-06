Monday assorted links

1. Redux of my post “Was it wrong to hack and leak the Panama Papers,” just sub in “Paradise Papers.” p.s. yes, it was wrong, a violation of both law and privacy. Recommended.
2. Speculations on Iran, Saudi, Lebanon, Israel, uh-oh.
3. Where cooking brings economics alive (videos, East Anglia). In this video, the benefits of trade are explained through Hungarian goulash.
4. Brandeis calls off play about Lenny Bruce.
5. The Republican tax plan has “…a 20 percent excise tax on employee compensation above $1 million at all nonprofit entities.” Nor would the college bonds remain tax exempt.
Paradise! More TC links just in time for lunch
#1 – notice TC thanks me. I agree with TC. When I worked with lawyers they had sleazy clients, some of them mobsters, all the time, and nobody batted an eye. It’s called the ‘attorney-client privilege’ and nobody cares. That a paralegal or legal secretary is selling these secrets for a fee to journalists is the real crime IMO.
#2 – the Middle East is complicated, here’s why: “The logjam was only broken when Michel Aoun, a Christian ally of Hezbollah, ascended to the presidency” – got that? A Christian is an ally of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hezbollah being an Iranian terrorist organization who wants to wipe out Israel and establish sharia law (and do away with the Christians eventually).
#3 – “I’m Peter Ormosi from the University of East Anglia. Hope you’ll enjoy my attempt to popularise economics through an everyday activity, cooking” – what about “too many cooks spoil the broth”? Does this favor cathedrals over bazaars?
#4 – Uni PC movement: “The irony of a play based on a provocateur being canceled for being too provocative was not lost on some” – I actually like complacency, the status quo and snowflakes, as it helps our DC rental business (less competition). However, some snowflakes are so mechanically inept it’s pathetic how much hand holding they need, even men (boys).
#5 – tax the rich! Their elasticity of income is such they’ll work harder and just pay the higher taxes say some studies. But don’t you dare tax real estate Henry George style! That’s communism and un-American.
2. Another Middle East proxy war? Lord have Mercy.
5. The first part doesn’t sound like the worst thing in the world. There are a lot of not-for-profits out there that generate large amounts of income that are ultimately captured by the people running them.
There are a lot of not-for-profits out there that generate large amounts of income that are ultimately captured by the people running them.
I’ll go further: there are a lot of not-for-profits, including Beltway “think tanks,” that are counter-productive, outright scams, or otherwise damaging to the body politic.
I find it outrageous how Tyler hasn’t even mentioned the attempted Antifa coup from this past Saturday. I know Tyler is a leftist hack but come on.
#5 is actually not about taxing the rich, so much as leveling the playing field across for-profit and non-profit institutions. Under Sec. 162(m), non-performance-based compensation in excess of $1 million may not be deducted against corporate taxable income. With nonzero business tax rates, the marginal burden on compensation for high-earning executives in for-profit organizations is thus much higher than the marginal burden on compensation if those same executives earned the same salaries working for non-profit organizations. The 20% excise tax thus levels the playing field for hiring CEOs and other executives.