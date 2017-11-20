Monday assorted links

1. America is still a suburban nation.

2. “Evidence from applying this framework to these data indicates that between and 45 and 75 percent of the

burden of corporate taxes is borne by labor with the balance borne by capital.” That estimate seems high to me, but this paper is a serious effort.

3. Germany bans children’s smart watches.

4. “One of the friends who helped her through that period was Ivanka Trump, though their relationship has grown more complicated.” This article is really quite something. NYT, you have to keep on reading to grasp the narrative.

5. 100 cryptocurrencies in four words or less. You can play this game in your car with the children.

6. Most popular names for girls, state-by-state, year-by-year What is it with Nebraska and “Addison”?