The polity that is Denmark, let’s root for Brooke Harrington

An American citizen who teaches in Denmark, she may be charged with a crime and kicked out of the country for violating the terms of her work visa, carrying a criminal record for the rest of her life. Her sin? Giving a talk to Danish Parliament:
Laws barring nonpermanent Danish residents from holding side jobs, paid or unpaid, have been in effect for some time. But Harrington said public scholarship is hardly a side job for an academic. Moreover, a separate Danish law mandates that university faculty members publicly share their research. Ironically, on the day Harrington learned of her criminal charges, she was notified that she’d received an award for research dissemination from the Danish Society for Education and Business.
And no matter that Parliament invited Harrington to speak — it’s facing scrutiny, too, for being unaware of laws preventing academics from speaking outside their universities without first obtaining explicit permission to do so from the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration. That permission process is lengthy, by the way; Harrington said applying for a recent one-day work permit to give lecture to a political group took 15 hours.
Here is the full story.
Our last president said many countries have free speech besides the U.S., so she should be fine[d].
I must have missed it – what is the alleged side job?
Try running any buisness in the states. For decades now, complying with dictated administrative agency orders from one crew of government oxygen thieves, puts you into violation of another crew.
I have no sympathy for the woman. I rather enjoy academics being jailed, fined, permitted, violated.
Academics have been the priest class advocating the totality of the unconstitutional adminstrative dictatorship. Welcome to your creation.
I agree more academics should feel the wrath of the regulatory state they created. But this reminds me of the famous poster showing some anti-Fa protesters (labelled as people who want more government) being beaten by the police (presumably not the more government they wanted).
She wanted to live in an over-regulated Social welfare state did she? Well good for her. She can enjoying living in a country where a third of the population enforces regulations on the rest.