Is offshore banking underrated?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is the closing bit:
Perhaps it’s not always an appetizing thought, but in many contexts wealth aids liberty, and the freedom to keep one’s wealth can limit political degeneration.
There are many possible outcomes here, and it is also possible that offshore finance can make tyranny worse. But it seems to me opinion has turned against these institutions, without much serious consideration of the political economy issues. By the way:
The top five countries on this list, [offshore wealth] measured as a percentage of GDP, are United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, based on estimates from 2007.
Worth a ponder.
I like Tyler, but I think at times he takes “devil’s advocate” a bit too literally.
Because after all, does he want to meet a guy in an alley tonight who has decided “freedom” is “avoiding the cops?”
Probably not. But there’s no real contradiction there, much as you might wish to treat the two catagories similarly.
lol, you need a better game.
Tyler specifically endorses secret transfers, as opposed to free transfers. He clearly states that secret is good because it allows the individual to avoid laws. He is saying, by clear implication, that random individuals choosing legal avoidance is a global win.
But possibly not in a dark alley.
Are you also supporting the cancellation of passports for political reasons, like what happened to Bobby Fischer?
You are also not seeing the difference between “free transfer” and “secret transfer?”
I can be for the free transfer of people and funds, respecting the laws of respect-worthy countries, without being for secret transfers. This does actually mean that I have a different attitude about money escaping totalitarianism and money escaping democracy. To go even further into the weeds, money escaping totalitarianism might be good or bad, just reward or theft. Things like that are a moral gray area.
That depends on why the cops are interested in him, does it not? Murder, drugs, and samizdat lead to different answers.
A mechanism to let dictators pay people off in secret, safe from future investigations is a mechanism for encouraging dictatorship
Maybe, but malefactors of great wealth from many countries, nit only banana republics and gas stations, use those means to evade legitimate taxation.
Is Tyler going for supreme irony when he says “Perhaps it’s not always an appetizing thought, but in many contexts wealth aids liberty, and the freedom to keep one’s wealth can limit political degeneration” right before noting “The top five countries on this list, [offshore wealth] measured as a percentage of GDP, are United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, based on estimates from 2007.”
Socratic method, I guess? Lead people to the wrong answer so they can see how obvious the right answer is.
I thought that was called ‘Straussian’ around here?
Hey,
Someone has to
Speak up for
Unjust autocracy and tyranny
And tax evasion and avoidance.
Why? Did Jimmy Carter die?
You probably should have added Greece to that list. It’s 6th and just barely behind Argentina and I’d be surprised if the difference is statistically significant. Effectively they are tied. Whereas, there’s a sizable gap between 6th and 7th place (Tawain).
Also of note, the top 15 list includes most of Western Europe, but at a much lower level.