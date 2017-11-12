Sunday assorted links

1. Has Germany returned to ultra-romanticism?
2. Has Betsy DeVos made any kind of progress?
3. Sex toy company admits to recording users’ remote sessions.
4. “Overall, we conclude that state taxes have a significant effect on the location of star scientists.”
5. “Wainwright survived on a diet consisting almost exclusively of fish and chips…”
1. Was it ever not? Anyway, basically “Seven” minus the serial killing? Sounds original.
2. What’s progress?
3. Hahahahaaaaaahaha. Now that’s romanticism! Not.
5. Gross.
4&6 still reading…
Tim Groseclose has an old working paper exploring the “selection distortion effect” analytically.
http://timgroseclose.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/ext.samp_.pdf
#6) Why Major League pitchers are such terrible hitters even though, in the general population, athletic abilities like pitching and hitting tend to be positively correlated.
#4 – “significant” meaning statistically significant, but looking at the graphs it looks like the magnitude of this statistically significant effect is quite small and what I would call – in terms of importance – “insignificant”.
BTW I was confused by the headline and assumed they were talking about astrophysicists. Didn’t understand why they cared so much about where these guys located (excepting perhaps Brian May).
#1 interesting to see the current literary trend in other places around the world.
#2 fascinating take on DeVos. I’ve just recently watched Milton Friedman’s take on education in public schools in his program Free to Choose. Trying to see the connections
#2. $68.2 billion budget? Keep cutting Betsy.