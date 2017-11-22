There is no great lung stagnation

In 2013, the Post-Polio Health International (PPHI) organizations estimated that there were six to eight iron lung users in the United States. Now, PPHI executive director Brian Tiburzi says he doesn’t know anyone alive still using the negative-pressure ventilators. This fall, I met three polio survivors who depend on iron lungs. They are among the last few, possibly the last three.”
…In the 1940s and 1950s, hospitals across the country were filled with rows of iron lungs that kept victims alive. Lillard recalls being in rooms packed with metal tubes—especially when there were storms and all the men, women, adults, and children would be moved to the same room so nurses could manually operate the iron lungs if the power went out. “The period of time that it took the nurse to get out of the chair, it seemed like forever because you weren’t breathing,” Lillard said. “You just laid there and you could feel your heart beating and it was just terrifying. The only noise that you can make when you can’t breathe is clicking your tongue. And that whole dark room just sounded like a big room full of chickens just cluck-cluck-clucking. All the nurses were saying, ‘Just a second, you’ll be breathing in just a second.’”
…Mia Farrow only had to spend eight months in an iron lung when she was nine, before going on to become a famous actress and polio advocate.
Here is the full story, via the excellent Samir Varma.
The story reminded my of growing up, of lining up to get shots in school, in the 50s. Small pox and polio plus TB tests.
Kids with crutches and contorted limbs were common, as was fear of polio and other illnesses. Deafness from measles or mumps. Kids with pox mark scarring on their faces.
Anyone who says preventative medicine does not work is denying reality. Older people suffered many other problems then as well.
I remember duck and cover in the 50s living in the northeast, but it was illness that people feared.
Terrorism is nothing to fear if health care is like the US in the 50s, and about the best in the world.
Mulp, terrorism can mean anything from a small time loser failing with a nail bomb, to an ungrateful student blowing up a marathon crowd with a pressure cooker to a dirty bomb in a densely populated downtown core.
I agree we should not stupidly or irrationally fear, and we should take measures but, man, what you just said is goofy. Think of your grandkids or the like. It’s creepy that a considerable number of people (1000? 4000?) are currently plotting to kill us. This is a different phenomenon than x number of bookcases falling and braining y number of IKEA customers.
I don’t remember a lot of my childhood, but I vividly remember a visit to a polio hospital where my mother had worked as a nurse 10 or 15 years before. My main memory is how friendly and cheerful the patients seemed. It still is a paradox.
The rocking bed was more exciting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_eSJR5C-sA
Back in the day, ‘consumption’ aka tuberculosis was a big killer, the self-taught first Federal Reserve chair Benjamin Strong Jr. died of it just before the Great Depression (GD), which monetarists say was a great blow towards staving off the GD (I disagree, as I believe money is largely neutral), as was syphilis, which chess superstar GM Harry Nelson Pillsbury (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_Nelson_Pillsbury) caught and died at an early age (33) from, in St. Petersburg at 1895, a tournament that he won. Amazing how actions have consequences, but 100 years later they would seemingly hardly matter (though other STDs like throat cancer virus–HPV–are not on the rise and some say can come from mere kissing).
Bonus trivia: it’s hard to kill TB, even with modern antibiotics. Not only are some TB strains resistant, for the most part TB bacteria goes into remission, lays spores that lay dormant in your body, mainly the lung tissues, and depending on how strong your immune system is, either remain dormant, or, if you are immunology-compromised due to illness or old age, can spring back into life to kill you. Same with a lot of diseases including cancer (the potential is always there for many people for cancer to spring into life at any time, especially old age).
I thought you were a gynaecologist not an oncologist 😉
No he’s just good at looking up things on the internet.
PIllsbury won Hastings 1895 and did not win the chess tournament in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 1896; i believe he finished third.