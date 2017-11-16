Thursday assorted links

1. Eleven recommended documentaries from 2017.
2. The continuing presence of Elliott Carter, by Eric Lyon.
4. Longform podcast with me, Aaron Lammer is the interviewer.
5. How exactly dumping the mandate would play out.
6. Identification in macroeconomics.
#5 Key quote “These policies could also be much cheaper by excluding things like pregnancy and mental health and substance abuse coverage.” Pregnancy is a known cost. When you are ready to have a baby, buy a pregnancy policy. Mental health and substance abuse programs are not supported by RCT, I don’t want to pay for insurance for them. Most people wouldn’t pay extra for a program that covered it.
Therefore, there would be muiltiple risk pools – e.g. one year coverage for people with diabetes, but you get generic drugs, no mental health, pregnancy, or substance abuse.
That would be an expensive policy.
The average total price charged for pregnancy and newborn care was about $30,000 for a vaginal delivery and $50,000 for a C-section, with commercial insurers paying out an average of $18,329 and $27,866, the report found.Jul 1, 2013
I suspect that that’s skewed quite a bit by a relatively small number of premature babies that have very long, very expensive NICU stays which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. I’d bet the modal pregnancy is a lot closer to, say, 8-10k.
Not that this probably matters all that much for insurance purposes, though. Just sayin’….
But given a normal birth costs only around $3500, why would anyone plan on paying anything like “commercial insurers paying out an average of $18,329 and $27,866”?
Simply budget $3500, unless you need the money for a vacation, and then don’t pay the hospital and doctor bills and get it for free thanks to EMTALA and the GOP support for no one being held responsible for paying for any required medical bills.
After all, that is the GOP health care plan. Do not have the means to pay, (by spending on high profit non-essentials), for health care needs and then get health care for free under a Federal mandate on health care providers.
You’re a national treasure, mulp.
As regards pregnancy, there are some unfortunate contrary trends, with some very expensive outcomes:
“In the US, childbirth has been growing more dangerous recently. Maternal mortality — defined as the death of a mother from pregnancy-related complications while she’s carrying or within 42 days after birth — in the US soared by 27 percent, from 19 per 100,000 to 24 per 100,000, between 2000 and 2014.”
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/6/29/15830970/women-health-care-maternal-mortality-rate
What an absolutely horrendous article. The author goes to incredible length to politicize maternal mortality and demonize her political opposition with absolutely no grounding in reality.
What the facts of the story supported: Cultural factors like increased opioid use, greater obesity and high blood pressure rates, older age at delivery, and stronger preferences towards non-necessary C-sections has increased mortality risks during delivery. An organization that is partly supported by the state of California has helped promote a handful of simple evidence-based practices and protocols to decrease the risk of maternal mortality in the face of these problematic factors.
What the author wrote: The outgroup – those other people – don’t care about women and it is killing them.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-has-highest-maternal-mortality-rate-developed-world-why-n791671
Pregnancy isn’t always expected and health insurance isn’t just about covering unknown risks, despite the name.
Despite its name???
It used to be called medical insurance.
Then conservatives attacked the high costs of medical insurance based on all the medical bills being caused by neglect of health, and thus the medical bills could be avoided by prevention.
So, to prevent bigger and bigger medical bills, insurers started covering prevention to improve health.
And it works.
Death and disability and their costs from tobacco related causes are way down. That is because of health care, not medical insurance paying to treat lung cancer, emphysema, heart disease.
Death and disability from essential hypertension are down thanks to treatment for high blood pressure, which is health care.
Death and disability from mostly viruses are way down thanks to vaccinations which are health care, delivered to most children during “wellness” visits to doctors paid for by health insurance starting in the 60s-70s. As a kid, I got my vaccinations in school when everyone lined up to get shots for polio, small pox, etc, or TB tests, in the 50s. In the 60s, schools started requiring doctor filled out forms when I was registered for school.
And I remember people getting sick and dying or becoming disabled as a kid, lots of kids with braces and crutches from polio, but also kids with ugly pox marked faces, kids with hearing loss, and that was in a white middle class central NY town, and then in an Indiana farm town, annd few places are whiter than Indiana.
Conservatives want free lunch health care. TANSTAAFL.
#5) I love this article. It’s written by someone who obviously opposes getting rid of the mandate and allowing “short-term” policies but whose argument basically concedes that the end result of these policies will be to finally create a well-functioning insurance market. He predicts that most people will realize substantial savings by buying the “short-term” policies: “I could easily see these policies costing half of what the Obamacare compliant policies cost.” Then, if someone develops a long-term condition that requires treatment beyond the 12-mo term of the short-term policy, they will opt into a very expensive Obamacare policy. Essentially, Obamacare’s guaranteed coverage of pre-existing conditions will be meaningless because almost everyone in the Obamacare pool will have pre-existing conditions. What the author doesn’t mention is that the only missing component will then be “health status” insurance, insurance that covers the boost in premiums when one transitions from the short-term policies to the expensive Obamacare policies [https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/healthstatus-insurance-how-markets-can-provide-health-security].
As long as we don’t implement some stupid regulation that prevents health status insurance from emerging, then we will finally have true health insurance: insurance that covers *unexpected* health costs. Effectively, the “short-term” policies will protect against unexpected treatments (and perhaps preventative treatments) that last less than 1 year, and “health status” insurance will protect against unexpected long-term treatments.
