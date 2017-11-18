Saturday assorted links

1. Does grade inflation boost home prices?  I am pretty sure that is the wrong framing, but still a result of interest.

2. Are there momentum-based excess returns from monetary policy shocks?

3. Forty percent of the buildings in Manhattan could not be built today (NYT).  #zoning

4. “This is not a pig.

5. Blind triplets see through others’ eyes with the help of an iPhone, GMU angle too.

6. Should India use drones to stop open defecation?

1 Victoria Wilson November 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

#1
Does the erroneous reporting of school performance skew neighborhood composition and change life outcomes?
Does the favorable marketing of school performance result in clustering which generates self-fulfilling outcomes?
Are consumers really getting better education by paying higher housing prices, or are they paying for branding?

2 Mark Thorson November 18, 2017 at 3:03 pm

We don’t know the direction of the arrow of causation. It is always possible a third factor is causing both of the effects. I think that is the case with regard to the association between Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes. I don’t believe one is causing the other.

3 A Truth Seeker November 18, 2017 at 1:48 pm

#6
Soviet joke:
“Comrades, our country is advancing so fast that, in a few years, every family will have its own airplane!”
“Why would one need an airplane?”
“Are you stupid? Suppose there is a corn shortage again in Moscow. You could fly to Tbilisi and buy the corn you need.”

4 dearieme November 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

If God had known peccaries existed he would surely have banned them too.

5 dearieme November 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

Which is to say, God is a cuck.

6 A Truth Seeker November 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

Actually, Brazil’s peccaries are considered the best in the world.

7 Viking November 18, 2017 at 3:20 pm

#6. Does the bear crap in the woods?

