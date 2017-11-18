Saturday assorted links

1. Does grade inflation boost home prices? I am pretty sure that is the wrong framing, but still a result of interest.

2. Are there momentum-based excess returns from monetary policy shocks?

3. Forty percent of the buildings in Manhattan could not be built today (NYT). #zoning

4. “This is not a pig.”

5. Blind triplets see through others’ eyes with the help of an iPhone, GMU angle too.

6. Should India use drones to stop open defecation?