Sentences to ponder

Policies, such as the minimum wage, that affect the cost of marketization, have a large [negative] effect on the fertility and labor supply of high income women.
Here is the full research paper, which focuses on the flattening of the income-fertility curve, via a loyal MR reader.
So, to increase fertility, hike the minimum wage?
Note, the minimum wage in the US fell from 1980 to 2010. And since.
Exactly the opposite.
So in human language, the claim is: A high minimum wage decreases the fertility and amount of work done by high-income women.
Right. Because it drives up the price of nannies….
So high minimum wage–> high cost of child care –> low fertility among the rich –> high investment in per child education among rich –> rich children are highly educated relative to poor –> increasing inequality
That’s a bit of a stretch, and I’m not even a proponent of minimum wages.
For the umpteenth time, fertility doesn’t mean what you think it means. Fertility means being able to reproduce. Its opposite is infertility or sterility. When fertile organisms of the same species produce offspring it’s called reproduction. What you’re talking about here is not fertility but instead the “reproductive rate”.
LOL no one cares when pedants whine.
So this makes Caribbean nannies too expensive for strivers? Cry me a river. Move to a cheaper city, or suck it up and pay your nanny a middle class salary. Or move a family member in.