Thursday assorted links

1. “Audible’s new feature lets you skip right to the most erotic part of romance novels…“Take me to the good part” lets listeners jump to the juicy sections of 110 romance titles in the company’s collection. These include beloved tropes like a couple’s first meeting, their innuendo-heavy banter, a marriage proposal, and, of course, sex scenes.” Link here.
2. What Southeast Asia would look like if every proposed railway were built. And more information here.
3. Profile of Jay Powell: “He doesn’t drink much, plays golf and the guitar, and has an odd ability to repeat people’s sentences backward to them, a quirk former colleagues say is a reminder of his smarts — and how closely he listens.”
4. One of my favorite Ben thompson pieces, this one on Tech goes to Washington.
5. Eugenics 2.0? How far are we?
Does anyone else find it strange that Tyler insists on calling genetic modifications eugenics?
“Eugenics is a movement that is aimed at improving the genetic composition of the human race.” What would you call it?
I’d call it ‘Literally not Hitler’ or some variant thereof.
2. The map has one big omission: China’s rail network. It’s a big omission because the southeast Asia rail network is being build to connect southeast Asia to China. Here is a map of the European rail network: https://www.eurail.com/en/plan-your-trip/railway-map Those crazy Asians and Europeans and their rail. I’ll be traveling along the east coast over the holidays. In my car, of course, since rail in the U.S. hardly exists. I-95 is like a parking lot over the holidays, so it will be both frustrating and dangerous. I’m pleased we don’t waste money on such a silly thing as rail.
5. Humans should have the courage to make themselves better. I never understood why so many systems of “ethics” seem to privilege putting oneself at a disadvantage.
5. “Height is currently the easiest trait to predict. It’s determined mostly by genes, and it’s always recorded in population databases. …….Even if they’re accurate on the average, for individuals there’s no guarantee of pinpoint precision. What’s more, environment has as big an impact on most traits as genes do.”
OK, which is it?
It’s an accepted fact that western humans, at least, are taller on average now than in the past. Generally this is believed to be the result of better nutrition. Or do taller people tend to mate with other tall people?
Its almost fully controlled by genetics, dependent on the subject receiving enough nutrition to reach that height.
In first world countries genetics is a very good predictor of height, but as you get poorer access to food will influence height, which makes a guess based purely on genetics less accurate.
There are hints that intelligence follows a similar pattern, where nutrition/education/stimulus is required to reach your potential, which is genetic.