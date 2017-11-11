Saturday assorted links

2. China’s hairy crab vending machine.
3. Is a retail apocalypse coming?
4. Across cultures, who is overconfident?
5. “In this company, one person can only have five families at a time.”
6. The economics of tokens (long, interesting, and dizzying).
3. “States like Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan and Illinois have been among the hardest hit, with retail employment declining over the past decade, and now those woes are likely to spread. Many states, such as Nevada, Florida and Arkansas, have overly relied on retail for job growth, so they could feel more pain as the fallout deepens.” I suppose this relates to Caplan’s new book: the education system is preparing graduates for little more than a career in retail, while retail jobs are disappearing. But there’s a lot more to the decline in retail than employment, as retail has been the path to both the middle class and business ownership. I recall the time when I was growing up in a small town that hardware stores, clothing stores, grocery stores, and so on were locally-owned family businesses, with each owned by and employing several generations of family members who enjoyed at least a middle class lifestyle. In the future will all their heirs become bankers, computer programmers, and quants, or will they be added to the legions of formerly middle class suffering a decline in prosperity?
3. I’m glad they make the point that working in a distribution center is not the same as working in a shop.
No doubt. It is tremendously more efficient.
6 Covers interesting things about tokens,(it’s rare to see an explanation discussing regular accounting ledgers, which have most of the properties of cryptocurrencies already) but there’s also quite a bit of cryptocurrency related BS that isn’t necessarily correct, or even handed.
What makes cryptocurrency tokens interesting across digital tokens is that they are transferable, can represent a lot of value, and have absolutely no way to deal with theft or copy. In the real world, we limit the value of individual, anonymous tokens (like, say, stamps), because of risk of theft. It’s also why storing a lot of value under a mattress is not ideal, and we instead put money in banks. All other high value digital tokens out there, like the private certificate that might identify google or encrypt credit card vaults, are protected by layers and layers of security, and they also have mechanisms to invalidate them after the fact in case of theft: If I steal an issuing RSA certificate from a registrar, or fnd the cert hat would let me impersonate Google in front of Chrome, the world would route around me, invalidating my tokens quite quickly after the copy is discovered. In a cryptocurrency it’s still technically possible, but it creates a terrifying event that negatively impacts everyone, and will only be done if a small oligarchy thinks it’s good for them (i.e, they will lose a lot of money themselves). It also highlights that said oligarchy can make a mockery out of said trustless system, because it shows they can break the rules whenever they feel like it.
Many people that are bullish regarding cryptocurrencies don’t take look at this interesting property, and therefore ignore major practical downsides. There’s also the throughput problem, which is why you find very few distributed systems experts betting on cryptocurrencies, but that’s for another post.
Bitching for six months that Fintech did not separate the semantics and let everyone be fooled by ICO. Finally this author steps up to the plate. Not all tokens are a unit of account, like a coin should be. Instead of ICO we need ITO, initial token offering, then let the contract tell you what kind of token.
Make the contract operational by your trading bot. There is protocol theory that let’s bots understand token protocols.
In America there is no limit to how far a man may fail upward.
1. Didn’t the Democrats structure their primary system to prevent that from happening, with the super delegates not tied to any primary result? Which resulted in Hillary, probably the only Democrat who could lose to Trump. Trump approached the process as it was; all he needed to do was beat the field, which he did. Same in the election, he needed electoral college votes, so he got them.
3. The Federal Reserve policy of almost free money both encouraged this and delayed it’s outcome. I was talking to someone who did grocery store construction, and he said that store chains would buy land early and build during slow times when prices were reasonable. That changed in the 00’s, where the per sq ft construction costs were very high. Money was available and cheap, and instead of competing on the price of bread and milk, they were competing on how quickly they could build 150000 sq ft stores. It seems to have finally caught up with them. I’m watching one of my customers go down the spiral to it’s inevitable end; they are squeezing costs and optimizing to the point where the deli is a pig sty, no one is facing the shelves, and items that people buy are no longer on the shelf.
The Condorcet Paradox on shifting majorities is irrelevant to the Democrat and Republican primary system … where well under 20% of the ostensible electorate ever votes for anybody — a dart board would be more fair
1. It is difficult to believe this is true globally. The sum of ballots cast for Messrs. Cruz, Rubio, and Kasich exceeded ballots for Trump by only about 10%. You eliminate Kasich and redistribute his balllots to the 2d choices among the remaining 3, eliminate Rubio and redistribute his ballots to 2d and 3d choices among the remaining two and it’s difficult to see how you arrive at a situation where Trump is outpolled by the remaining candidate unless you assume that he is no one’s second choice or third choice. (And for those content with the Capitol Hill nexus, Cruz is as unpalatable as Trump, albeit for different reasons).
+1
I don’t see Trump as the Condorcet loser in the primaries either. Maybe Rubio had the best chance in a head-to-head contest
#4: India is number 1 for sure in term of overconfident. A humble Indian is as rare as a boastful Japanese.