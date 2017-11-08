Room charges at the Ritz?

The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom’s elite, according to people familiar with the matter.
Several prominent businessmen are among those who have been arrested in the days since Saudi authorities launched the crackdown on Saturday, by detaining more than 60 princes, officials and other prominent Saudis, according to those people and others.
The country’s central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, said late Tuesday that it has frozen the bank accounts of “persons of interest” and said the move is “in response to the Attorney General’s request pending the legal cases against them.”
Here is the WSJ piece, note that many of these people are being held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, now being used as a kind of high-class detention center.
I would like to report that I am shocked—shocked—to find that corruption is going on in Saudi Arabia.
Chileans used the National Stadium as a concentrarion camp in the early days of Pinochet’s totalitarian regime. I can not imagine Brazilians using the Maracanã Stadium as a concentration camp.
I would like to point out that, although Pinochet’s regime was certainly authoritarian and with human rights violations, it was clearly not totalitarian. In fact, it was only after he was in power that we got private universities not controlled by the State or the Church, and the expansion of private (charter) schools to the middle class, as well as the expansion of the market so you did not have to ask for favor from your political patron to get decent jobs in big companies.
Red China has all that and more. So has Iran. So has Brazil under Doctor Vargas fascist regime.
Also the 10 first years of Pinichet’s rule set the country back decades – only in the early 90’s its economy achieved the same ratio of per capit GDP to the average Latin American per capita GDP it enjoyed when Allende (catstrophical as he was) was president.
I would like to report that I am shocked—shocked—to find that corruption reppression are going on in Saudi Arabia.
Significant to me is this (Wikipedia): “Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is the son of King Salman, and thus from the ruling House of Saud.[2] …The monarchy was hereditary by agnatic seniority until 2006, when a royal decree provided that future Saudi kings are to be elected by a committee of Saudi princes…. King Salman first choose his nephew and then his son[Mohammad bin Salman] as a crown prince without any consulation with Allegiance Council. … The family is estimated to comprise 15,000 members, but the majority of the power and wealth is possessed by a group of only about 2,000”
And a House of Saud prince near the Yeman border supposedly crashed in a helicopter about a week ago, which seems to be a favored assassination technique all over the world (e.g., Columbia, Chile).
Bonus trivia: Mohammad bin Salman is 35 years old; for you older readers, think about how much you knew at age 35, how ideological you were, how much hormones played a role in your thinking. How much experience can this guy have to run a country? In my mind, he’s just being fueled by testosterone, and is thinking like the young Stalin, “might makes right”, “kill my enemies” and the like. Brute force is driving this guy, and with an eye to how Trump operates.
To be fair, the young Stalin (managing bank robberies for the Bolsheviks in his 30s or sidelining Trotsky and crushing the kulaks in his 40s) was not worse than the old Stalin invading Finalnd in his 60s or purging Jews in his 70s. A leopard can’t change its spots. As Lenin said about Stalin, “his cook will make only peppery dishes”. According to Trotsky, Stalin was plotting even while Lenin still lived.
$800 billion is roughly Saudi Arabia’s annual gross national income. They’ve joined Venezuela in the exclusive club of having non-tax asset confiscations larger than the actual economy this year.
News reports make it appear that the prince is trying to drag Saudi Arabia into the 21st century by targeting the Wahhabi fundamentalists who are coincidentally also among the most wealthy in the country, basically the Puritans of the Middle East. US concern over this revolves around the inability of predicting the future of the desert kingdom. US foreign policy is predicated on stability. Facts on the ground, at least as perceived, must never change, even if the status quo is unsatisfactory to those most involved. The prince has been so audacious as to allow women to drive, a sure sign that chaos has arrived.
Maybe, but keep in mind that ‘anti-corruption’ is a buzzword given to western media to justify strongman tactics. Stalin did it too. And so is China’s current president Xi.
Government by fortune swapping.
This isn’t about corruption (although they have plenty)
It’s about declining oil wealth