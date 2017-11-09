Thursday assorted links

1. “Community sizes of 50, 150 and 500 are disproportionately more common than other sizes; they also have greater longevity.”
2. Does going to Mars squash your brain?
3. High-tech mirror for cancer patients only works if you smile (a cruel tease or oppression of sorts?).
4. A useful uranium/HRC explainer.
5. Will China buy America’s top choir college?
6. Can you make a 10-year malt whiskey in two weeks?
7. Universities use shell corporations and tax blockers (NYT).
File 6. under There is no great stagnation. Seems like the answer is maybe?
Is that considered productivity growth?
#3: That “smile mirror” looks really big and unwieldy. I am pretty sure it would be easy to develop a smartphone app that does the same thing with the face-recognition software that is already in most phones.
#5 Red China’s hold on America’s life gets stronger and stronger. America surrenders without firing a shot.
You got it backwards…
Shot fired. Out with surrendering America. Stronger and stronger gets life. America is on hold in China’s red.
Kinda like playing a record backwards. All kinds of scratchy devil music.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2237717/Red-Dawn-remake-swapped-Chinese-flags-insignia-North-Korean-ones-fear-losing-billion-dollar-box-office.html
Americans can’t even criticize Red China anymore. Even the most jingoist kind of film can criticize China anymore. Can you inagine if the original Red Dawn or Amerika had replaced the Soviet Union with Benin or Mongolia or another irrelevnt Communist state? Republican would be attacking godless Hollywood, but now… Republicans sold out, too. Americans worship the Almighty Dollar. No one believes America will stand up to the their Chinese paymasters.
Such is life in Trump’s America: http://www.gocomics.com/doonesbury/2000/03/06
#1: “three types of collectivist societies: 19th century American utopian communes, Hutterite colonies of South Dakota (USA), and Israeli kibbutzim”. Is a conclusion based on three groups of zealot ideologues going to be general?
3. On Tuesday I accused Cowen of putting a smiley face on the Republicans’ tax proposal. http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/11/republican-tax-plan-lead-bipartisan-results.html#comments Which is less funny, cancer or the Republicans’ tax proposal? I suppose it depends on whether one is directly affected by one or the other.
Author of #4 seeks to “un-pack” the Clinton / Uranium rumors / allegations. Then completely fails to explore the contributions to the Clinton foundation and the timing or rationale for such contributions. Issue still seems pretty packed to me.
It explains why the dots don’t connect.
From the first paragraph:
“I focus exclusively on the transfer and the U.S. government’s approval of it. I am not, in this post, considering the evidence—such as it is—of donations to the Clinton Foundation. My reasoning is simple: if there is no “quo” to be given, the question of a “quid” is moot/”
I think he makes an airtight case for there being no “quo”.
From the article: “Still, it is fair to say that the degree of scrutiny of this transaction seems less than the 2009 proposed purchase of a gold mine by Chinese interests—which was ultimately withdrawn in light of CFIUS objections.”
So no gold for the Chinese, but uranium for Russia is OK? Only thing missing is a half million dollar check for Bill.
State should have objected, and by no doing so led the other agencies to assume it was OK.
4 so it is legal to have dealings with Russians, even those connected to The Kremlin.
Lol, it is legal to have legal dealings, yes.
Are you sure? Because from the media reporting and social media postings I see, it seems like if you’re one person, getting $500,000 from Russian bankers is completely legit, whereas selling the same Russian bankers a yacht or apartment is SCCCCCARRRRRY.
6. We all listen to music, watch movies, with lossy compression. The algorithmic standards were designed for “expert” listeners and viewers.
If the chemistry of fast whiskey satisfies “expert” tasters, I guess I should accept it on the same basis.
Perhaps true whiskey is best accompanied by a symphony on vinyl.
