Monday assorted links

1. Arnold Kling on Kurzweil’s predictions.
2. Charles Koch and foreign policy.
3. Brazil fact of the day. And Judith Butler in Brazil.
4. Should physicists give up on dark matter?
5. No posh cabal here, British Vogue edition.
6. Solve for the chatbot equilibrium.
7. Suddenly, universities learn that taxes stifle business. Who would have thought?
#3 – America can do better.
1. I don’t understand the bordering-on-cultish libertarian fascination with this guy.
I know huh. Arnold Kling is great but not THAT great .
Kurzweil would be on top of my list as overated.
I think he was a great visionary for his time, and probably had a better grasp on technological trends than other “futurists” of the 80s and 90s, but the world’s moved on without him at this point. The Age of Intelligent Machines is still an excellent read.
2. Good luck with that, although he probably has as much chance as anyone at pushing the situation towards a more non-interventionist US foreign policy. There are just so many interlocking institutions and interest groups pushing interventionism that it’s extraordinarily difficult to see how you’d make a draw-down short of a massive war or other catastrophe.
3. Good lord. Why is Brazil so violent? It’s not like they have an on-going civil war or anything like that, or a totally ineffectual central government.
It is a lie. President Temer is taking necessart steps to solve the problem. Violent crime is illegal in Brazil and there are very few places that are unsfe. Unlike America, where a desperate demoralized populace tears each other apart as the teeming mnasses rise up against their oppressors.
Stop impersonating me.
Normally I don’t like these impersonations, but honestly, I couldn’t tell it wasn’t really you.
Than I feel sad for you, and I am also sad about how badly we Brazilians are treated with these impostors. Brazil is a loyal ally of America and this our reward? So this is life in Trump’s America.
“Don’t bogart that joint, my friend. Pass it over to me.” Country Joe and The Fish.
#3: Brazil is stuck in the worst of all possible worlds. It is a country very far to the left economically (it’s 1988 constitution is a huge drag, and the old labor laws are perhaps the worst in the whole planet), it has a very liberal sex culture (carnaval is the obvious example, but the biggest problem in my opinion is that kids are hyper exposed and introduced to sex very early) even though it is very homophobic, and it has a religious majority that is close minded but not charitable. I honestly don’t know what is the solution there.
The solution is already there, Brazil is morally and ethically far superior to so-called America, where the worshop the almighty dollar and the greedy Moloch. And we are not homophobic, there are no gay people in Brazil at all. At least I have never seen any and I am from proud royal stock.
I don’t know much about gun control in Brazil, but Wikipedia reports this:
“In 2005, a majority of Brazil’s population voted against banning the sale of guns and ammunition to civilians in a referendum. However, the Brazilian Department of Justice (Ministério da Justiça), which performs each individual’s mandatory background check (which is made prior every gun acquisition, and every three years after it is acquired, which allows gun confiscation at the discretion of authorities), have been forbidding almost every citizen from buying guns,[8][9] based on the Executive Order # 5.123, of 07/01/2004 (Decreto n.º 5.123, de 1º de julho de 2004),[10] which allows the Federal Police to analyze the given reasons for owning a gun, under which “self defense” is not considered a valid reason because there are allegedly sufficient public police officers to maintain nationwide security.[11]
Thus, disarmament is effectively happening in Brazil,[12] as are massive gun confiscations,[13] notwithstanding its refusal by Brazilian people (at the referendum of 2005). Some argue that this will increase gun homicides. Other research shows that there is a decrease in firearm deaths correlating with disarmament.[14][15] However, 2012 marked the highest rate of gun deaths in 35 years for Brazil 8 years after a ban to carry handguns in public went in to effect.[16]”
It is sad how shabbily Brazil is treated here. Such is life in America.
3.1. Brazil’s violence problem is a huge data-point against gun control. Thing is that in the case of countries like Brazil where there is a completely ineffective rule of law if the population has guns the rate of crime decreases because the only thing standing between the criminal and the victim is the gun since the police doesn’t exist. It’s different in countries like Japan or UK where the population is much more civilized and so having guns could result in more violence as most violence is not anonymous crime committed by professional criminals but family fights. In other words, gun control might have opposite effects in “civilized/tamed countries” and “uncivilized/untamed countries”
3.2. Butler doesn’t understand the implications of what she is doing. Butler is just providing more ammunition to the cultural Marxists who seek to destroy the institutions of western society in order to replace them. These institutions include the family, her research is good ideological tool to destroy this institution. While she might not be conscious of it, her ammunition supply to the Marxists mean that she has been regarded as an enemy by some of basic institutions of our civilization.