The reproduction of the species– or even just our nation– is to a very large extent a social good to which we all should be contributing. Mental illness can strike anyone and should no more be excluded from coverage than cancer should. Addiction probably isn’t something to which we are all prone (outside extreme situations involving catstrophic injuries and resulting pain treated with high dose narcotics) but it’s also a social good which everyone should be contributing to.
And putting everyone in the same risk pool is the cheapest overall option there is.
5. Of course, the intent is to create two risk pools, one for healthy people outside Obamacare and the other for sick people inside Obamacare, thus rendering Obamacare enormously expensive while insurance companies profit from the skimpy policies sold to healthy people outside Obamacare. It’s true that the mandate has not driven enough healthy people to purchase insurance inside Obamacare (because the penalties for violating the mandate are minuscule compared to the premiums for insurance), and healthy people, being healthy people, believe they will always be healthy; but if not, they can always purchase a policy inside Obamacare. It’s those free riders who have made Obamacare less than successful in achieving universal insurance coverage. I suppose those free riders are the rugged individuals that are admired by many of the readers of this blog. In any case, Laszewski’s observation is worth repeating: “But the Republican scheme would be devastating for those in the unsubsidized middle class who would not be able to afford coverage once they got sick.
Ironically, the people the Republican scheme would hurt the most would be those in the middle class (the unsubsidized) that have been most vocal in calling on the Republicans to fix the system." It's already happening in Charlottesville: http://www.c-ville.com/sticker-shock-charlottesville-health-insurance-premiums-spike-highest-nation/#.Wg3BvjdryUk
In WA my unsubsidized coverage went from $771 a month (2 ppl mid 50s) to $960 a month. My deductible is $7150 per person.
If I made less, I would pay nothing due to the Silver Plan debacle. But I don’t like to play games with my income, becaused you never know.
The people paying the fine (or lying on their tax return) aren’t rugged individuals, they are young healthy people that are being offered insurance at wildly inflated prices that they can’t afford because the system is designed to subsidize the medical costs of others that are often in their prime earning years.
It is a horribly perverse system. The ACA really had 3 legs: (1) increased direct insurance subsidization for the poor (including Medicaid expansion), (2) cross-subsidization for those with chronic and expensive health issues, and (3) the creation of a robust and standardized individual insurance market for non-outliers.
The redistributional success of the first leg has made the acknowledgement of substantial failure of the 2nd and 3rd legs political difficult.
Very good points. Any solution that does not use the monopsony powers of USG to lower compensation to doctors, nurses, drug companies and “non profit” hospitals is morally bankrupt.
If the laws name “Affordable Care Act” is a total lie, the name should be “Cross Subsidized Care Act”, then the law deserves to die. It would have died long time ago if not for the impotent supreme court.
#1: “documentaries remain the best way to truly experience the world around you.”
No, documentaries remain the best way to experience the world as the directory wants you to see it.
“What draws me to nonfiction is that filmmakers are dealing with real life”
No, they’re dealing with life as they want to present it.
“All film, more or less, is fiction.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQb5F0YCaSc
5. The meta on all these big complicated failed GOP overhauls is that they think they can make it up as they go along. And they are blindsided by numerical analysis every darn time:
“Most Senators I talked to yesterday in both parties had no idea CBO said the tax bill would trigger ~$100B/year in automatic entitlement cuts, including $25B from Medicare, because of the Paygo law.”
https://t.co/kkjIEEYsTy
3.– Interesting article on an interesting subject, unfortunately at times too politicized (the point is not to undertake some “stereortype”, it is to understand how reproductions works). Perhaps because of this, or perhaps simply because it is a popularization article, the article does a bad job at recalling what is known and uncontroversial about the issue. I for one, could have benefited from such a reminder.
For instance, the fundamental question, for the issue at hand, of whether and how and under which circumstances the genes of a sperm are expressed during the life of the sperm (before fecundation or, much more likely death), that is, are read and used to build proteins which may affect the behavior of the sperms and of other actors, e.g. the egg, is only mentioned in passing in the penultimate paragraph of this long article.
From the article: “females were seen as passive objects with no choice, but females are going to have a vested interest in the outcome of fertilization.”
Corrected version: “‘females’were seen as ‘passive’ ‘objects’ with no ‘choice’, but ‘females’ are going to have a ‘vested interest’ in the outcome of fertilization.”
Sloppy politicized article about a fascinating topic…
Yes, that’s a typical sentence of what I had in mind.
Now, if there are some biologists around with a little patience, maybe they can explain if we know of any instance of selection of the sperms based on the ADN they carry (whether the selection is made by the eggs or in the male body or whatever) and how it works.
For instance, what about selection on the sex on sperms? (A sperm carries either an X chromosome, or a Y chromosome, which will yield to a female or male if fecundation occurs). I know that a little more than 51% of new born human babies are males, but what is the percentage at the time of fecundation? Is it 50%? What is the percentage in the sperm? If there is a difference between the last two percentages, this would be, I believe, a strong indication for selection of sperms on the genetic material they carry.
These questions should be well-known but when searching these on the web I found unclear and contradictory statements. Perhaps a pointer to a good reference (a recent book or well-maintained web pages) would be useful not only to me… Thanks in advance.
