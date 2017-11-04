Saturday assorted links

1. The astounding engineering behind the world’s largest optical telescope.
2. esports memorabilia meet blockchain.
3. What does the USDA do again?
4. Fortifications and democracy in the ancient Greek world.
by Tyler Cowen on November 4, 2017 at 1:25 am in Uncategorized | Permalink
More comments needed. The USDA? They put that stamp that says “USDA Grade A beef” on packages.
Do they actually put the stamp on the package?
(Clear office space parallel here)
It’s strange that an author can write about all the things that the USDA does that have nothing to do with agriculture and think that he is being complimentary.
They also suck up to political appointees and are disappointed when they don’t show up for it
We also learn that they hire migrants who got taxpayer subsidized meals and get Harvard subsidized education.
#4 – why walled cities in Greece from 400 BCE to 300 BCE grew so exponentially (see Fig. 1 of the paper): the paper is not at all convincing. A better question would be why walled cities FAILED to stop the rise of Macedonian power. And as the paper points out, Tyre, heavily fortified on a mole (not the furry kind), was nevertheless attacked by Alex the Great and taken. And earlier, though the Athenian wooden walls did beat Sparta in the Peloponesian war, Sparta was a power that had no walls.
Bonus trivia: this part was interesting however: “The Greek city-state ecology in the early and mid-fourth centuries was characterized by a great many independent or semi-independent states – some 1100 states, according to a comprehensive recent study (Hansen and Nielsen 2004), with a total population of some 8-9 million persons” – keep in mind the modern Greek state has 10M people, so even in ancient Greece, the geographic land of Greece had already reached its carrying capacity, biologically, if you believe these Hansen and Nielsen numbers (I don’t btw, I think they are way too high, Greece is not that fertile, how can you feed all those people back then? Even now Greece has to import food).
You do know ‘Greece’ was much bigger 2500 years ago, right? Sicily, Anatolia, the Black Sea (think Byzantium), etc. all were ‘Greek’ to a greater or lesser extent.
Also they were already importing food.
2. Call it jockchain.
Re: 3. This is an example of the real way in which the Trump administration is destroying the effectiveness of the government. The antics usually focused on by the media are just a distraction. It couldn’t have been done better if it were planned.
5. Do we have to call it “surge pricing” every time someone charges more for a high-demand product?
Theaters have been charging more for evening tickets for a while now, and charging more for a popular movie than for a less popular one isn’t like charging more for the same service during an unexpected weather event. They are different products. Moreover, the “surge pricing” of movies isn’t going to make more screens magically appear, unlike the intent of surge pricing with Uber drivers. It’s a completely unanalgous situation.