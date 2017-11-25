Saturday assorted links

1. The Bitcoin futures contract on the CME will have cash settlement, not Bitcoin settlement.  What should you infer from that?

2. The Economist on surging blue collar wages.

3. The postwar British productivity failure.

4. What happens after you have spent $450 million on a “Leonardo”? (carrying costs > liquidity premium).  Of course the buyer shouldn’t insure it.

5. “Would you be inclined to buy makeup because a 10-year-old boy is showing you how to create a look on Instagram?”  (NYT)

6. Many Skopje statues to be removed.

1 A Truth Seeker November 25, 2017 at 1:07 pm

So Skopje will kowrow before Athens again. Agin, the morally (and economically) bankrupted Greek regime bullies its neighbours with total impunity.

“Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who will make the final decision on the statues’ removal, has already spoken in favour of renaming Skopje’s Alexander the Great Airport in a bid to calm tensions with Athens.”

Rename it Neville Chamberlain Airport, stupid!

Reply

2 Anon7 November 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

+1. The Greeks whine about being ‘bullied’ by Germany and their other creditors and yet feel no compunction in bullying others. The financial screws on Greece ought to be tightened a bit more.

Reply

3 clockwork_prior November 25, 2017 at 1:17 pm

1, Clearly, taking a their cut in dollars is preferable to any alternative. Which, to be honest, is not really a surprise – after all, when trading euros, it isn’t as if an American exchange’s cut is done in euros, right?

Reply

4 msgkings November 25, 2017 at 2:23 pm

LOL prior doesn’t understand how futures contracts work. Hint: There is no ‘cut’. I’ll let you look up what ‘settlement’ means

Reply

5 dearieme November 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

“Other varieties of capitalism were … infeasible for Britain given its history.” Oh balls: determinism of the silliest sort.

Reply

6 Just Another MR Commentor November 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

#3 This isn’t just a post-war British story. Britain completely failed to become a leader in any of the industries of the later part of the industrial revolution: automobiles, electrical equipment, chemicals.

Reply

7 athEIst November 25, 2017 at 3:32 pm

Why strive in Chemistry? The Germans had developed, patented, and produced all the pigments. And those patents didn’t expire until….1914.

Reply

8 Art Deco November 25, 2017 at 5:32 pm

Per Angus Maddison, per capita output in Germany and France did not surpass that of Great Britain until 1970 and no one of the three has been securely ahead of the other since.

Reply

9 Anon November 25, 2017 at 1:37 pm

It’s absurd and shameful that Macedonia claims the ancient Kingdom of Macedon or Alexander. The ancient Kingdom of Macedon is in northern modern Greece. Modern Macedonia corresponds to ancient Paeonia and Illyria, both regions Alexander’s father Philip II subdued.

They really are just a landlocked Balkan country, as irrelevant today as they were 2300 years ago.

Reply

10 athEIst November 25, 2017 at 3:36 pm

Oh, Bad! You didn’t refer to the land-locked balkan country as the Nation known to some(fascists) as Macedonia.

Reply

11 Harun November 25, 2017 at 3:51 pm

Do you know who else Philip of Macedon subdued?

Most of Greece, including the capital Athens.

Reply

12 Art Deco November 25, 2017 at 4:22 pm

The place could use another round of subjugation. Trouble is, their officer corps is more likely to produce a Peron than a Pinochet.

Reply

13 Joël November 25, 2017 at 1:57 pm

I am not sure there is logic underlying these statues removal in Macedonia except just Macedonia bowing to stronger and touchy neighbors. You have the right to claim the tutelage of any historical figure you wish, no matter if he has any geographical, ethnical or historical connection with you. Many statues of Greek and Latin philosophers and scientists decorates American cities, and their name is often engraved on public buildings such as libraries.

Besides Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, so if they want to honor her, I really do not see who could object. True, she was ethnically Albanese, not Slav, but do you have to have a 100% score of ethnic purity to get a statue? Speaking of ethnicity, we still do not know for sure who were the Macedonians of the time of Alexander. Surely Indo-Europeans, but probably not Greek or at least speaking a very aberrant greek dialect.

