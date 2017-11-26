Sunday assorted links

1. My podcast with the very very smart James Altucher.
2. Profile of Ben Shapiro (NYT).
3. Was Obamacare a bigger factor in the 2016 elections than we had thought?
4. Nigerian drivers are using fake GPS to rip off Uber.
4. More accurate to say its ripping off Uber riders. The company’s profiting off the inflated fares.
#3 A whipped and desperate populace has become feral and rebelled against its “betters”. Now, all bets are off.
Such is the state of today’s America. Sad!
Indeed. As an old Brazilian anthem says, “it is not enough to be brave and strong/ a people without virtue will end up enslaved”. The collapse of the American system is near, and history history record with the greatest astonishment that those who had the most to lose did the least to prevent its happening”.
” Republican efforts to undermine the law’s implementation paid tangible political dividends. We also offer evidence that consumers purchasing coverage through the exchange were sensitive to premium price hikes publicized shortly before the election — despite most receiving a federal tax credit that shielded them from the increases.”
3.
Funny if true, an election swung by poor web design.
So it was definitely the cyber, one way or another.
A billion dollars for a crappy website is a good way to sum up Obamacare.
Governments have a hard time with tech in general. According to The Standish Group’s report, from 2003 to 2012, only 6.4 percent of federal IT projects with $10 million or more in labor costs were successful.
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2015/08/25/doomed-challenges-and-solutions-to-government-it-projects/
But I think your key error is in thinking that the US government, even then, but especially now, always wants successful projects.
As we have seen with Trumpists, there is a market for failure as strategy.
Good point. Governments are inefficient at almost anything. Sounds like a good idea to limit government management of everything but what is necessary.
Trumpists show there is a market to clean up after failure.
That is sadly why a certain type of short sighted libertarian revels in failure, and never, never, seeks success in government.
“State interference is an evil, where it cannot be shown to be a good.”
-Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., The Common Law (1881)
The bad web design was the least of it and not much of a factor by 2016. It was the program itself which was a disaster both politically and as a matter of policy.
Only a stupid person would simultaneously believe in public choice and the government’s failure to pander. Promoters of public choice are just better at pandering; people fear most what they are.
Umm Ray, perhaps most Trump voters are smart enough to know that a government subsidy is not paid by the government but by the tax payers. So forcing higher insurance prices on them and then giving them back some of that as a tax credit is simply an empty shell game that ends up with the tax payers paying more to the insurance companies.
It would not surprise me if most Hillary fans were too dumb to realize this.
This is incorrectly stated. It was Republican opposition to a fundamentally flawed policy idea which paid dividends politically, not opposition to implementation per se. Democrats never really understood the nature of the program or its real political affects. (Few Republicans understood it either, they were mostly lucky rather than smart). People don’t need insurance to get healthcare. They need insurance to protect their financial assets. If they don’t have meaningful financial assets to protect, they don’t need health insurance and do not want it at any price short of absolutely “free.” Even heavily subsidised health insurance is a burden if there is any cost at all associated with the “benefit”. This is the fundamental political error of Obamacare: People were being forced to pay for something they didn’t need and they could easily calculate the cost.
2. The stuff with Ben Shapiro has been disappointing. Both his attacks and those to his right and their attacks against him are far out of proportion to the actual disagreements they have. I think it’s a matter of simple economics. When a random feminist writes a blog, none of Ben Shapiro’s readers are going to want to read it. Milo, on the other hand, is competing for the same audience.
‘is competing for the same audience’
Those who consider having sex with underage partners to be a fine thing for everyone involved? Assuming it ever happened, of course. Milo is not like Moore, after all.
“Those who consider having sex with underage partners to be a fine thing for everyone involved?”
He said in certain cases it could be and didn’t advocate changing the laws, saying an age of consent of 16 was about right. It’s not like mainstream society disagrees. When I told people a story about how I lost my virginity at 14 to a 19 year old girl, no one responded with virtue signalling about “pedophilia.” They either patted high-fived me or told me I was lying.(Which I was.)
It used to be part of the German Green Party’s platform so who could argue that those sophisticated intelligent Europeans who are so much smarter than us could have got it wrong?
In fact pretty much the entire Left embraced the idea of underage sex – up to the point they realized that it could be used as a stick to beat the Churches with. There is a good essay on line somewhere called pedophilia chic about the leftist media’s endorsement of underage sex back in the 1980s.
>Governments have a hard time with tech in general.
Oh, I see. EVERYBODY KNEW that the Obamacare website was going to be a disaster, so it’s no big deal.
>But I think your key error is in thinking that the US government, even then, but especially now, always wants successful projects.
Oh, I see. Not only did Obama’s people know it would fail, they actually WANTED it to fail. So it’s no big deal.
>As we have seen with Trumpists, there is a market for failure as strategy.
Oh, I see. They wanted it to feel to please TRUMP VOTERS. So it’s no big deal.
You, sir, are a fucking moron.
It’s not like Obama said it would be just like Amazon…
What are you going to tell me, that all governmental (or congressional) oars have been in the water, pulling together for a better, working, health care system?
Or have people been playing gotchas wherever they can, in this case just because subsided rate, something you probably don’t even approve of, was not headlined?
The idea was fatally flawed from when it was written. Too complicated, too dependent on politically impossible things. Anyone who would come up with the cockamamie idea that 1/6 of the US economy could be controlled by a Secretary in Washington is a blithering idiot.
So you really are suggesting it is a good idea to place personal decisions in the hands of congress members and their deals? What a stupid idea.
The largest single payer system in Canada serves 18 million or so, the others quite a bit smaller, and they can barely deal with the complexity and amounts of money required. The European systems are similarly decentralized.
Obamacare is indefensible. It was barely defensible when it passed and it hasn’t improved with age.
