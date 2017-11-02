Red Mars* by Kim Stanley Robinson, a review (modest general spoilers)

What if you had a closed, isolated society of 100 people, half male, half female? Russian and American. Politics depends on the family and on sexual relations, and since you can’t predict how the sex will evolve, you can’t predict the politics either. That lowers stability, but terraforming will bring you some dynamic TFP, introducing additional chaos. Put it all on Mars. Then let the plot meander but remain interesting, and introduce a transformational religious cult figure.
I look forward to reading the sequel.
Ordered.
I haven’t read the trilogy but long ago a friend recommended them. If I ever get around to reading science fiction again, they’d be among the first books I’d read. And maybe that Chinese author, and some cyberpunk.
I’ve read about three SF novels in the past 20 years: Weir’s “The Martian”, Dick’s “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep”, and Scalzi’s “Red Shirts”. “The Martian” was good old-fashioned SF but the most interesting SF-themed book that I’ve read over those years was a biography: “James Tiptree Jr.: The Double Life of Alice P. Sheldon”. Tiptree’s SF writing was extraordinary; Tiptree’s strange and tragic life was equally so; and the book does them both justice with it’s own insight and balanced judgements.
