Could the Republican tax plan lead to bipartisan results?

If the bill succeeds in limiting these deductions, a logic is set in motion for future tax reforms. Let’s say the Republicans eliminate tax deductions for new mortgages above $500,000. That would become a sign that the homeowner and real-estate lobbies are not as strong as we might have thought. The next time tax reform comes around, legislators will consider lowering the value of the deduction further yet. After all, the anti-deduction forces won before and, in the new battle, those who expect to have future mortgages above $500,000 don’t have a stake anymore.
In other words, any squeezed deduction will remain a vulnerable target for more squeezing, or even elimination, over successive reforms.
The exact treatment in the House plan seems to be in flux, but the top rates from President Barack Obama’s tax reform are likely to stick in some manner. There even seems to be a rateof 45.6 percent on some earners, in the range of $1.2 million to $1.6 million a year. That is a far cry from Jeb Bush’s call in the Republican presidential primaries for a 28 percent top marginal rate, in the tradition of President Ronald Reagan. Some well-off Californians could possibly face a total marginal rate, all taxes considered, of over 62 percent.
You will recall that the Republican Party had in the past pressed strongly for reductions in the capital-gains rates, but that isn’t on the agenda now. Take that as a sign that Obama’s boost to those rates will stick.
If we look at the Republican plan as a whole, it appears to be a recipe for a future tax code with many fewer deductions, lower corporate rates, higher income tax rates for the wealthy and a continuing inheritance tax. I’m not saying that the exact mix will or should make everyone perfectly happy, but is this not what a bipartisan tax reform compromise might look like?
This seems to get correlation and causation backwardards.
To paraphrase, the argument runs “if we can raise peoples’ taxes now without too much squealing, that just goes to show that we can do it again.”
But this logic does NOT imply that proposing tax hikes (and perhaps even passing them) makes it easier to pass more tax hikes.
Starve the beast.
Indeed. However we have to take what we can get, given the current media slant. This bill, overall, reduces government revenue and is thus “a good thing”. We need to keep our eye on the ball.
Do not listen to the media’s random issues with bill. They will attempt to put random questions in people’s minds in an attempt to split up the coalition. Do not listen. They are the enemy.
I used to think that. It’s been tried for the past couple decades, but nobody cares about the federal debt anymore ($20.5 trillion in future taxes for services already rendered and/or devaluation), so people appear to be getting all the government they want but only paying 90 cents on the dollar.
A tax cut for the rich (like the idiotic repealing of the estate tax) just makes the matter worse. Most of the people who voted for Trump have about a 0% chance of being affected by the estate tax or top marginal income tax rates.
The most likely Trump/GOP Congress scenario was always a tax cut for the rich (see, e.g. 2001.) To the extent the ‘bipartisan’ scenario Tyler describes comes to fruition, this is a much better outcome than anyone could have hoped for, and I think you’d have to give the Trumpian populists a lot of the credit in this event.
But I’m skeptical. Ultimately, I’d be surprised if the GOP didn’t revert to form.
The libertardians have long wished for a divorce between economic and social or nationalistic conservatives. They’re on their way to getting it, but not the kind they wanted. But hey, they can always campaign in the ghettos for new voters. I hear “school choice” is a winner there. Or they can go for the votes of the college professors, just make sure never to mention who pays their salaries.
“High earners may move their taxable income around to avoid the penalty. Or they will decline to work or invest on the margin, which is what creates jobs and lifts incomes. ”
Anyone know of any example of a CEO refusing to work in protest of the high marginal tax rate? I’m sure there will be a few examples.
“Wait, did Bernie Sanders win the election?”
No, Trump won the election. You won’t find many real Trump supporters angry with Trump on this, just a bunch of “moderates”(not my term) who jumped on the Trump train on November 8 2016. The high marginal rate on Californians is due to…California and not relevant to this question. The marginal rate on high-earners only applies to those with incomes between 1.2 million and 1.6 million, in total high-earners are still taxed at a rate lower than what Obama wanted.