4. Modern physics is crap. Physics stopped advancing after Heisenberg died.
3.1: Interesting point. Would you say the US is civilized/tamed or uncivilized/untamed?
“because the only thing standing between the criminal and the victim is the gun since the police doesn’t exist. It’s different in countries like Japan or UK where the population is much more civilized and so having guns could result in more violence as most violence is not anonymous crime committed by professional criminals but family fights.
Maybe that is why those civilized narions need to kill Americas or drag Americans into their wars: not enough guns… And, everyone knows, one of the problems is that there is plenty of guns around because the neighbouring countries traffick guns. It is hard to secure one of the biggest borders in man’s history, an area bigger than the Roman Empire at its height. It is the exactly opposite of the traditional argument about the state keeping the monopoly of guns and tyrannizing everyone else.
“Butler doesn’t understand the implications of what she is doing. Butler is just providing more ammunition to the cultural Marxists who seek to destroy the institutions of western society in order to replace them”
Yeah, the cultural Marxists expropriated my family and make me share it with the neighbours… File under “”Mendel is just providing more ammunition to capitalists who will seek to destroy the institutions of the Soviet Union in order to replace them” and “Einstein is just providing more ammunition to Jews seek to destroy Aryan Physics in order to replace it”.
I must insist you stop this impersonating at once!
The problem goes beyond gun control. The concept of self defense is so weak there that even egregious cases are tried as murder (see this – http://g1.globo.com/minas-gerais/noticia/2016/07/mp-denuncia-cunhado-de-ana-hickman-por-homicidio-em-bh.html – sorry it is in portuguese, but Google translator can help. This was a very public case, and the large majority of people think this is completely absurd)
Brazil’s judicial system is just a disgrace. There is no doubt in my mind that criminals understand that the system in on “their side” and that is one of the major components of crime prevalence there.
https://thinkprogress.org/how-a-black-businessman-was-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-a-likely-self-defense-killing-437766278183/
2. Charles Koch knows how to make money. Lots of it. And for that, I admire him. But what he knows about public policy is a different matter. There’s a tendency with rich people that, because they know how to make money, they believe they know something about public policy. Peter Thiel has lots of money, and last year he decided that Donald Trump would make an excellent president, presumably by causing the disruption that Thiel highly values, so Thiel made a large campaign contribution and even endorsed Trump at the convention. Now, after a year of Trump’s disruption, Thiel has realized that Trump is as likely to cause a catastrophe as to spur innovation and economic growth. To his credit, Charles Koch did not support Trump’s candidacy. To his discredit, Mr. Koch is spending a small fortune to get Trump’s tax cut proposal through Congress. With Mr. Thiel, I cannot complain that wisdom came late since it often never comes. With Mr. Koch, wisdom came early and then vanished when it came to a tax cut that would benefit him and people like him. God help us if Mr. Koch can influence over foreign policy. Maybe Mr. Thiel will call Mr. Koch and enlighten him.
What if the public policy he knows well is the policy that helps him make more money? I imagine he knows that stuff cold.
Mr. Koch spent millions lobbying Congress for TPP. Was that because TPP would be good for America or good for Mr. Koch? I supported TPP, still do; indeed, I support the liberal world order that Mr. Trump rejects. Mr. Koch has a long history of an American foreign policy of non-intervention, going back to Vietnam. Of course, there’s non-intervention and then there’s non-intervention. The America First Committee opposed American intervention in WWII. Would it surprise readers that many of those behind the America First Committee supported America’s intervention in Vietnam. I would prefer a foreign policy that achieved its goals through economics not military intervention, but we must have a foreign policy for the world as it is not the world as we would like it to be. Mr. Koch has his man as the VP. That Mr. Koch didn’t support Trump has made little difference, since his man, the VP, is determining much of actual domestic policy for the administration. The investment in Mr. Pence has paid off in spades for Mr. Koch; not so much for the rest of us. Having foreign policy determined by someone with connections to Mr. Koch likewise could pay off for Mr. Koch; unlike most domestic policy, however, foreign policy is fraught with enormous risk to us and the rest of the world.
4. The weirdness of dark matter and its necessity to make the equations balance is probably the strongest bit of ‘evidence’ that we are living in a simulation. I’m not really convinced we are, but this would be where my doubts start.
That seems like a weak correlation to me. If our universe is a simulation, why wouldn’t the creators create dark matter or something like it?
Maybe they ran out of processing power or time, and they figured their creation would never evolve far enough to notice the squishy parameters at the farthest reaches of the ‘known’ ‘universe’.
