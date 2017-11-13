Monday assorted links

1. Arnold Kling on Kurzweil’s predictions.

2. Charles Koch and foreign policy.

3. Brazil fact of the day. And Judith Butler in Brazil.

4. Should physicists give up on dark matter?

5. No posh cabal here, British Vogue edition.

6. Solve for the chatbot equilibrium.

7. Suddenly, universities learn that taxes stifle business. Who would have thought?