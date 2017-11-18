Saturday assorted links

1. Does grade inflation boost home prices? I am pretty sure that is the wrong framing, but still a result of interest.
2. Are there momentum-based excess returns from monetary policy shocks?
3. Forty percent of the buildings in Manhattan could not be built today (NYT). #zoning
4. “This is not a pig.”
5. Blind triplets see through others’ eyes with the help of an iPhone, GMU angle too.
#1
Does the erroneous reporting of school performance skew neighborhood composition and change life outcomes?
Does the favorable marketing of school performance result in clustering which generates self-fulfilling outcomes?
Are consumers really getting better education by paying higher housing prices, or are they paying for branding?
We don’t know the direction of the arrow of causation. It is always possible a third factor is causing both of the effects. I think that is the case with regard to the association between Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes. I don’t believe one is causing the other.
#6
Soviet joke:
“Comrades, our country is advancing so fast that, in a few years, every family will have its own airplane!”
“Why would one need an airplane?”
“Are you stupid? Suppose there is a corn shortage again in Moscow. You could fly to Tbilisi and buy the corn you need.”
If God had known peccaries existed he would surely have banned them too.
Which is to say, God is a cuck.
Actually, Brazil’s peccaries are considered the best in the world.
#6. Does the bear crap in the woods?