I don’t really think we are, but if we are, there’s no way to speculate why they did anything they did. Kind of like trying to understand God’s reasons. If you believe in God, we are kind of living in His simulation aren’t we?
I see. So we are replacing God with Alien computers. Fair enough 🙂
We? Nah, talk to Elon Musk about it. 🙂
I don’t believe dark matter even exists. It’s more of a plugin to fill the gap in the math involved, or a fundamental understanding of gravity.
That’s my point, if we need this plug-in to make the equations work, maybe at the most fundamental level they don’t add up. Same thing with all the weirdness of quantum theory/string theory/N-dimensional physics, etc.
Again, I don’t think we are in a simulation, but if we were, why couldn’t there be some system parameters that don’t make sense at the most outer and inner reaches of physics. The creators probably figured those wouldn’t matter.
1. I love the euphemism “cultural drag” for “there is no demand for these technologies”. Yes, if humans weren’t humans the world would look more like it does in Kurzweil’s imagination.
2. Then what the fuck is Charles Koch doing about it? In reality the ‘Peace’ candidate has won every Presidential election except for 2004 Bush re-election and yet the President are always drawn into wars that are risking our national security. (If you think about the 2004 Bush reelection over John Kerry by 2.4% victory really was not a significant win considering we nearing the height of the housing boom.) In reality, I am huge peacenick but we have to allow that some situations or wars will get out of hand if the US plays less in other nations affairs and this is hard for people not to react. And how much did Trump run against the Iraq War and still claim to the toughest military leader. And notice how many people blame Obama for Syria Civil War.
I have never seen Charles Koch bankrupt a non-intervention Republican ever.
7. This is looking more and more like “tax what you want less of” where the “what” is higher education, and all those left leaning graduates.
Because these are way too trivial to be genuine revenue seeking.
“Because these are way too trivial to be genuine revenue seeking.”
And I think I should be expected from taxes because the amount of taxes I pay is way to trivial to matter.
*exempted.
Lol. Seriously? Comparing a total to an instance?
They are going after the sports revenue.
The revenue related to knowledge is limited. Very limited.
Destroying university sports would be a good thing. Tax the hell out of it.
#6 Imagine Humans lived with sentient gorillas, and the gorillas kept challenging the humans to wrestling matches, and we kept losing. Would it be sane to think we need to be initiating more of the wrestling matches? No, we need to fight the gorillas in another kind of game in which we have an advantage.
As long as engaging with the court system remains as expensive as it is, it will always be a power amplifier for the wealthy, regardless of who sues whom.
7. The tax proposed is a tax on knowledge.
What is bizarre is the anti-taxers free lunch crowd argued for private taxes on knowledge, ie, copyright and patent be taken out by tax funded universities to replace taxes to fund the common good provided by universities.
This was supposed to increase the quantity and value of knowledge from universities.
It hasn’t.
But in limited areas, royalties have been high to just a few departments at a few universities.
And the biggest source have been from sports, which are unrelated to the purpose of universities, as sports are run as entertainment in contradiction to education – players must put sports above education to get scholarships.
So, now the anti-taxers want to tax the revenue that was supposed to offer the free lunch of more knowledge at lower taxes to redistribute the very limited revenue their oriiginal plan generated.
Sports entertainment by colleges and universities do help raise money from alumni for knowledge purposes, but inefficiently. But many fund raisers prefer raising five million to fund four million sports, one million knowledge to raising one million with no sports at all. I say that from experience data mining in 1970 to raise two million for a small college. Half the fund raising then and since has been tied to sports. And lots of the capital spending. And I doubt anyone has ever heard of Earlham in sports.
” The tax proposed is a tax on knowledge.”
The tax is only on unusually large endowments. From endowments Harvard makes more than what it costs to educate 2x as many students it has enrolled. Harvard is a tax on education.
#3
So that’s what America’s moneyed interests want, now, to slander Brazil…
Brazil has murdered fewer young Americans than almost any of the blue countries. Maybe we should more like Iraq, red China, Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Germany, Italy, Laos, France, Cambodia, Mexico, Libya, Turkey, Austria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Granada, Haiti, Panama, Cuba, Bulgaria,… Brazil helped America to defeat Italy and Germany and to invade Dominican Republic. You know what, one day, enough will have been enough and you won’t have loyal Brazil to kick around anymore and you will only have yourselves to blame. Brazil reaches out with an open hand and all we get is a clenched fist.
Stop impersonating me I tell you!
It is sad to see how Americans can’t stand a honest discussion.
Then again, what more can we expct from Trump’s America?