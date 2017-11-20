Monday assorted links

1. America is still a suburban nation.
2. “Evidence from applying this framework to these data indicates that between and 45 and 75 percent of the
burden of corporate taxes is borne by labor with the balance borne by capital.” That estimate seems high to me, but this paper is a serious effort.
3. Germany bans children’s smart watches.
4. “One of the friends who helped her through that period was Ivanka Trump, though their relationship has grown more complicated.” This article is really quite something. NYT, you have to keep on reading to grasp the narrative.
5. 100 cryptocurrencies in four words or less. You can play this game in your car with the children.
6. Most popular names for girls, state-by-state, year-by-year What is it with Nebraska and “Addison”?
4: Government is good and interfering in business is the right thing to do? Or don’t date a baseball player?
2. The data come from the period 1989 to 2004 (the paper was published in 2007). Globalization and capital flows since may produce a different conclusion.
4. This is one of the best reads in a long time. And I thought Modo had lost her mojo. Reality is so much better than fiction.
4. There is so much meat in this profile of the spit diva, but this one caught my eye: “I didn’t realize that you need special channels to watch sports games,” she says. “Alex [as in A-Rod, the spit diva’s boyfriend for a short while] is a really sweet guy. He’s a smart guy. He’s a good person. Alex lives in this world of cash-flow businesses, and Silicon Valley lives in this world of the potential of the future. So it was actually kind of a really fun conversation. Alex was really into car dealerships, and I was like, ‘We’re all about self-driving cars. Nobody’s going to buy a car. You want to buy a car dealership? I’m going to short your car dealership.’” While baseball fans may be optimistic (“wait til next year”), the actual game of baseball is about this year and this year’s results. Silicon Valley, not so much. Never thought about the fundamental difference between baseball and Silicon Valley. The baseball player with “promise” can get by for a few years, while the company in Silicon Valley with “promise” can get by forever (or so it seems).
Disagree. Promise might get you an extra few years in SV, but that’s because the pockets are deep and the mindset is, yes, future focused.
But that ain’t close to forever.
A-Rod? I’m sorry but that shows poor judgement. I know he’s attractive, strong and rich. He’s a celeb and celebs date other celebs. But as a knowledgeable sportsman, I know he’s a philanderer and dumb as a post.
*has been cuckolded by A-Rod.
4. Narrative: A woman who thinks she wants to live a normal life, but has no idea what a normal life is.
That’s the way I would peg it.
The whole we have Laundry/maid service on MWF’s and I’m cutting out the Friday laundry service so the kids can do a load of laundry seems odd. And the ‘I had my kids take a bath in their clothes to avoid paying for hotel laundry service’ is just bizarre.
To be fair she’s not weird or odd, at her asset level, she’s clearly eccentric.
“3. Germany bans children’s smart watches.”
No where does the article indicate actual harm. There were some potential third party security issues but these seem to have been fixed and there weren’t actually any reported instances of spying.
“”According to our research, parents’ watches are also used to listen to teachers in the classroom.””
I suspect this is the real cause. Much like the police will generally fight against Badge cameras, teachers will fight against public monitoring of their classroom.
It’s a cultural difference. The Germans are really distrustful of potential privacy violations and are as a result really reluctant to embrace certain technologies.
In this case, they see a device that records (private) information about children: their location, biometric data, potentially their speech, etc. and a service that stores and transmits that private information.
It shouldn’t be surprising that this is met with pushback in a country where it is technically illegal to incidentally photograph someone in a crowd in front of a famous building.
That doesn’t make complete sense. The parents of the children are the ones buying the devices according to the article. I can see how other Germans might be upset about devices that recorded audio or video, but it would make little rational sense to object to the pure location reporting devices.
I’m not disputing your analysis. Your knowledge is probably far better than mine. But it’s odd from an American point of view.
It’s part of the German mindset that also causes Google Street View to be so limited in Germany. They greatly value their privacy and don’t want the possibility of a stranger to get a static glimpse of their home, even if they’re just trying to find the apothecary.
This. Has anything bad actually happened to a 10 year old or is this another moral panic?
Moral panic.
Germans desperately overcompensate for the 1933-1945 period.
I would’ve guessed that it has more to do with the Stasi than the Nazis.
If that’s true, then why is there a market for these in the first place?
6. Not sure about Nebraska but popularity of “Addison” spiked in part due to Kate Walsh’s character on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2007.
Joseph Addison rises again! I would make mandatory performing Cato, A Tragedy in all schools every week.
Ha ha! The Brazilian education system must have been very solid, well put.
Really? Ha. That reminds me of one of the funnier scenes in Eastbound and Down:
Kenny Powers: Y’all named your daughter after f-ing Titanic?
Dustin Powers: That’s Cassie’s favorite movie.
Kenny Powers: Oh, wow. You gotta be s-ing me. What’s his name — f-ing Shrek?
#2 If you define progressive tax as a tax where those who earn the most pay a higher percent of their earnings, then the corporate tax is not progressive even if the tax incidence falls completely on the stock holders, so I do not see why this is so important.
6. Good grief, Jennifer and Lisa carried all 50 states! Reagan only carried 49.
#4 I find biographical profiles to be full of self-serving distortions and this one was no exception. It is for the same reason that I generally refuse to watch documentary films, the only one I have completely sat through being Nigel Slater’s “Icing on the Cake” which I also found to be heavily biased.