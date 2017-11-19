Sunday assorted links

1. On-line dating in China (NYT).
2. In economics, time demands are endogenous.
3. “If I told you that the painting was bought for 60,000 bitcoins, would that make it easier to stomach?”
4. TLS books of the year, always one of the best lists.
5. Claims about hypersonic weapons, speculative. And micro assassination drones. The State of the Union.
6. David Brooks on the siege mentality (NYT). And Ross Douthat on Kenneth Starr (NYT). They’re both right.
CNN has a headline that might have been written by regular commenter Barkley Rosser. “Study: CTE In 99% of Dead NFL Players”. One might believe from such a claim that either all deceased NFL players were examined (quite unlikely) or a proper random sampling of deceased NFL players were examined. But no, CNN contradicts itself right away with “CTE,was found in 99% of deceased NFL players’ brains that were donated to scientific research”.
I have a feeling that if you tested for aptitude in statistics at the major media outlets in America the results would be very depressing. I also suspect Fox News would do worse than MSNBC, CNN, etc and the left would celebrate the results with “At least our journalists aren’t as dumb as the ones at Fox News!”
I clicked ‘submit’ seconds before I thought of a great idea. Run a CTE study of deceased NFL players who were either kickers or punters. Then let CNN run the headline “Study: CTE In 1% of Dead NFL Players”
It’s a large sample of a small population. If you assumed that every other dead NFL player in that cohort was CTE-free so the sample had maximal bias, it would still show NFL players have CTE far above the general population rate.
Sanjay Gupta, on the video, did make the point that there was a big selection bias. Hat’s off to him.
Gupta has an MD from Michigan. The CNN writers probably have a BA from a small liberal arts school without a Statistics department.
Statistics aptitude has nothing to do with it. The journalists job is to generate clickbate and they succeeded. Whether or not they understand their own lies is not relevant to the job they are paid to do.
I don’t doubt that football players have CTE at a higher rate than the general population. That is not what the headline says. I would bet the ranch that of all dead former football players, less than 99% have CTE. Again, if facts have a liberal bias why do liberals lie?
I get your point (clear selection bias in the sample) and I’ll always line up behind the notion that the media including most journalists and especially headline writers is innumerate, but this seems like an incredibly small nit to pick.
#5c So that’s it: the Pretorian Guard is rebelling against the mad Emperor. There’s great chaos under the heavens.
#5 “With practical hypersonic aeroplanes, a two-hour flight to anywhere in the world will be possible”
So what? “I’ll put a girdle round about the Earth
In forty minutes”.
While China plots to destroy America with hypersonic weapons, America supports its regime. Maybe if Brazilians had murdered innocent Americam toung men, we would be praised too.
Brazil salutes Zimbabwe’s new revolutionary government.
3. I suppose it does. Like the painting, the value is in the fact that people think they have value. And lest you say the same thing about dollars, try paying your taxes, mortgage, or student loan debt in anything other than dollars.
The Telegraph’s art critic had a fine rant explaining why he thinks it’s not a Leonardo da Vinci, and why he views him as not much of a painter anyway. It amused us because we’d earlier looked at a big photo of the masterpiece and agreed that we didn’t think it was our idea of a masterpiece. My own feeling is that the right hand is done so well that maybe a Master did that; the rest looks like a ‘prentice effort, and a dull one at that. None of which matters in the slightest of course: it’s a trading picture, not a looking-at picture.
try paying your taxes in anything other than dollars.
Actually they won’t take dollars(as in bills)even tho they are “legal tender for all debts public and private.”
1. “Mr. Zhang’s dating coach, Zhang Mindong, said he was once like the men he teaches. A self-professed loser, or “diaosi,” Zhang Mindong said he suffered a painful breakup in 2012. He turned to the internet to find solutions and discovered the term “pick-up artist.”
Zhang Mindong started his school in the eastern city of Jinan in 2014, which he now runs with Cui Yihao, 25, and Fan Long, 29. Their services range from $45 for an online course to about $3,000 for one-on-one coaching. Similar schools have opened in several Chinese cities in recent years.”
So I guess the scam of PUA* is spreading. PUAs typify the old saying, “those who can’t do, teach.”
* I realize #notAllPUAs but it is like 95% of them.
I think PUAs are super silly but at the same time like they say in basketball you can’t teach height so I can see why short people might at least give the tactics a try. A short person trying to get girls without some kind of hook is hopeless.
Yeah short men never have kids.
That’s why the average height in the US is 7 feet tall.
Back to r/incel with you!
You’re muddying up an Econ blog.
“That’s why the average height in the US is 7 feet tall.”
Non-sequitur alert!
“You’re muddying up an Econ blog.”
And yet Tyler linked a piece about dating in China, it’s almost as if the blog isn’t exclusively dedicated to economics.
Won’t someone rid me of this meddlesome liberal arts major 105 IQ retard?
