Is offshore banking underrated?

November 30, 2017

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is the closing bit:

Perhaps it’s not always an appetizing thought, but in many contexts wealth aids liberty, and the freedom to keep one’s wealth can limit political degeneration.

There are many possible outcomes here, and it is also possible that offshore finance can make tyranny worse.  But it seems to me opinion has turned against these institutions, without much serious consideration of the political economy issues.  By the way:

The top five countries on this list, [offshore wealth] measured as a percentage of GDP, are United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, based on estimates from 2007.

Worth a ponder.

1 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ November 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

I like Tyler, but I think at times he takes “devil’s advocate” a bit too literally.

Because after all, does he want to meet a guy in an alley tonight who has decided “freedom” is “avoiding the cops?”

Reply

2 Anonymous November 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Probably not. But there’s no real contradiction there, much as you might wish to treat the two catagories similarly.

Reply

3 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ November 30, 2017 at 3:19 pm

lol, you need a better game.

Tyler specifically endorses secret transfers, as opposed to free transfers. He clearly states that secret is good because it allows the individual to avoid laws. He is saying, by clear implication, that random individuals choosing legal avoidance is a global win.

But possibly not in a dark alley.

Reply

4 Viking November 30, 2017 at 3:32 pm

Are you also supporting the cancellation of passports for political reasons, like what happened to Bobby Fischer?

Reply

5 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ November 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

You are also not seeing the difference between “free transfer” and “secret transfer?”

I can be for the free transfer of people and funds, respecting the laws of respect-worthy countries, without being for secret transfers. This does actually mean that I have a different attitude about money escaping totalitarianism and money escaping democracy. To go even further into the weeds, money escaping totalitarianism might be good or bad, just reward or theft. Things like that are a moral gray area.

Reply

6 Anonymous November 30, 2017 at 3:42 pm

That depends on why the cops are interested in him, does it not? Murder, drugs, and samizdat lead to different answers.

Reply

7 Sailordave November 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

A mechanism to let dictators pay people off in secret, safe from future investigations is a mechanism for encouraging dictatorship

Reply

8 A Truth Seeker November 30, 2017 at 3:35 pm

“The top five countries on this list, [offshore wealth] measured as a percentage of GDP, are United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, based on estimates from 2007.”

Maybe, but malefactors of great wealth from many countries, nit only banana republics and gas stations, use those means to evade legitimate taxation.

Reply

9 JFA November 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm

Is Tyler going for supreme irony when he says “Perhaps it’s not always an appetizing thought, but in many contexts wealth aids liberty, and the freedom to keep one’s wealth can limit political degeneration” right before noting “The top five countries on this list, [offshore wealth] measured as a percentage of GDP, are United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, based on estimates from 2007.”

Reply

10 Albert November 30, 2017 at 3:42 pm

Socratic method, I guess? Lead people to the wrong answer so they can see how obvious the right answer is.

Reply

11 msgkings November 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm

I thought that was called ‘Straussian’ around here?

Reply

12 Bill November 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

Hey,

Someone has to

Speak up for

Unjust autocracy and tyranny

And tax evasion and avoidance.

Reply

13 TMC November 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

Why? Did Jimmy Carter die?

Reply

14 JWatts November 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

You probably should have added Greece to that list. It’s 6th and just barely behind Argentina and I’d be surprised if the difference is statistically significant. Effectively they are tied. Whereas, there’s a sizable gap between 6th and 7th place (Tawain).

Also of note, the top 15 list includes most of Western Europe, but at a much lower level.

Reply

