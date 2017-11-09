The Wizard and the Prophet*

That is the new Charles C. Mann book, I pre-ordered long ago, here is the new Kirkus review:
A dual biography of two significant figures who “had little regard” for each other’s work but “were largely responsible for the creation of the basic intellectual blueprints that institutions around the world use today for understanding our environmental dilemmas.”
A thick book featuring two scientists unknown to most readers is a tough sell, but bestselling journalist and historian Mann (1493: Uncovering the New World Columbus Created, 2011, etc.), a correspondent for the Atlantic, Science, and Wired, turns in his usual masterful performance. Nobel Prize–winning agronomist Norman Borlaug (1914-2009) developed high-yield wheat varieties and championed agricultural techniques that led to the “Green Revolution,” vastly increasing world food production. Ornithologist William Vogt (1902-1968) studied the relationship between resources and population and wrote the 1948 bestseller Road to Survival, a founding document of modern environmentalism in which the author maintains that current trends will lead to overpopulation and mass hunger. Borlaug and Vogt represent two sides of a centurylong dispute between what Mann calls “wizards,” who believe that science will allow humans to continue prospering, and “prophets,” who predict disaster unless we accept that our planet’s resources are limited. Beginning with admiring biographies, the author moves on to the environmental challenges the two men symbolize. Agriculture will require a second green revolution by 2050 to feed an estimated 10 billion inhabitants. Only 1 percent of Earth’s water is fresh and accessible; three-quarters goes to agriculture, and shortages are already alarming. More than 1.2 billion people still lack electricity; whether to produce more or use less energy bitterly divides both sides. Neither denies that human activities are wreaking havoc with Earth’s climate. Mann’s most spectacular accomplishment is to take no sides. Readers will thrill to the wizards’ astounding advances and believe the prophets’ gloomy forecasts, and they will also discover that technological miracles produce nasty side effects and that self-sacrifice, as prophets urge, has proven contrary to human nature.
An insightful, highly significant account that makes no predictions but lays out the critical environmental problems already upon us.
Pre-ordering that was a no-brainer, given how excellent 1491 and 1493 were.
Seems like an interesting topic, however, I do take exception to this claim:
We are currently at a population of around 7.5 billions. 10 billion is a 33% increase. Since it is 33 years until 2015, we need to improve agricultural efficiency enough to grow an additional 1% of current production each year. That is hardly a revolution, more like the incremental improvements that happen anyway.
On the other hand, Norman Borlaug developed new wheat lines that more than doubled the yield per acre. That was a revolutionary change.
Is genome editing a likely candidate for the next green revolution? For all of the moral hand-wringing about human gene-editing and designer babies, the livestock/agriculture domain has enormous real potential without the same moral constraints. Is consumer acceptance a legitimate barrier?
It’s already here, GMO agriculture is a thing now. But much of the world refuses to use it. That will change out of sheer necessity.
The current population of the Earth is 7.6 billion. Going from 7.6 to 10 is a 32% increase in population. This is nowhere near the population growth that occurred in between 1960 (3 b) and 1990 (5.3 b), when the world experienced a 77% increase in population.
We might experience a second green revolution, but it’s doubtful if will see a Malthusian collapse if we don’t have a green revolution.
Beat to the point by Viking.
“A thick book featuring two scientists unknown to most readers is a tough sell (…)”
Actually Mr. Borlaug was interviewed by famous Brazilian magazines and was mentioned in one of the chapters of one of Brazil’s most famous economics-for-laymen books. The author became one of the most famous TV news commenter in Brazil’s history. So as you can see, Brazilians are well aware of Mr. Borlaug’s legacy.