#7) “When schools earn income from enterprises unrelated to their core educational missions, they can be required to pay a tax that was intended to prevent nonprofits from competing unfairly with for-profit businesses….Establishing another corporate layer between private equity funds and endowments effectively blocks any taxable income from flowing to the endowments”
The article may be referring to unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) blockers. These schools are not actually operating for-profit businesses. They are passive investors in partnerships but, because partnerships pass through income to investors, the income would be treated as if the universities did earn it by operating the businesses. The offshore blockers allow the universities to treat the income as the investment income that it actually is. This is the opposite of a loophole: a tax maneuver that actually results in the “correct” treatment by avoiding unintended consequences.
The story here is that complex tax laws and regulations often impose negative consequences but, occasionally, individuals and non-government entities are able to find workarounds on their own. Uber is one success story of getting around the taxi cartel created by the medallion system. This is a second success story.
6. I’m surprised there hasn’t been a huge spike in the price for vintage California wines. I’ve read (and heard from several knowledgeable sources) that the smoke not only damaged the fruit on the vines but the juice in the barrels. Maybe the aging techniques (i.e., accelerating) that the vintners have developed may help explain it. I’d collect more bottles of wine now but I can’t find a way to keep the wine elves from my house. For those who aren’t familiar with the wine elves, they come late at night, drink all the wine, and leave the corks. I’ve got more corks than one can imagine, the wine elves have come to my house so often, the little devils.
4. I am curious. How many knew the dots didn’t connect, going way back, but said “uranium” to annoy “the other side?”
You may fess up below, but it is really enough if you mend your ways.
Truth matters in a democracy.
Re: 7
Tax exempt entities (including your IRA and 401(k) investments) are exempt on portfolio investment income, but not what is considered “Unrelated Business Taxable Income” (UBTI). See, IRC sections 511-514. Generally, there are two types of situations that will trigger UBTI: 1) Using leverage (debt) to finance your investment; or 2) engaging in a “trade or business” (as distinguished from “investing”). These rules are designed to protect taxable persons from unfair competition from exempts. Using a “blocker” to invest in a US trade or business doesn’t make sense because that (non-tax-exempt entity) would be subject itself to tax. But, using a blocker to invest abroad can indirectly allow say, an endowment fund, to participate in leveraged investments or what would otherwise be considered a “trade or business” (e.g., a “dealer” in real estate rather than an “investor”.) The Code contains look-through rules that apply to partnerships, but not to corporations.
I would have thought the easier “fix” (if one is needed) to the issue would have simply been to adopt a stricter “look-through” rule for tax-exempts for purposes of the UBTI rules (prevalent in other areas of the tax code) that would “look-through” corporate blockers as if they were partnerships.
I also thought it typical of the NYT to write an article that was rather short on the tax facts, but strongly suggesting something really nefarious, that opens up with the mention of an investment fund run by “a close friend of George Bush” who appears to be solicting endowment fund investors. A cheap smear by innuendo and association.
I would have thought it just as appropriate, if even more so, to mention one of the largest endowment funds, Harvard University, previously overseen (ultimately) by no other than Harvard University President Larry Summers, “close friend and former colleague of Barack Obama”. A little research would reveal extensive use of “blockers” under his watch. Etc. Etc.
Thanks for shedding light on tax issues, here and the last few weeks!
4. “Uranium One’s licenses are for mining and extraction, not for export. This makes the claim that we “gave away” 20% of America’s uranium fairly hyperbolic. The expectation, in light of the NRC’s assessment, would have been that the uranium mined would be marketed in America (with the profits going to Russia).”
If the uranium mined and extracted must be marketed within the US, what can happen to it after it leaves the possession of Uranium One? Is it possible for the new owner to export it? Uranium is a fungible commodity. Can the Uranium One product be offset by uranium in Australia or South Africa? If there was no quid pro quo evidently the Russians just held so much esteem for Mrs. Bill Clinton that they felt compelled to give her a very large sum of money.
It did get exported.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/358339-uranium-one-deal-led-to-some-exports-to-europe-memos-show