Reply

14 Anon. November 25, 2017 at 3:33 pm

The bit the Greeks are touchy about isn’t the tutelage of historical figures, but the present-day territorial claims such tutelage implies.

Reply

15 Art Deco November 25, 2017 at 4:23 pm

The ‘territorial claims’ are in their head only. They’re pissing in someone else’s cornflakes because they can.

Reply

16 athEIst November 25, 2017 at 3:52 pm

You need to read some Christopher Hitchens on the sainted Mother Teresa. How about “the suffering of mankind is a joy unto God.”

Reply

17 Art Deco November 25, 2017 at 4:19 pm

You need to read some Christopher Hitchens on the sainted Mother Teresa

A bottle of ipecac is cheaper in terms of time and likely money.

Reply

18 Joël November 25, 2017 at 4:31 pm

@AthEist: Oh, I read it. And I kind of agree with Hitchens (though less so on his book “God is nor great”, really simplistic), whom we are sorely missing. This is why I said “if they want to honor her”.

Reply

19 Matthew Young November 25, 2017 at 2:03 pm

1. The Bitcoin futures contract on the CME will have cash settlement, not Bitcoin settlement. What should you infer from that?

Should we put millions into the hands of giggling high school geeks writing web wallets? It is a major security breach. Matt Levine gets this right. Blockchain does not protect our digital wallet.

Intel (SGX) has the solution, and Microsoft incorporated the solution (COCO) into a cloud package. We can secure your keys down to the microprocessor instruction level, and further, down to the foundry level in the fab process.

And Matt Levine strongly hints at the solution, as did a previous poster on blockchain scaling. The Intel and Microsoft technologies allow smaller consortia to secure the digital accounting system without block chain and with much faster clearing.

Blockchain is an important part of the sandbox concept, but it is not a critical part of it. We still need ringed fence, digital cash that is internally watermarked for self-protection, counterfeit proof.

Reply

20 Bob November 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Sure, we can have keys that are hard to steal…. in exchange of increasing the risk of total loss. Lose your secret key to fire, a flood, or just hardware failure, and lose your assets forever. There are purely digital secrets out in business with no recovery and no side channels, but the right way to handle them involves Samir Secret Sharing, which is nonsense for individuals.

I suspect the Great Digital Future involves zero block chains, sensible encryption, and identity signals that are extremely difficult to fake, tied to social networks, skills and geography.

Reply

21 Lawrence Kesteloot November 25, 2017 at 2:05 pm

> Of course the buyer shouldn’t insure it.

Why?

Reply

22 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ November 25, 2017 at 2:18 pm

Good money after bad.

Reply

23 Simonini November 25, 2017 at 2:13 pm

The Brazilian Real and Russian Rouble are also cash-settled. What should you infer from that?

Reply

24 A Truth Seeker November 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

No, they are not. The Brazilian real is as strong as the fundamentals of Brazil’s economy, and they are strong. President Temer’s reforms are working. It is a new Brazil now, free from the populist mistakes of Mrs. Rousseff (whois ctually from Bulgarian stock).

Reply

25 athEIst November 25, 2017 at 3:54 pm

Winter’s coming on in Ohio, Thago. Better get your Brazilian ass down to the Equator

Reply

26 A Truth Seeker November 25, 2017 at 4:28 pm

And yet, Brazilian days are getting warmer and warmer.

Reply

27 A B November 25, 2017 at 2:22 pm

5: No, but the New York Times would be inclined to write about it as a harbinger of progress.

Reply

28 chuck martel November 25, 2017 at 3:17 pm

2. More made-up numbers with multiple interpretations both proving and negating the postulate. The Economist is the magazine subscription of choice for the waiting rooms of pricey barber shops rather than dentist offices.

Reply

29 Art Deco November 25, 2017 at 4:16 pm

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jun/13/macedonias-nato-hopes-rise-as-deal-with-greece-looks-feasible

Macedonia’s problem is that they are located adjacent to a**hole central on the European continent.

Reply

