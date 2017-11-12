Sunday assorted links

1. Has Germany returned to ultra-romanticism?

2. Has Betsy DeVos made any kind of progress?

3. Sex toy company admits to recording users’ remote sessions.

4. “Overall, we conclude that state taxes have a significant effect on the location of star scientists.

5. “Wainwright survived on a diet consisting almost exclusively of fish and chips…

6. Selection-distortion effects.

1 Moo cow November 12, 2017 at 1:52 am

1. Was it ever not? Anyway, basically “Seven” minus the serial killing? Sounds original.

2. What’s progress?

3. Hahahahaaaaaahaha. Now that’s romanticism! Not.

5. Gross.

4&6 still reading…

2 Wacziarg November 12, 2017 at 2:24 am

Tim Groseclose has an old working paper exploring the “selection distortion effect” analytically.
http://timgroseclose.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/ext.samp_.pdf

3 BC November 12, 2017 at 3:01 am

#6) Why Major League pitchers are such terrible hitters even though, in the general population, athletic abilities like pitching and hitting tend to be positively correlated.

4 Asher November 12, 2017 at 3:37 am

#4 – “significant” meaning statistically significant, but looking at the graphs it looks like the magnitude of this statistically significant effect is quite small and what I would call – in terms of importance – “insignificant”.

BTW I was confused by the headline and assumed they were talking about astrophysicists. Didn’t understand why they cared so much about where these guys located (excepting perhaps Brian May).

5 Jonathan Manor November 12, 2017 at 3:49 am

#1 interesting to see the current literary trend in other places around the world.

6 Jonathan Manor November 12, 2017 at 3:54 am

#1 interesting to see the current literary trends in other places around the world.

#2 fascinating take on DeVos. I’ve just recently watched Milton Friedman’s take on education in public schools in his program Free to Choose. Trying to see the connections

7 Brian Donohue November 12, 2017 at 4:41 am

#2. $68.2 billion budget? Keep cutting Betsy.