By “the marginal rate on high-earners” I’m referring to the 45.6% rate Summer is complaining about.
“You won’t find many real Trump supporters angry with Trump on this”
+100. Pretty funny how the WSJ editorial board complained that “voters might as well have elected Hillary Clinton,” I’m sure most of those writers voted for Clinton.
The WSJ ed board has gone batshit crazy. “Mueller must step down!” They have swallowed Trumpism whole. I wouldn’t be surprised if most of them voted for him.
“There even seems to be a rateof 45.6 percent on some earners, in the range of $1.2 million to $1.6 million a year. ”
This is referred to as a “bubble rate” and is not a new idea. The purpose of the bubble rate is to recapture the benefits of the new 12 percent tax bracket once one’s income reaches a certain level. In this case, the level is $1 million for a single filer and $1.2 million for married couples. The benefit of the lower rate is fully recaptured at $1.2 million for singles and $1.6 million for married couples. At those higher amounts, the rate reverts to 39.6 percent (ignoring the Medicare surcharge, which varies according to the type of income earned). This is likely in response to those (largely progressive) critics who argue that, due to the progressive (!) tax rate system, a cut in the lower rates inevitably cuts taxes for higher earners. Not fair! they say.
For those who are making a big deal over the idea of the “highest marginal rate” being 45.6 percent rather than 39.6 percent, there are two possible interpretations of that term: 1) the highest rate within the tax rate structure; or 2) the rate applicable to the highest income.
Usually, economists who argue against high marginal rates are concerned about negative incentives–and for good reason. But, in this case, the “bubble rate” works both ways on incentives. The rate is definitely a disincentive for, say, those single persons earning a million a year to earn the next $200K. But, I can’t help but think some of those persons are working just a bit harder to get past that bubble rate and back to 39.6 percent! Is the push greater than the pull? Who knows.
Finally, I’ve never heard mention from those who make a big deal of the bubble rate any mention or objection of the “highest marginal rate” of 38 percent within the federal corporate income tax structure.
Principles first: taxes should be a revenue objective of government, not a policy tool for social engineering. If a policy is good, subsidize it directly, separate from taxes. The reason this isn’t done is few tax deductions or credits can stand on their own, but can easily become entrenched as part of a complex, unwieldy tax code – along with other sundry goodies exchange amidst the horse-trading.
Mortgage interest deduction subsidizes the home-buyer, real estate broker, & lender at the expense of everyone else, including renters trying to save for their own homes later. State & local tax deductions subsidize higher income people in high tax states at the expense of everyone else. 90% of those taking this deduction earn over $100,000. And so on, the same applies to all tax code goodies.
The corresponding lower rates from a true revenue-neutral reform does harm those currently benefiting from special treatment in the short term, but promotes efficiency & discourages tax avoidance in the longer term.
This GOP plan & proposed amendments is perhaps a marginal improvement on the status quo, but is closer to the hodge-podge of mismatched favors of the current system than a simpler & purer system.
There will definitely not be some grand deal here. The best case scenario for bipar anything is that they all sign off on some extremely small reduction that expires in ten years. The small signs you see of R’s reversing course on capital gains are more than made for by tons of goodies for the rich.
In particular, how this plan would give Trump and those like him tens of millions more dollars per year is mind boggling: https://twitter.com/SethHanlon/status/927189669888086017
Capping the mortgage interest deduction at something reasonable like $500k is fine, but it is one of hundreds of ideas here, most of which are bad and/or politically infeasible, even for R’s going it alone. The fact that eliminating the rest of the SALT deduction is a huge tax increase aimed at their political opponents make the optics terrible and opens R’s for retaliation.
No analysis I have seen has determined that the current plan will lock in higher income taxes for the wealthy generally. In fact, the wealthiest pay much lower effective taxes under this plan.
Even the “model family” with two kids making the median income that Ryan keeps trotting out there as getting a $1000+ tax cut actually end up paying MORE taxes by year six. And that amount grows over time, due to inflation indexing of the brackets. Ryan’s spox: https://twitter.com/AshLeeStrong/status/926153074896490497