I used hyperbole, that is a fair criticism. Yes, due to literal reversion to the mean statistics, even women who will only bear children with men over 6.5 feet may have children who are only 6 ft. Of course that is still over the average.
Sexual relationships are the most easily predicted/modeled by economics. So, I get it. You’re an idiot. You can’t do math. You’re really emotional about patriarchical oppression in your school. You’re an emotionally stunted incel from reddit.
You think you’re smart, but you’re not. Stop posting. Women want things in men. You can become that thing or destroy yourself. That’s literally your problem for being not the product that women want to buy.
Capitalism is great! Women get full choice! With contemporary sexual mores women literally get to choose morality.
3. It’s speculative fever on top of speculative fever. I can’t say the expectation of rising asset prices makes it easier to stomach. I’d prefer investments made the old-fashioned way, based on the rate of return, rather what a bigger fool will pay later. I know, I’m old-fashioned. The rate of return, depressed for decades, can’t compete with speculative fever. Besides, everyone knows the Fed will bail out the speculators if asset prices, God forbid, collapse. Won’t the Fed bail out the speculators? Capitalism today is not your grandfather’s capitalism.
#6 Please reread. The moral is that Clinton was a pretty scummy dude personally, but good professionally. Kinda the opposite of Obama.
6. “We’re not going to stop doing what we think is right, but we’re going to try to work out some accommodation with you on religious liberty so you can feel at home here and practice your faith.”
Brooks is pathetic. He’s actually saying, “It’s going to be done the way we want it, figure out a way to live with it.” He’s operating according to the popular neo-Puritan manual. Predestination. Once a sin, as defined by us, is committed, the sinner is forever doomed to some corner of hell, regardless of what’s occurred since the sin, since the sin itself is simply evidence of damnation. The Christian tenets of forgiveness and redemption aren’t applicable in this version of Puritanism. The sinner must be shunned.
Actually, it’s enjoyable watching the problems afflicting those most deserving of problems, Americans with law school degrees, the priests of the huge, parasitical secular papacy.
Brooks is lying by omission — bakers get punished by gov’t because they don’t want to bake a cake to celebrate a sin-filled coupling, which SCOTUS has declared is equal to marriage.
The purpose of gay marriage is to make illegal the practice of Christianity. That’s a pretty clear attack, and very present.
The Dem snowflakes being indoctrinated in colleges today are looking for past attacks on some group they now identify with to claim present injustice. That may be a similar siege mentality, but where are gays or other Dems getting punished by the gov’t for peacefully practicing their beliefs? Nowhere in America. No mobs of blackshirts stopping Dem or Socialist speakers on any campus; no Dems getting fired by Google for writing an internal letter questioning the assumption that Women and Men are essentially identical when it comes to coding.
The Reps are being attacked, including by gun wielding wanna-be murderers, for being Reps (like at practicing baseball, or mowing a lawn). The Dems are, not yet, being attacked. Pro-life, pro-Christian, pro-capitalist believing folk ARE, rightfully, in a siege mentality. That won’t stop until the Dem & Dem press attacks, stop.
The purpose of gay marriage is to make Christianity illegal?
Dude, you’re off your meds.
Posts like this make me think we need to tighten up gun control laws.
People be crazy.
The goal is not to make the practice of Christianity (and Islam, and othres) illegal, but to co-opt their institutions to support the State. But I wouldn’t get too emotional, it’s nothing new.
Hmmm, the TLS books of the year.
It seems incontrovertible that one cannot browse through a series of mini reviews and recommendations without seeing a version of this sentence: “ … reminding the anglophone world of what it owes to Islam.”
5(2) is fiction.
6a seems like a fair assessment. I don’t feel any siege mentally this morning, but it seems a fair motivation for “Christian” support of Trump AND the safe space nonsense.
Too many are off fighting “final battles” rather than planting crops, mending roofs.
6b makes me happy I never voted for Bill Clinton. In the first round I thought George H.W. Bush was underrated. In the second I did actually make a decision tipped by Bill’s immorality.
Of course the whole thing is tinged now by not just old Clinton stories, but new Bush ones.
I like the observation that elections are not courts. They, the courts, are responsible for determining what is criminal. We, as citizens, just have the responsibility to decide who should lead us.
I think there was a time when our expectations were too extreme, a sort of zero tolerance, as when having one off the books housekeeper (no W2) was enough to end political aspirations. Recently we have become too lax.
Is a return to zero tolerance necessary? It is not ideal in my opinion, but perhaps it is necessary.
#5 How many drones can it even carry?
Hypersonic flight becomes useless the moment any nuclear armed power says, If we ever see something coming at us that fast, we’re going to assume it’s nuclear armed and respond accordingly.
Re: hypersonic flight: https://harpers.org/archive/1964/11/the-paranoid-style-in-american-politics/