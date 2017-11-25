Saturday assorted links

1. The Bitcoin futures contract on the CME will have cash settlement, not Bitcoin settlement. What should you infer from that?
2. The Economist on surging blue collar wages.
3. The postwar British productivity failure.
4. What happens after you have spent $450 million on a “Leonardo”? (carrying costs > liquidity premium). Of course the buyer shouldn’t insure it.
5. “Would you be inclined to buy makeup because a 10-year-old boy is showing you how to create a look on Instagram?” (NYT)
So Skopje will kowrow before Athens again. Agin, the morally (and economically) bankrupted Greek regime bullies its neighbours with total impunity.
“Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who will make the final decision on the statues’ removal, has already spoken in favour of renaming Skopje’s Alexander the Great Airport in a bid to calm tensions with Athens.”
Rename it Neville Chamberlain Airport, stupid!
+1. The Greeks whine about being ‘bullied’ by Germany and their other creditors and yet feel no compunction in bullying others. The financial screws on Greece ought to be tightened a bit more.
1, Clearly, taking a their cut in dollars is preferable to any alternative. Which, to be honest, is not really a surprise – after all, when trading euros, it isn’t as if an American exchange’s cut is done in euros, right?
LOL prior doesn’t understand how futures contracts work. Hint: There is no ‘cut’. I’ll let you look up what ‘settlement’ means
“Other varieties of capitalism were … infeasible for Britain given its history.” Oh balls: determinism of the silliest sort.
#3 This isn’t just a post-war British story. Britain completely failed to become a leader in any of the industries of the later part of the industrial revolution: automobiles, electrical equipment, chemicals.
Why strive in Chemistry? The Germans had developed, patented, and produced all the pigments. And those patents didn’t expire until….1914.
Per Angus Maddison, per capita output in Germany and France did not surpass that of Great Britain until 1970 and no one of the three has been securely ahead of the other since.
It’s absurd and shameful that Macedonia claims the ancient Kingdom of Macedon or Alexander. The ancient Kingdom of Macedon is in northern modern Greece. Modern Macedonia corresponds to ancient Paeonia and Illyria, both regions Alexander’s father Philip II subdued.
They really are just a landlocked Balkan country, as irrelevant today as they were 2300 years ago.
Oh, Bad! You didn’t refer to the land-locked balkan country as the Nation known to some(fascists) as Macedonia.
Do you know who else Philip of Macedon subdued?
Most of Greece, including the capital Athens.
The place could use another round of subjugation. Trouble is, their officer corps is more likely to produce a Peron than a Pinochet.
I am not sure there is logic underlying these statues removal in Macedonia except just Macedonia bowing to stronger and touchy neighbors. You have the right to claim the tutelage of any historical figure you wish, no matter if he has any geographical, ethnical or historical connection with you. Many statues of Greek and Latin philosophers and scientists decorates American cities, and their name is often engraved on public buildings such as libraries.
Besides Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, so if they want to honor her, I really do not see who could object. True, she was ethnically Albanese, not Slav, but do you have to have a 100% score of ethnic purity to get a statue? Speaking of ethnicity, we still do not know for sure who were the Macedonians of the time of Alexander. Surely Indo-Europeans, but probably not Greek or at least speaking a very aberrant greek dialect.
The bit the Greeks are touchy about isn’t the tutelage of historical figures, but the present-day territorial claims such tutelage implies.
The ‘territorial claims’ are in their head only. They’re pissing in someone else’s cornflakes because they can.
You need to read some Christopher Hitchens on the sainted Mother Teresa. How about “the suffering of mankind is a joy unto God.”
A bottle of ipecac is cheaper in terms of time and likely money.
@AthEist: Oh, I read it. And I kind of agree with Hitchens (though less so on his book “God is nor great”, really simplistic), whom we are sorely missing. This is why I said “if they want to honor her”.
Should we put millions into the hands of giggling high school geeks writing web wallets? It is a major security breach. Matt Levine gets this right. Blockchain does not protect our digital wallet.
Intel (SGX) has the solution, and Microsoft incorporated the solution (COCO) into a cloud package. We can secure your keys down to the microprocessor instruction level, and further, down to the foundry level in the fab process.
And Matt Levine strongly hints at the solution, as did a previous poster on blockchain scaling. The Intel and Microsoft technologies allow smaller consortia to secure the digital accounting system without block chain and with much faster clearing.
Blockchain is an important part of the sandbox concept, but it is not a critical part of it. We still need ringed fence, digital cash that is internally watermarked for self-protection, counterfeit proof.
Sure, we can have keys that are hard to steal…. in exchange of increasing the risk of total loss. Lose your secret key to fire, a flood, or just hardware failure, and lose your assets forever. There are purely digital secrets out in business with no recovery and no side channels, but the right way to handle them involves Samir Secret Sharing, which is nonsense for individuals.
I suspect the Great Digital Future involves zero block chains, sensible encryption, and identity signals that are extremely difficult to fake, tied to social networks, skills and geography.
> Of course the buyer shouldn’t insure it.
Why?
Good money after bad.
The Brazilian Real and Russian Rouble are also cash-settled. What should you infer from that?
No, they are not. The Brazilian real is as strong as the fundamentals of Brazil’s economy, and they are strong. President Temer’s reforms are working. It is a new Brazil now, free from the populist mistakes of Mrs. Rousseff (whois ctually from Bulgarian stock).
Winter’s coming on in Ohio, Thago. Better get your Brazilian ass down to the Equator
And yet, Brazilian days are getting warmer and warmer.
5: No, but the New York Times would be inclined to write about it as a harbinger of progress.
2. More made-up numbers with multiple interpretations both proving and negating the postulate. The Economist is the magazine subscription of choice for the waiting rooms of pricey barber shops rather than dentist offices.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jun/13/macedonias-nato-hopes-rise-as-deal-with-greece-looks-feasible
Macedonia’s problem is that they are located adjacent to a**hole central on the European continent.