Sunday assorted links

1. Street food markets in North Korea.
2. If you would like to read a dystopian scenario about Google-Facebook-Amazon.
3. “The twins say they know one another’s thoughts without having to speak. “Talking in our heads” is how they describe it.“4
4. Arbitrage! (Walmart vs. Amazon)
5. The Courbet culture that is Swiss: “Our little canton can be a model for how to conduct an investigation.”
Good stuff here. Street food in North Korea? Dirt right?
On 4, a good example of how the Amazon branding has succeeded. People know you should get good prices on Amazon and so will buy without checking prices elsewhere. Of course if I were that guy I would be keeping pretty quiet about my business, it could be easily replicated.
The conjoined twins story in 3 is probably one of the most interesting things I have read all year. Imagine being able to control three legs, what does that feel like? Or see through 4 pair of eyes.
#4) Shopping service, not arbitrage.
Number 4 proves that Keynes was right about meaningless actions generating economic activity that can then be considered contributing to growth.