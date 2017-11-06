Monday assorted links

1. Redux of my post “Was it wrong to hack and leak the Panama Papers,” just sub in “Paradise Papers.” p.s. yes, it was wrong, a violation of both law and privacy. Recommended.

2. Speculations on Iran, Saudi, Lebanon, Israel, uh-oh.

3. Where cooking brings economics alive (videos, East Anglia). In this video, the benefits of trade are explained through Hungarian goulash.

4. Brandeis calls off play about Lenny Bruce.

5. The Republican tax plan has “…a 20 percent excise tax on employee compensation above $1 million at all nonprofit entities.” Nor would the college bonds remain tax exempt.