Monday assorted links

1. Unpopular ideas about blockchains?
2. GMU economics job market candidates.
3. “Even so, Yudkowsky endorses anti-modesty for his book readers, who he sees as better than average, and also too underconfident on average.” From our very own Robin Hanson.
4. What happened to the Notre Dame economics department?
5. American gun culture as stemming in part from Native Americans.
Ungated, working paper version of #4:
https://hal-essec.archives-ouvertes.fr/file/index/docid/993435/filename/WP1409.pdf
Didn’t read it. Fear of Comanches would promote gun ownership.
1 – My favorite unpopular blockchain ideas:
99% of corporate experiments regarding blockchains are better handled with Apache Kafka and multiple archivers
Anything that attempts to be a fast, global ledger has to accept the reality that global ordering is a limitation, not a feature, and instead use logical clocks.
The intersection between blockchain enthusiast and distributed system researchers is close to zero.
When we look back 100 years, Bitcoin itself will be seen as far more relevant in retrospect than blockchain technologies.
4. A good summary of the split from 2009: https://www.chronicle.com/article/Notre-Dame-to-Dissolve/48460 It’s far different in degree, but this reminds me of my experience when I studied for my master of laws degree (LLM) in taxation. Law school is highly conceptual, with the Socratic method the prevailing teaching method. In the LLM program, the subject was taught almost exclusively using the problem method. With the problem method, the students were taught to plug in the numbers under various alternatives, and then pick the alternative that produced the best result (i.e., least taxes). [An aside, it’s similar to the teaching method in most MBA programs.] I thought this an odd way to teach the law because it didn’t impress upon the students the concepts on which the particular tax was based. I’ve often commented how subpart F is being exploited today in ways that I would have viewed as tax evasion when I was a student (it was a long time ago). A student taught subpart F using just the problem method would have a far easier time accepting as logical that which I thought was a crime. I should point out that the “winner” at Notre Dame is the neoclassical (quantitative) approach to teaching economics. While it likely won’t produce many criminals, I’m not so sure it develops the background one might need to be trusted with devising public policy.
“Between 2003 and 2010, the College of Arts and Letters of the University of Notre Dame had two rival economics departments, one that was resolutely mainstream and the other that was just as resolutely heterodox. This (…) was an effort to accommodate a paradigmatic conflict about the kind of economic scholarship needed to lift the university in national rankings while, at the same time, maintaining its Catholic identity, a conflict that unfolded over three decades and that resulted, ultimately, in the closure of the heterodox department in July 2010 and a full embrace of mainstream economics. Our analysis shows how the goal of becoming a major research university (…) created contested terrain, (…) and set off a variety of conflicting moves and counter moves that engaged identity and power and that required forceful leadership to resolve.”
In other words, to the lions with them! Or as Ann Coulter pointed out, that is why the Founders feared Catholics, too much heterodox for their tasts. Hail, Friedman, they who are about to die salute you!